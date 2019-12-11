EU countries to discuss recognizing Palestinian state

The European Union will discuss the possibility of recognizing a Palestinian state, following the proposal put forward by Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Osborne, according to a report by KAN.

Earlier this week, new EU foreign policy chief Joseph Burrell said that EU member states would discuss the possibility of changing their policies toward Israel and the Palestinians at a meeting scheduled to take place next month.