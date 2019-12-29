UK accidentally publishes home addresses of celebrities, top officials, and politicians

The British government gave out Elton John’s address along with those of other famous people in an embarrassing gaffe late Friday and early Saturday.

British officials published the addresses of celebrities, top officials, politicians and more than 1,000 other somewhat known people as part of a New Years Honors List, the Guardian reported. In addition to Sir Elton, Olivia Newton-John was among those affected by the unintentional data reveal. Officials addressed the issue and apologized Saturday for accidentally leaking the information.

The data were dumped in a 2020 New Years Honors List that “recognizes the achievements and service of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom.” But this may have been a little too much recognition.

The list with people’s home addresses was available from about 10:30 p.m. local time Friday until early Saturday morning, the Guardian estimated. It included top counter-terrorism officials and celebrities, Holocaust survivors, government employees and community and faith leaders. In all, 1,097 names and addresses were erroneously published.

Former Prime Minister Theresa May’s Cabinet made and approved the list, according to the Guardian. The government makes lists of people receiving various honors and knighthoods every year, once for New Year’s Eve and once for the observance of Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday in June.