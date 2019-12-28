انتقال تجربیات دولتمردان ایرانی به دولتمردان جهانی

Haftar air force carries out strike on oil facility in Libya

On Friday, head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar’s militia warplanes launched an air strike on Zawia Oil Refining Company, in western Libya.
28 December 2019

On Friday, head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar’s militia warplanes launched an air strike on Zawia Oil Refining Company, in western Libya.

The media centre of ‘Operation Volcano of Anger’ published a post on Facebook, quoting the mayor of the Zawia Municipality, Jamal Bahr, stating that: “The warplanes supporting the war criminal Haftar launched a raid on the oil facility in Zawia, making it the fourth attack in 24 hours.”

According to Anadolu Agency, after the Friday prayers, the residents of the city of Zawia took to the streets, denouncing and protesting against the Thursday bombing.
On Thursday, the Zawia Teaching Hospital announced that two civilians were killed and eight others were injured, as a result of Haftar warplanes’ shelling.

Along with several other cities, Zawia declared public aversion to confront the forces of Haftar, who has been leading an attack on the capital of Tripoli for months, in an attempt to take control.

Since 4 April, Tripoli, the headquarters of the Government of National Accord (GNA), as well as its surroundings, have witnessed armed battles after Haftar’s forces launched an attack to control it, amid GNA forces’ alert, widespread international condemnation, Haftar’s repeated failure and fears that hopes for any politician solution of the crisis will be eliminated.

libya haftar air strike
