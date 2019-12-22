فرصت بی‌سابقه و استثنایی برای ورود به بورس تهران

آلوده‌ترین منطقه تهران کجاست؟

قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 30 آذر 98/ نوسان شاخص ارزی حول‌وحوش کانال 13

بازدید 1143

Iran, Japan agree to continue consultations on ties, issues

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said here Saturday that President Hassan Rouhani and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held intensive talks over a host of issues during his visit to Tokyo, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
کد خبر: ۹۴۵۷۴۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۱ دی ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۵ 22 December 2019

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said here Saturday that President Hassan Rouhani and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe held intensive talks over a host of issues during his visit to Tokyo, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Heavy and intensive talks were held on Friday, and bilateral, regional and international issues were discussed," Araqchi was quoted as saying by the state TV.

"The Iranian nuclear deal, namely Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and the U.S. anti-Iran sanctions were also reviewed," said Araqchi.

This year, Rouhani and Abe met three times in Tehran, New York, and Tokyo, Araqchi said, adding that the two sides agreed to continue consultations.

Rouhani paid an official visit to Tokyo on Friday and held talks on ties, as well issues of mutual interests, with Abe and other Japanese senior officials.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran japan rouhani abe
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم رمز پویا علی فروغی طرح ملی مسکن شهید مفتح شاخص آلودگی هوا شب یلدا کیک های آلوده به قرص آلودگی هوا کولبری اورامان فال حافظ
اکنون زمان مناسبی برای حمله به ایران است!
مدارس تهران شنبه و یکشنبه تعطیل است
ستاره معروف فوتبال به بیماری جنسی مبتلا شده؟
با ۶۰ میلیون تومان چه خودرویی می‌توان خرید؟
زمان تصمیم‌گیری درباره تعطیلی شنبه مدارس
ظریف و عراقچی قدم زنان روی برگ ها؛ نمک پاشیدن بر زخم یا شنیدن صدای اعتراض مردم؟!
پرش خیره کننده رونالدو درصحنه گل دیشب یوونتوس
دستور رهبر انقلاب برای رفع مشکل اهواز / روایت هاشمی طبا از روزی که مجلسی‌ها به احمدی‌نژاد خندیدند / سرلیستی قالیباف جدی مطرح است / توصیه‌های سردار نقدی به زوج‌های جوان / بزرگترین دغدغه شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به وحدت
آیا مردم برای اصلاح شرایط کشور باید دوباره انقلاب کنند و شهید بدهند؟!
درخواست پارلمان اروپا برای تحقیقات فوری درباره ایران/توافقات سه‌گانه قطر و عربستان/ جلسه شورای امنیت درباره اجرای برجام/ آغاز به کار ائتلاف دریایی اروپا از ماه آینده در خلیج فارس
پخت و پز با روغن زیتون ممنوع!
کاریکاتور الکلاسیکوی بدون رونالدو برای مسی
شباهت عجیب علی دایی و کریس رونالدو
اقدام زیبا و انسان دوستانه قلعه‌نویی برای شادکردن پسربچه فقیر؛ یک لیوان آب گوارای اخلاق برای کویر خشک فرهنگ درفوتبال ایران
دادستان کل کشور: در حوادث آبان ماه فریاد زدیم آقای وزیر ارتباطات! این مسیر جهنمی فضای مجازی که دارد، مملکت را به آشوب می‌کشد، ببند/ چرا باید با ۴۸ ساعت تأخیر فضای مجازی بسته شود؟

به دار کشیدن نوجوان ۱۶ ساله عراقی؛ یک عبرت برای سیاستمداران ایرانی!  (۲۹۰ نظر)

«زهرا امیر ابراهیمی» همانی است که آبرویش را بردیم و هنوز پشیمان نیستیم!  (۲۶۰ نظر)

آیا روحانی از ریاست‌جمهوری استعفا می‌کند؟!  (۱۶۳ نظر)

گلایه حسین مظفر از شیخ نور / سخنرانی یک نماینده در مجلس عروسی دردسرساز شد / واکنش ربیعی به بحث استعفای روحانی / کتابی که مورد استناد سخنان جنجالی امام جمعه قرار گرفت  (۱۶۲ نظر)

اکنون زمان مناسبی برای حمله به ایران است!  (۱۵۶ نظر)

دستور رهبر انقلاب برای رفع مشکل اهواز / روایت هاشمی طبا از روزی که مجلسی‌ها به احمدی‌نژاد خندیدند / سرلیستی قالیباف جدی مطرح است / توصیه‌های سردار نقدی به زوج‌های جوان / بزرگترین دغدغه شورای ائتلاف اصولگرایان برای رسیدن به وحدت  (۱۵۰ نظر)

پشت پرده حوادث ماهشهر: روایتی تازه از یک شهر، اعتراض و نیزار!+ویدیو  (۱۴۸ نظر)

روحانی: هر دو روز، سه ایرانی تحصیلکرده به کشور بازمی‌گردد/ جهانگیری: طوری وانمود می‌کنند که ما در اداره کشور بی‌عرضه هستیم / دادگان: تاج گفت از وزارت ورزش فشار آوردند کی‌روش از تیم ملی برود  (۱۴۶ نظر)

پاسخ رهبر انقلاب به نامه یک دختر نوجوان / انتقاد تند صادق خرازی از بیانیه ۷۷ چهره اصلاح‌طلب / وزیر احمدی نژاد: پول استراماچونی، ربطی به fatf ندارد / روحانی در جریان «زمان دقیق» اجرای طرح بنزینی بود!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

هشدار معنا‌دار امیر محبیان درباره اعتراضات / درخواست متفاوت چهره نزدیک به عارف از سه امام جمعه تهران / روایت عجیب یک سرکلانتر از معترضان تهران!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

تذکر انتخاباتیِ میرسلیم به دولت / واکنش سلیمی‌نمین به اظهارات سردار جعفری درباره شورای نگهبان / آمار عجیب و بالای دیوان محاسبات از شرکت‌های زیان‌ده / شوق کواکبیان برای استیضاح وزیر کشور  (۱۰۷ نظر)

جامعه بی سر ایران؛ تبلور شعار اصلاح طلب، اصولگرا دیگه تمومه ماجرا!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

دادکان: چند سال می‌خواهیم بگوییم آمریکا اجازه نمی‌دهد کار کنیم؟/ تقدیر از مدیریت جهادی «وزیر کشور»  (۹۶ نظر)

«آزاد و فرهاد خسروی»؛ کولبری، یک تکه نان و روشنفکرانی که سوگواری را دوست می‌دارند!  (۹۴ نظر)

ظریف و عراقچی قدم زنان روی برگ ها؛ نمک پاشیدن بر زخم یا شنیدن صدای اعتراض مردم؟!  (۸۸ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003y1u
tabnak.ir/003y1u