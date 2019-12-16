Iran foiled major 'organized' attack on government servers

Iran is investigating malware attack on government servers, according to state media.

The country's Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi, said the "organized" and "very big" attack was intended to obtain government information, state-run Press TV said on Sunday.

Jahromi said the attack was identified and thwarted by the country's "security shield," according to Press TV.

The announcement comes days after Iran had thwarted another cyberattack launched by a foreign government. Jharomi said Wednesday the country had defused a massive cyberattack on unspecified "electronic infrastructure" without providing further details on the attack.

And in June, Jahromi also reported an unsuccessful American cyberattack against the country's missile control system. "They try hard, but they have yet to carry out a successful attack," he said at the time, as quoted by Press TV.