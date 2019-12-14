Turkey’s deal with Libya aims to stop Israeli pipeline – Kan

Israeli public broadcaster Kan said Turkey’s maritime borders accord with Libya’s UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) aims to stop Israel from building a natural gas pipeline to Europe, New York-based Algemeiner wrote on Thursday.

According to Israeli public broadcaster Kan’s report, Turkey claims that the planned Israeli pipeline infringes on Turkey’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) as redefined by the Libya accord, signed on Nov. 27, Algemeiner said.

Israel, Greece, Cyprus and Italy had signed a memorandum of understanding for the construction of the pipeline, it added.

The accord between Turkey and the NGA has led to rising tensions in the Mediterranean over territorial waters and exclusive economic zones around some Greek islands and Cyprus.

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said the accord was in compliance with international law, and Turkey appealed to the UN for recognition.

“We are providing information and getting the UN to approve our continental shelf with its renewed western boundaries,” Çavuşoğlu said.

“The Secretariat doesn't take a position or provide comments in relation to matters concerning the sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction of member states over their maritime spaces,” Kathimerini quoted Deputy Spokesman for UN Secretary General Farhan Haq as saying.

“However, in certain areas, such as enclosed or semi‑enclosed seas, particular attention needs to be paid to the interests of third parties,” Haq said, calling for peaceful resolution.