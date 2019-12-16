کاهش قیمت دلار و رکورد جدید بورس در بازار امروز

دلار با بورس تهران چه ارتباطی دارد؟

قتل وحشیانه نوجوان عراقی

S. Korea Provides $500,000 to Palestine's Poorest via WFP

The South Korean government has provided some 580 million won, or roughly 500-thousand U.S. dollars, to the UN World Food Program(WFP) to help provide food to impoverished Palestinians.
کد خبر: ۹۴۴۴۲۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۰ 16 December 2019

The South Korean government has provided some 580 million won, or roughly 500-thousand U.S. dollars, to the UN World Food Program(WFP) to help provide food to impoverished Palestinians.

Kim Dong-ki, the head of South Korea’s Representative Office to Palestine, said Sunday that the funds were provided to the UN food agency earlier this month.

Kim said the WFP will use the aid to provide food vouchers to Palestinians living in extreme poverty.

According to the WFP, some 38-thousand Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank will benefit from the South Korean aid.

South Korea provided a similar aid package to poor Palestinians worth one million dollars in 2017 via the WFP.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
south korea palestine wfp aid
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم آنفلوانزا آلودگی هوا محسن پورسیدآقایی مسعود سلیمانی طرح ملی مسکن مجید بهرامی حمید شهریاری محمد شیاع زهرا امیرابراهیمی

وزیر جوان: پنج‌شنبه برای مردم سورپرایز داریم/نوبخت: نیاز به دعا و کمک مردم داریم/ربیعی: دولت برنامه‌ای برای قطع اینترنت ندارد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

به دار کشیدن نوجوان ۱۶ ساله عراقی؛ یک عبرت برای سیاستمداران ایرانی!  (۱۹۱ نظر)

جزئیات جدید از پرونده «پسر آخوندی» / بهروز نعمتی: محال است نماینده‌ای با پول وارد مجلس شود! / رکوردی که رحمانی فضلی در مجلس زد! / هشدار مشاور روحانی به صداوسیما / روایت علی مطهری از جدیدترین نامه‌اش به رهبری  (۱۸۵ نظر)

خط و نشان منتجب نیا برای اصلاح‌طلب نما‌ها / نقل قولی از روحانی درباره گرانی بنزین / احتمال ترک تحصیل هزاران دانش‌آموز به دلیل تحریم! / چه کسانی بعد از انصراف لاریجانی از کاندیداتوری، شیرینی پخش کردند؟  (۱۸۱ نظر)

رونمایی از سورپرایز آقای وزیر؛ انتقال بسته پستی با پهپاد  (۱۶۹ نظر)

روایتی از بی‌اعتنایی اصلاح‌طلبان به درخواست رئیس دولت اصلاحات / درخواست محاکمه «زنگنه» در نماز جمعه تهران / رونمایی پناهیان از یک دستور کار مهم مجلس یازدهم  (۱۴۴ نظر)

توصیه پناهیان برای رد صلاحیت مطهری / حکم انتصاب خبرساز مشاور وزیر بهداشت برای پسرش / پاسخ به جنجال سازی خبرنگار خارجی درباره بودجه سایت رهبر انقلاب / پاسخ وزیر جوان به ماجرای بازجو بودنش در وزارت اطلاعات  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چه تعداد پناهنده مجاز در ایران زندگی می‌کنند؟ / هشدار محبیان به اصولگرا‌یان / واکنش ضرغامی به ماجرای ۹۴۷ میلیون دلار توسط سازمان صدا و سیما  (۱۳۷ نظر)

محموله BMW مدل ۲۰۲۰ در جاده‌های ایران  (۱۳۴ نظر)

کشف ۸۴ اسلحه شکاری در قم با گلوله‌هایی خاص / ضرغامی در جاده یاسوج رابین‌هود شد! / احتمال بیرون آمدن سه لیست از جریان اصولگرا / روایتی از ردصلاحیت متفاوت امام جمعه کن در انتخابات خبرگان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

«تهران جنوبی»؛ آش جدیدی که برای پایتخت پخته می‌شود؟!  (۱۰۷ نظر)

باید اصلاحات شجاعانه‌ای در مجلس انجام بشود/ اصلاح‌طلبان در بلاتکلیفی تایید صلاحیت‌ها به سر می‌برند/ عده‌ای نخواستند چوب حراج به اعتبار سیاسی‌شان بزنند/ ادامه مشکلات اقتصادی راه را برای تکرار حوادث اخیر باز می‌گذارد  (۱۰۷ نظر)

از «ثروتمندان، پزشکان، هنرمندان و صاحبان صنایع» هم «مثل حقوق‌بگیران» مالیات بگیرید، مشکلات حل می‌شود!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

رفع فیلتر «توییتر» یا «تلگرام» یا «اینترانت رایگان» نه؛ «شگفتانه» وزیر چیز دیگری است!  (۹۶ نظر)

شمخانی: اجرای پروژه کشته‌سازی از سوی معاندین قطعی است/قرائتی: هر وقت به موضوع نماز می‌رسیم، مسئولان می‌گویند بودجه نداریم/وزیر جوان بعد از سورپرایز: زورم به رفع فیلترها نمی‌رسد  (۹۴ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003xgb
tabnak.ir/003xgb