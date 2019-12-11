Iran says to hold joint naval drill with Caspian Sea states soon

Iran said Tuesday that it will stage a joint naval drill with Caspian Sea littoral states in the near future, Tehran Times daily reported.

Iranian Navy Commander Hossein Khanzadi was quoted as saying that the naval drill aims "to counter any insecurity and terrorist attacks."

Another objective of the joint maneuver is to use the capabilities of the littoral states' navies "regarding rescue and relief and reconnaissance operations," he said.

The agreement to carry out the joint naval drill was reached in the summer of 2019.