قتل وحشیانه نوجوان عراقی

راز خرید بی محابای بورسی‌ها فاش شد

کنایه خطیب نماز جمعه تهران به رئیس جمهور

بازدید 150

Kiev’s decentralization amendments to be applicable all over Ukraine — minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko said that the country’s constitution will be amended for decentralization on the entire territory of Ukraine.
کد خبر: ۹۴۳۸۸۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۱ 14 December 2019

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadim Pristayko said that the country’s constitution will be amended for decentralization on the entire territory of Ukraine.

"Ukraine remains committed to the [Minsk] agreements. We go ahead with constitutional amendments that envisage decentralization all over Ukraine," he said.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky submitted to the national parliament, Verkhovna Rada, draft amendments to the country’s constitution on decentralization of power. The full text of the bill is not yet available on the parliament’s website.

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has already said it would not recognize the unilateral decentralization planned by Kiev.

"After amendments to the constitution were submitted to Verkhovna Rada, we want to remind that Donbass special status should be enshrined in the constitution and Kiev is obliged to negotiate all the amendments related to special status with the DPR and LPR (the Lugansk People’s Republic - TASS)," DPR head Denis Pushilin said commenting on the amendments.

Meanwhile, the self-proclaimed republic’s foreign minister Natalia Nikonorova said Zelensky’s attempt to misinterpret the Minsk agreements and substitute Donbass’ special status for a decentralization program is inadmissible as it ignores the region’s specifics.

LPR response

Another self-proclaimed eastern Ukrainian republic LPR (Lugansk People’s Republic) also warned that Kiev’s attempts to replace the special status envisaged by the Minsk agreements with decentralization plans were inadmissible.

"Despite the results of the Normandy Four summit, where [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky was clearly given to understand that any review of the Minsk accords would be inadmissible, he keeps contemplating about the decentralization of power in Ukraine instead of vesting the Donbass republics with a special status," the LuganskInformTsentr news agency quoted Deinego as saying.

Deinego said that the republics do not object decentralization of power in Ukraine, but this procedure would have no relation to the special status, sealed in reconciliation documents that were signed by Ukraine’s official envoy to the Contact Group.

"The Complex of Measures signed in Minsk on February 12, 2015, specifies that not abstract ‘decentralization of entire Ukraine’, as Zelensky is attempting to portray it, is needed, but a constitutional reform whose key element will be decentralization taking into account peculiarities of separate districts in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions, coordinated with representatives of those regions," the LPR top diplomat said.

He said that a special status for the Donbass region should be one of those ‘peculiarities’ and warned Kiev against attempts to play with words.

According to Deinego, the only chance of peaceful co-existence between the parties to the conflict is the sides’ strict and consistent compliance with the obligations they had undertaken.

"Any attempts of dodging or revisionism may lead to the the total loss of foundation for settlement," he said.

Decentralization issue

In an attempt to end the armed conflict in the east of Ukraine the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany launched peace negotiations in Minsk, which produced a package of peace settlement agreements. They provide for granting a special local self-government status to Donbass within Ukraine and general amnesty for the participants in the armed conflict.

A reform of local self-government began in Ukraine in 2014 under the then President Pyotr Poroshenko but was not completed. The reform envisages amending the constitution to shift the competences of regional and district state administrations to executive committees of elected regional and district council. Apart from that, the reform establishes the institute of prefects who will be appointed by the head of state and will be in charge of supervision of the legal compliance in territorial communities.

In early September, Zelensky issued an order to complete the decentralization reform and conduct local elections under the new rules in 2020. The pro-presidential Servant of the People party said later that the reform would be finished by the spring of 2020.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
ukraine kiev decentralization
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم آنفلوانزا استان تهران جنوبی بودجه 99 پست پلاس عبدالمالک ریگی جشنواره سینماحقیقت لیلا واثقی پایتخت 6 پوکی استخوان
محموله BMW مدل ۲۰۲۰ در جاده‌های ایران
اختراع اولین خودرو چهارچرخ بدون نیاز به بنزین
واتس‌اپ در میلیون‌ها گوشی همراه متوقف می‌شود
پشت پرده وجود قرص در کیک‌های دانش‌آموزان
زشت‌ترین حلقه ازدواج جهان که اشک عروس را درآورد
قاضی‌زاده هاشمی: در ماهشهر تعداد زیادی کشته شدند/سرلشکر سلامی: زبان عوامل نفوذ را پلمب می‌کنیم
توصیه پناهیان برای رد صلاحیت مطهری / حکم انتصاب خبرساز مشاور وزیر بهداشت برای پسرش / پاسخ به جنجال سازی خبرنگار خارجی درباره بودجه سایت رهبر انقلاب / پاسخ وزیر جوان به ماجرای بازجو بودنش در وزارت اطلاعات
تجمع جمعی از مردم رشت علیه سریال وارش
رفع فیلتر «توییتر» یا «تلگرام» یا «اینترانت رایگان» نه؛ «شگفتانه» وزیر چیز دیگری است!
پست جنجالی قلعه نویی علیه پرسپولیس+عکس
رسوایی جدید برای دختر ترامپ
مشاهده مار کبری ۲ سر در هند جنجالی شد!
ماجرای دامنه دار کیک‌های آلوده به قرص
رونمایی از سورپرایز آقای وزیر؛ انتقال بسته پستی با پهپاد
کشف ۸۴ اسلحه شکاری در قم با گلوله‌هایی خاص / ضرغامی در جاده یاسوج رابین‌هود شد! / احتمال بیرون آمدن سه لیست از جریان اصولگرا / روایتی از ردصلاحیت متفاوت امام جمعه کن در انتخابات خبرگان

کاتز: به همراه عربستان و امارات، صد‌ها موشک به سوی ایران شلیک می‌کنیم  (۲۹۱ نظر)

وزیر جوان: پنج‌شنبه برای مردم سورپرایز داریم/نوبخت: نیاز به دعا و کمک مردم داریم/ربیعی: دولت برنامه‌ای برای قطع اینترنت ندارد  (۲۴۸ نظر)

محمود احمدی نژاد: چون کشور در شرایط خاصی است، کاندیدا نشدم  (۲۲۸ نظر)

جزئیات جدید از پرونده «پسر آخوندی» / بهروز نعمتی: محال است نماینده‌ای با پول وارد مجلس شود! / رکوردی که رحمانی فضلی در مجلس زد! / هشدار مشاور روحانی به صداوسیما / روایت علی مطهری از جدیدترین نامه‌اش به رهبری  (۱۸۵ نظر)

نام نویسی نزدیک به ۱۴ هزار تشنه خدمت! / انتقاد آیت الله شبیری زنجانی از رواج مدرک گرایی در حوزه‌های علمیه / درخواست آشنا از اژه‌ای درباره فردوسی‌پور  (۱۸۲ نظر)

مشاور احمدی‌نژاد از زندان کاندیدای مجلس شد! / حمله کیهان به بازیگرانی که صداوسیما را تحریم کردند / تماس تلفنی رئیس دولت اصلاحات با اصلاح‌طلبان برای کاندیداتوری / پشت پرده افزایش عجیب و غریب قیمت خودرو  (۱۶۱ نظر)

رونمایی از سورپرایز آقای وزیر؛ انتقال بسته پستی با پهپاد  (۱۵۵ نظر)

توصیه پناهیان برای رد صلاحیت مطهری / حکم انتصاب خبرساز مشاور وزیر بهداشت برای پسرش / پاسخ به جنجال سازی خبرنگار خارجی درباره بودجه سایت رهبر انقلاب / پاسخ وزیر جوان به ماجرای بازجو بودنش در وزارت اطلاعات  (۱۳۸ نظر)

چه تعداد پناهنده مجاز در ایران زندگی می‌کنند؟ / هشدار محبیان به اصولگرا‌یان / واکنش ضرغامی به ماجرای ۹۴۷ میلیون دلار توسط سازمان صدا و سیما  (۱۳۷ نظر)

کشف ۸۴ اسلحه شکاری در قم با گلوله‌هایی خاص / ضرغامی در جاده یاسوج رابین‌هود شد! / احتمال بیرون آمدن سه لیست از جریان اصولگرا / روایتی از ردصلاحیت متفاوت امام جمعه کن در انتخابات خبرگان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

«تهران جنوبی»؛ آش جدیدی که برای پایتخت پخته می‌شود؟!  (۱۰۷ نظر)

از «ثروتمندان، پزشکان، هنرمندان و صاحبان صنایع» هم «مثل حقوق‌بگیران» مالیات بگیرید، مشکلات حل می‌شود!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

شمخانی: اجرای پروژه کشته‌سازی از سوی معاندین قطعی است/قرائتی: هر وقت به موضوع نماز می‌رسیم، مسئولان می‌گویند بودجه نداریم/وزیر جوان بعد از سورپرایز: زورم به رفع فیلترها نمی‌رسد  (۹۴ نظر)

قالیباف برای کاندیداتوری در انتخابات مجلس ثبت‌نام کرد/ معرفی همه چهره‌هایی که برای انتخابات مجلس یازدهم ثبت‌نام کردند  (۹۲ نظر)

پشت پرده مبادله دانشمند ایرانی با دانشجوی آمریکایی  (۹۰ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003xXt
tabnak.ir/003xXt