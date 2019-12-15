Zarif, Qatari PM discuss bilateral, international issues

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha on Sunday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Interior Minister Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani in Doha on Sunday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed Iran-Qatar bilateral ties and also conferred on the recent regional and international developments.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of Doha Forum 2019, which was held on Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the top Iranian diplomat also held talks with his Qatari counterpart, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.