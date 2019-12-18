China, Russia submit draft resolution on political settlement of Korean Peninsula issue

China and Russia have jointly put forward a draft resolution on the political settlement of the Korean Peninsula issue to the United Nations Security Council, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Geng Shuang said at a news briefing that the draft resolution includes three main aspects. First, it reiterates that relevant parties should be committed to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. Second, it urges the United States and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to continue dialogue and calls for the resumption of the six-party talks. Third, it proposes lifting some of the sanctions on the DPRK in light of the country's compliance with relevant resolutions.