Iran's Rouhani welcomes Japan opt-out of U.S.-led naval mission in Persian Gulf

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday welcomed Japan's decision not to join a U.S.-led naval mission in the Persian Gulf and said he had discussions on ways of "breaking" U.S. sanctions on a trip to Tokyo.

Friction between Tehran and Washington has increased since last year when U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal signed with six nations and re-imposed sanctions on the country, crippling its economy.

Washington proposed the naval mission after several attacks in May and June on international merchant vessels, including Saudi tankers, in Persian Gulf waters which the United States blamed on Iran. Tehran denies the accusations.

In July, Iranian forces seized a British tanker in the Persian Gulf after British marines captured an Iranian vessel in the Strait of Gibraltar. Both ships were later released.

"Japan has announced it will not take part in the Americans' plans for security in the (Persian Gulf) region ... which is something we welcome," Rouhani said on state TV after returning from a visit to Malaysia and Japan.

"Japan is sending a surveillance vessel but not to the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz," he said.

Rouhani also said his discussions in Japan included ways of "breaking" the U.S. sanctions.

"On breaking the sanctions, the Japanese had a new proposal and we also had a new proposal and we discussed this and it was decided to continue the consultations between the two countries on this issue," Rouhani said, without giving details.

Following his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Rouhani tweeted on Friday: "I welcome any effort that could boost economic exchanges, especially in the energy sector, and increase oil exports."

Japan, a U.S. ally maintaining friendly ties with Iran, is looking to launch its own naval operation rather than joining the U.S.-led mission to protect shipping in the region.

The planned Japanese operation is set to cover high seas in the Gulf of Oman, the northern Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, but not the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a draft plan approved by parties in the ruling coalition, Japan will deploy a destroyer and a patrol aircraft for gathering information in the Persian Gulf region – which has been the source of nearly 90 percent of Japan's crude oil imports.