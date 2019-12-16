Iranian Professor Invents Polymer Nanocomposite Able to Reflect Electromagnetic Waves

The invention of a Birjand University professor and researcher was registered under the title "Polymer Nanocomposites with Absorption Property and Simultaneous Reflection of Electromagnetic Waves".

Omolfajr Naakhaei, who reportedly invented the nanocomposite, told IRNA that it can absorb microwaves dangerous to humans. The researcher suggested turning the nanocomposite into “granules” and then using them with the polyester yarn to produce a garment.

He said that it took him a year to produce the nanocomposite. The inventor suggested that if the nanocomposite can be mass-produced, it could be used in the construction industry for additional protection.

The PhD of Solid State Physics pointed to the existence of a few domestic products capable of shielding against electromagnetic waves and said that most of these products use metals such as copper or metal nanoparticles for this purpose. However, he added, these metals have limited use due to their high weight, high cost, low plasticity, corrosion and reflection of the waves. His invention, on the other hand, is low weight, has a long shelf life and can be effectively applied against electromagnetic waves, he claims.