خبر رفع فیلتر تلگرام و توییتر در راه است؟

شلیک اشتباهی محافظ شخصی نتانیاهو

تنها یک پنجم جوانان متقاضی «ازدواج» هستند!

بازدید 2378

House Democrats unveil 2 articles of impeachment against Trump, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress

House Democrats on Tuesday revealed that they will draft two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
کد خبر: ۹۴۳۱۲۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۸:۰۰ 10 December 2019

House Democrats on Tuesday revealed that they will draft two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
One will charge him with abuse of power and the second with obstruction of Congress.

Both articles relate to Trump's actions with respect to Ukraine. For the last several months, the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives has investigated Trump's efforts to strongarm Ukraine into acceding to his political demands while withholding vital military aid and a White House meeting that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky desperately sought.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said during a press conference on Tuesday that lawmakers are impeaching Trump to "honor our oath of office."

Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said Trump's efforts compromised US national security and "threatened the integrity of our elections."

Throughout the course of the inquiry, he added, Trump "attempted to conceal evidence" from the investigative committees. His actions, Nadler said, "endangers our Constitution, endangers our democracy, and endangers our national security."

"Today, in service to our duty to the Constitution and our country, the House Committee on the Judiciary is introducing two articles of impeachment charging the President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, for committing high crimes and misdemeanors," Nadler said.

"We do not take this action lightly, but we have taken an oath to defend the Constitution, and unlike President Trump, we understand that our duty first and foremost is to protect the Constitution and to protect the interests of the American people," he added. "The integrity of our next election is at risk from a president who already sought foreign interference in the 2016 and 2020 elections and who consistently puts himself above country."

At the center of the impeachment inquiry is a July 25 phone call, during which Trump repeatedly pressed Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, for corruption in connection with the latter's stint as a board member of the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma Holdings.
Trump also pressured Zelensky to look into a bogus conspiracy theory suggesting Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election and is in possession of a missing Democratic "server" that purportedly contains incriminating evidence against Democrats.

There is no evidence that either of these issues has merit, and Trump's phone call was the subject of an explosive whistleblower complaint — which sparked the impeachment inquiry — claiming the president actively solicited foreign interference in the upcoming presidential election.

The House Intelligence Committee, spearheaded by California Rep. Adam Schiff, conducted a series of open and closed-door hearings with career national security and foreign policy officers who testified that the phone call was just one data point in a months-long pressure campaign that was largely led by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, at the president's direction.

Gordon Sondland, the US's ambassador to the European Union, also testified that "everyone," including top brass at the White House and State Department, "was in the loop" on Trump's shadow policy agenda.
Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said on Tuesday that "to the members of Congress, this is not a question of fact because the facts are not seriously contested." Instead, he said, "it is a question of duty."

By conditioning military aid and a White House meeting on Zelensky caving to his demands, Trump "undermined our national security and the integrity of our elections, and he does so still," Schiff said.

The evidence of Trump's "misconduct" is "overwhelming and uncontested," the California congressman said.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
united states trump democrates impeachment
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات مجلس یازدهم آنفولانزا استان تهران جنوبی بودجه 99 شهاب منصوری عبدالحمید ریگی استعفای استراماچونی لیلا واثقی پایتخت 6 امیرحسین فتحی
نحوه دریافت فیش حقوق بازنشستگان تامین اجتماعی
محمود احمدی نژاد: چون کشور در شرایط خاصی است، کاندیدا نشدم
کاتز: به همراه عربستان و امارات، صد‌ها موشک به سوی ایران شلیک می‌کنیم
ناو هواپیمابر آمریکا در محاصره قایق‌های ایرانی
بنزین دونرخی در بودجه ۹۹ حذف می‌شود
فداکاری جالب یک مرد برای همسر باردارش
مشاور احمدی‌نژاد از زندان کاندیدای مجلس شد! / حمله کیهان به بازیگرانی که صداوسیما را تحریم کردند / تماس تلفنی رئیس دولت اصلاحات با اصلاح‌طلبان برای کاندیداتوری / پشت پرده افزایش عجیب و غریب قیمت خودرو
پشت پرده مبادله دانشمند ایرانی با دانشجوی آمریکایی
مردم عجیبی که هفتاد سالگی برایشان جوانی است!
وزیر جوان: پنج‌شنبه برای مردم سورپرایز داریم/نوبخت: نیاز به دعا و کمک مردم داریم/ربیعی: دولت برنامه‌ای برای قطع اینترنت ندارد
قالیباف برای کاندیداتوری در انتخابات مجلس ثبت‌نام کرد/ معرفی همه چهره‌هایی که برای انتخابات مجلس یازدهم ثبت‌نام کردند
صاحب تالار عروسی سقز فرار کرد
قیمت دلار و یورو امروز یکشنبه 17 آذر 98/ بازارساز دلار 13 هزار تومانی عرضه کرد
عکسی از استراماچونی داخل هواپیما هنگام ترک ایران
برنامه مزدک در اینترنشنال،پرونده فردوسی‌پور رابازکرد

کاتز: به همراه عربستان و امارات، صد‌ها موشک به سوی ایران شلیک می‌کنیم  (۲۹۱ نظر)

وزیر جوان: پنج‌شنبه برای مردم سورپرایز داریم/نوبخت: نیاز به دعا و کمک مردم داریم/ربیعی: دولت برنامه‌ای برای قطع اینترنت ندارد  (۲۳۶ نظر)

توهین وقیحانه خواننده لس آنجلسی به امام علی (ع) / نهضت ثبت‌نام وزرا و نمایندگان حامی احمدی‌نژاد / نظر مرعشی درباره کناره‌گیری لاریجانی از انتخابات / اظهارات عضو جبهه پایداری درباره حضور جلیلی در انتخابات / بازگشت «دماوند» به وزارت کشور!  (۲۲۷ نظر)

دو پیشنهاد به دولت قبل از افزایش قیمت بنزین / ارقام کلیدی بودجه ۹۹کدامند؟ / پذیرایی از ژنرال آمریکایی با آبمیوه ایرانی / نامه محرمانه وزیر کشور به رئیس جمهور درباره حوادث اخیر / جنجال ممانعت از ورود کرباسچی به صدا وسیما  (۱۸۹ نظر)

نام نویسی نزدیک به ۱۴ هزار تشنه خدمت! / انتقاد آیت الله شبیری زنجانی از رواج مدرک گرایی در حوزه‌های علمیه / درخواست آشنا از اژه‌ای درباره فردوسی‌پور  (۱۸۲ نظر)

محمود احمدی نژاد: چون کشور در شرایط خاصی است، کاندیدا نشدم  (۱۸۱ نظر)

مشاور احمدی‌نژاد از زندان کاندیدای مجلس شد! / حمله کیهان به بازیگرانی که صداوسیما را تحریم کردند / تماس تلفنی رئیس دولت اصلاحات با اصلاح‌طلبان برای کاندیداتوری / پشت پرده افزایش عجیب و غریب قیمت خودرو  (۱۶۱ نظر)

پس از سهمیه‌بندی بنزین، در چه کالا یا خدماتی و به چه میزان با افزایش قیمت مواجه شدید؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

پزشکیان: برنامه ای برای جانشینی لاریجانی ندارم / روحانی امسال قید روز دانشجو را زد / نماینده نزدیک به لاریجانی اصلاح طلب شد / پیش‌بینی بهزاد نبوی از حضور ناطق نوری در انتخابات / طرح سرا یعنی گریه کردن بر قبر بی جنازه  (۱۱۱ نظر)

چه تعداد پناهنده مجاز در ایران زندگی می‌کنند؟ / هشدار محبیان به اصولگرا‌یان / واکنش ضرغامی به ماجرای ۹۴۷ میلیون دلار توسط سازمان صدا و سیما  (۱۰۹ نظر)

«تهران جنوبی»؛ آش جدیدی که برای پایتخت پخته می‌شود؟!  (۱۰۷ نظر)

از «ثروتمندان، پزشکان، هنرمندان و صاحبان صنایع» هم «مثل حقوق‌بگیران» مالیات بگیرید، مشکلات حل می‌شود!  (۱۰۵ نظر)

علی مطهری: اگر کسی سال ۵۷ هم پمپ بنزین آتش زد، اشتباه بود/ باید توضیح داده شود که چند تن از کشته شدگان توسط نیروی انتظامی کشته شدند/درست است خیلی بد عمل کردند، ولی حفظ اساس نظام مهمتر است  (۹۷ نظر)

نماینده‌ای که در مجلس چرت می‌زند، صلاحیت تصمیم‌گیری برای ملت را ندارد/ مردم نماینده عاقلی که دزد نباشد، می‌خواهند  (۹۴ نظر)

قالیباف برای کاندیداتوری در انتخابات مجلس ثبت‌نام کرد/ معرفی همه چهره‌هایی که برای انتخابات مجلس یازدهم ثبت‌نام کردند  (۹۲ نظر)

tabnak.ir/003xLl
tabnak.ir/003xLl