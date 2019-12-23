بازاری که تا شب یلدا، بیش از ۹۸ درصد سود داد

کلیه مدارس استان تهران (جز دو شهرستان) تا پایان هفته تعطیل شد/ دانشگاه‌ها تعطیل نیستند

مدارس تهران فردا دوم دی ماه تعطیل است؟

بازدید 396

Syrian air defense intercepts missiles from Israel - state media

The Syrian army’s air defense system intercepted missiles coming from the direction of Israel that were aimed at targets on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, state media said on Sunday.
کد خبر: ۹۴۵۹۹۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۲ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۵ 23 December 2019

The Syrian army’s air defense system intercepted missiles coming from the direction of Israel that were aimed at targets on the outskirts of the Syrian capital, state media said on Sunday.

Four cruise missiles were believed to have been launched across the coast through Lebanese airspace towards Syria, a source in the regional alliance supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Reuters.

Later the army said it had brought down one of the missiles in an area near the capital. It gave no further details and there was no immediate comment from Israel.

Israel has launched hundreds of missiles towards Syria in recent years, targeting Iranian-backed militias operating in the country as well as supplies sent by pro-Iranian Lebanese Hezbollah to support Assad’s forces.

Iran and Hezbollah are fighting on the side of President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian war, and Israel says they are trying to turn Syria into a new front against Israelis.

Israel has vowed it will continue its strikes against Iranian targets trying to establish a permanent military presence there and against advanced weapons shipments to Hezbollah.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
syria israel missile attack
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا انتخابات افغانستان اشرف غنی احد گودرزیانی نانسی پلوسی شاخص آلودگی هوا شب یلدا آلودگی هوا کولبری اورامان
آخرین اخبار

فتح الفتوح فرهنگی دولت، هنرمندان بازنشسته را از صنوف بیرون می‌اندازد؟

دشمن برانکو ، الاهلی عربستان را ترک می‌کند

دستگیری سارق اغتشاشگر در تهران

سهم ماشین‌سواریِ تفریحی در آلوده کردن هوا

گزینه‌های احتمالی ایران روی میز گام پنجم

پخش زنده فوتبال پرسپولیس - شهرداری ماهشهر

هشدار ژاپن درباره حملات سایبری در المپیک ۲۰۲۰

نتانیاهو دیوان کیفری بین المللی را به ریاکاری متهم کرد!

آنفلوانزای خوکی ۴۳ یمنی را به کام مرگ فرستاد

جشنی که انگلیسی‌ها بعد از شب یلدا می‌گیرند

این هفته خورشیدگرفتگی رخ می‌دهد

افشای بزرگ‌ترین فساد مالی در تاریخ عربستان/اذعان توئیتر به جنگ روانی 88 هزار اکانت علیه ایران/ ورود کاروان نظامی ارتش ترکیه به حومه حماه/ واکنش حماس به اقدام وزیر اماراتی درباره روابط با اسرائیل

اسامی دانشگاه‌های خارجی مورد تایید وزارت علوم

لزوم تعطیلی ادارات و مدارس در روزهای آلوده

تهرانی‌ها و کرجی ها به گوش باشند

مدارس تهران شنبه و یکشنبه تعطیل است
با ۶۰ میلیون تومان چه خودرویی می‌توان خرید؟
حمله کیهان به رشیدپور به خاطر آوردن نام عادل فردوسی پور / پاسخ قاطع روحانی به پیشنهاد رقص با ترامپ! / ماجرای عجیب ممنوع کردن چلوکباب برگ در خراسان / خواسته نماینده مجلس درباره پشت‌پرده مذاکرات روحانی و آبه/مهاجرانی به ایران بازگشت؟
دستور رهبر انقلاب برای رفع مشکل اهواز / روایت هاشمی طبا از روزی که مجلسی‌ها به احمدی‌نژاد خندیدند / سرلیستی قالیباف جدی مطرح است / توصیه‌های سردار نقدی به زوج‌های جوان / بزرگترین دغدغه شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به وحدت
آیا مردم برای اصلاح شرایط کشور باید دوباره انقلاب کنند و شهید بدهند؟!
اولین تصویر گوشی تاشوی جدید سامسونگ
درخواست پارلمان اروپا برای تحقیقات فوری درباره ایران/توافقات سه‌گانه قطر و عربستان/ جلسه شورای امنیت درباره اجرای برجام/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا از ماه آینده در خلیج فارس
پخت و پز با روغن زیتون ممنوع!
شباهت عجیب علی دایی و کریس رونالدو
استقرار نظامیان سعودی در اطراف میادین نفتی سوریه/ برگزاری دادگاه محاکمه اردوغان در مصر/هدیه اسرائیل به ایران و حزب‌الله/گفت‌وگوی تلفنی ۷۵ دقیقه‌ای ترامپ و آبه درباره ایران
آیا ادارات تهران فردا تعطیل هستند؟
«آزاد و فرهاد خسروی»؛ کولبری، یک تکه نان و روشنفکرانی که سوگواری را دوست می‌دارند!
دو روز بعد از مرگ دو کولبر جوان کُرد، گاز خانه‌شان وصل شد/جهانگیری: مرگ جانگداز دو برادر کُرد، مسئولان را متاثر کرد / رئیس فیفا: به ایران می روم تا مطمئن شوم زنان بازی‌های لیگ را می‌بینند
دادکان: چند سال می‌خواهیم بگوییم آمریکا اجازه نمی‌دهد کار کنیم؟/ تقدیر از مدیریت جهادی «وزیر کشور»
ارزیابی مجید انصاری از سفر روحانی به ژاپن / مازنی: رای بی‌رای، شعار اصلاح‌طلبان نیست / پرده برداری حدادعادل از یک نمایش / "شورای هماهنگی جبهه اصلاحات" مجوز فعالیت ندارد / انتقاد عباس عبدی از تصمیمات هیات اجرایی انتخابات

«زهرا امیر ابراهیمی» همانی است که آبرویش را بردیم و هنوز پشیمان نیستیم!  (۲۶۱ نظر)

چرا ما در ایران این همه معضل و مساله داریم!  (۲۳۱ نظر)

آیا روحانی از ریاست‌جمهوری استعفا می‌کند؟!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

گلایه حسین مظفر از شیخ نور / سخنرانی یک نماینده در مجلس عروسی دردسرساز شد / واکنش ربیعی به بحث استعفای روحانی / کتابی که مورد استناد سخنان جنجالی امام جمعه قرار گرفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

اکنون زمان مناسبی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

دستور رهبر انقلاب برای رفع مشکل اهواز / روایت هاشمی طبا از روزی که مجلسی‌ها به احمدی‌نژاد خندیدند / سرلیستی قالیباف جدی مطرح است / توصیه‌های سردار نقدی به زوج‌های جوان / بزرگترین دغدغه شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به وحدت  (۱۵۰ نظر)

پشت پرده حوادث ماهشهر: روایتی تازه از یک شهر، اعتراض و نیزار!+ویدیو  (۱۴۸ نظر)

روحانی: هر دو روز، سه ایرانی تحصیلکرده به کشور بازمی‌گردد/ جهانگیری: طوری وانمود می‌کنند که ما در اداره کشور بی‌عرضه هستیم / دادگان: تاج گفت از وزارت ورزش فشار آوردند کی‌روش از تیم ملی برود  (۱۴۶ نظر)

هشدار معنا‌دار امیر محبیان درباره اعتراضات / درخواست متفاوت چهره نزدیک به عارف از سه امام جمعه تهران / روایت عجیب یک سرکلانتر از معترضان تهران!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

«آزاد و فرهاد خسروی»؛ کولبری، یک تکه نان و روشنفکرانی که سوگواری را دوست می‌دارند!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

نه تیر نه بهمن؛ فرهاد و آزاد را قانون کشت!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

تذکر انتخاباتیِ میرسلیم به دولت / واکنش سلیمی‌نمین به اظهارات سردار جعفری درباره شورای نگهبان / آمار عجیب و بالای دیوان محاسبات از شرکت‌های زیان‌ده / شوق کواکبیان برای استیضاح وزیر کشور  (۱۰۷ نظر)

جامعه بی سر ایران؛ تبلور شعار اصلاح طلب، اصولگرا دیگه تمومه ماجرا!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

حمله کیهان به رشیدپور به خاطر آوردن نام عادل فردوسی پور / پاسخ قاطع روحانی به پیشنهاد رقص با ترامپ! / ماجرای عجیب ممنوع کردن چلوکباب برگ در خراسان / خواسته نماینده مجلس درباره پشت‌پرده مذاکرات روحانی و آبه/مهاجرانی به ایران بازگشت؟  (۹۹ نظر)

دادکان: چند سال می‌خواهیم بگوییم آمریکا اجازه نمی‌دهد کار کنیم؟/ تقدیر از مدیریت جهادی «وزیر کشور»  (۹۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003y5x
tabnak.ir/003y5x