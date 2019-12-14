قتل وحشیانه نوجوان عراقی

راز خرید بی محابای بورسی‌ها فاش شد

کنایه خطیب نماز جمعه تهران به رئیس جمهور

US Says Ready to Lift Iran Sanctions, Restore Relations

The US special envoy on Iran affairs, Brian Hook, says the United States is ready to lift sanctions on Iran and restore diplomatic relations if the country stops what he calls “its hostilities”.
کد خبر: ۹۴۴۱۰۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۸:۱۹ 14 December 2019

The US special envoy on Iran affairs, Brian Hook, says the United States is ready to lift sanctions on Iran and restore diplomatic relations if the country stops what he calls “its hostilities”.

In an exclusive interview with Qatar’s Al-Jazeera, Hook said that the United States is ready “to lift sanctions on Iran and restore diplomatic relations if it stops its hostilities.”

“Sanctions against Iran are not to punish it but to ensure American national security,” he claimed.
“Although the Iranian leader, [Ayatollah] Ali Khamenei, has chosen an economic meltdown over dialogue with us, it is possible to reach a better agreement with Tehran,” Hook added.

In May 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled his country out of the international deal, in defiance of global criticism, and later re-imposed the sanctions that had been lifted against Tehran as part of the agreement.

In response to the move, Tehran has so far rowed back on its nuclear commitments four times in compliance with Articles 26 and 36, but stressed that its retaliatory measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the mutual trade from the sanctions.

In his interview with Al Jazeera, Hook also pointed to the recent prison exchange between Iran and the United States, and said exchanging prisoners with Iran is a first step to release the rest of our prisoners, Sputnik quoted him as saying.

Iran and the United States swapped prisoners last Saturday.

Iranian stem cell scientist Masoud Soleimani was released after spending over a year in US detention without any formal charges and American graduate student, Xiyue Wang, detained for three years on spying charges in Iran, was freed in return.

Soleimani, 49, left Iran on sabbatical back in October last year, but was arrested upon arrival in Chicago and transferred to prison in Atlanta, Georgia, for unspecified reasons.

Prosecutors in Atlanta had accused him and two of his former students of conspiring and attempting to export vials of human growth hormone from the US to Iran without authorization, in violation of US sanctions.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran sanctions united states
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم آنفلوانزا شهاب باران محسن پورسیدآقایی پست پلاس طرح ملی مسکن مجید بهرامی بوریس جانسون محمد شیاع زهرا امیرابراهیمی
محموله BMW مدل ۲۰۲۰ در جاده‌های ایران
اختراع اولین خودرو چهارچرخ بدون نیاز به بنزین
واتس‌اپ در میلیون‌ها گوشی همراه متوقف می‌شود
پشت پرده وجود قرص در کیک‌های دانش‌آموزان
زشت‌ترین حلقه ازدواج جهان که اشک عروس را درآورد
قاضی‌زاده هاشمی: در ماهشهر تعداد زیادی کشته شدند/سرلشکر سلامی: زبان عوامل نفوذ را پلمب می‌کنیم
توصیه پناهیان برای رد صلاحیت مطهری / حکم انتصاب خبرساز مشاور وزیر بهداشت برای پسرش / پاسخ به جنجال سازی خبرنگار خارجی درباره بودجه سایت رهبر انقلاب / پاسخ وزیر جوان به ماجرای بازجو بودنش در وزارت اطلاعات
تجمع جمعی از مردم رشت علیه سریال وارش
رفع فیلتر «توییتر» یا «تلگرام» یا «اینترانت رایگان» نه؛ «شگفتانه» وزیر چیز دیگری است!
مشاهده مار کبری ۲ سر در هند جنجالی شد!
پست جنجالی قلعه نویی علیه پرسپولیس+عکس
رسوایی جدید برای دختر ترامپ
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه 23 آذر 98/ دلار آزاد و بانکی در کمترین فاصله
نابودی پهپاد دیگر گلوبال هاوک آمریکایی در دوبی
رونمایی از سورپرایز آقای وزیر؛ انتقال بسته پستی با پهپاد

کاتز: به همراه عربستان و امارات، صد‌ها موشک به سوی ایران شلیک می‌کنیم  (۲۹۱ نظر)

وزیر جوان: پنج‌شنبه برای مردم سورپرایز داریم/نوبخت: نیاز به دعا و کمک مردم داریم/ربیعی: دولت برنامه‌ای برای قطع اینترنت ندارد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

محمود احمدی نژاد: چون کشور در شرایط خاصی است، کاندیدا نشدم  (۲۲۸ نظر)

جزئیات جدید از پرونده «پسر آخوندی» / بهروز نعمتی: محال است نماینده‌ای با پول وارد مجلس شود! / رکوردی که رحمانی فضلی در مجلس زد! / هشدار مشاور روحانی به صداوسیما / روایت علی مطهری از جدیدترین نامه‌اش به رهبری  (۱۸۵ نظر)

نام نویسی نزدیک به ۱۴ هزار تشنه خدمت! / انتقاد آیت الله شبیری زنجانی از رواج مدرک گرایی در حوزه‌های علمیه / درخواست آشنا از اژه‌ای درباره فردوسی‌پور  (۱۸۲ نظر)

رونمایی از سورپرایز آقای وزیر؛ انتقال بسته پستی با پهپاد  (۱۶۹ نظر)

مشاور احمدی‌نژاد از زندان کاندیدای مجلس شد! / حمله کیهان به بازیگرانی که صداوسیما را تحریم کردند / تماس تلفنی رئیس دولت اصلاحات با اصلاح‌طلبان برای کاندیداتوری / پشت پرده افزایش عجیب و غریب قیمت خودرو  (۱۶۱ نظر)

روایتی از بی‌اعتنایی اصلاح‌طلبان به درخواست رئیس دولت اصلاحات / درخواست محاکمه «زنگنه» در نماز جمعه تهران / رونمایی پناهیان از یک دستور کار مهم مجلس یازدهم  (۱۴۴ نظر)

توصیه پناهیان برای رد صلاحیت مطهری / حکم انتصاب خبرساز مشاور وزیر بهداشت برای پسرش / پاسخ به جنجال سازی خبرنگار خارجی درباره بودجه سایت رهبر انقلاب / پاسخ وزیر جوان به ماجرای بازجو بودنش در وزارت اطلاعات  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چه تعداد پناهنده مجاز در ایران زندگی می‌کنند؟ / هشدار محبیان به اصولگرا‌یان / واکنش ضرغامی به ماجرای ۹۴۷ میلیون دلار توسط سازمان صدا و سیما  (۱۳۷ نظر)

محموله BMW مدل ۲۰۲۰ در جاده‌های ایران  (۱۳۳ نظر)

کشف ۸۴ اسلحه شکاری در قم با گلوله‌هایی خاص / ضرغامی در جاده یاسوج رابین‌هود شد! / احتمال بیرون آمدن سه لیست از جریان اصولگرا / روایتی از ردصلاحیت متفاوت امام جمعه کن در انتخابات خبرگان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

«تهران جنوبی»؛ آش جدیدی که برای پایتخت پخته می‌شود؟!  (۱۰۷ نظر)

از «ثروتمندان، پزشکان، هنرمندان و صاحبان صنایع» هم «مثل حقوق‌بگیران» مالیات بگیرید، مشکلات حل می‌شود!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

رفع فیلتر «توییتر» یا «تلگرام» یا «اینترانت رایگان» نه؛ «شگفتانه» وزیر چیز دیگری است!  (۹۶ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003xbQ
tabnak.ir/003xbQ