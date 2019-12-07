Six Saudis detained in connection to Pensacola shooting after being caught filming the attack

Authorities have detained six Saudi nationals for questioning in connection with a mass shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, on Friday.

A member of the Royal Saudi Air Force opened fire with a handgun in a classroom on base, killing three and injuring at least seven before being killed by police. A source briefed on the investigation told the New York Times that six people had been detained for questioning. Three of those people were seen filming the incident as it unfolded.

Officials are looking into whether to classify the shooting as an act of terrorism. Some lawmakers are already calling the gunman a terrorist.

The gunman killed two during the attack and wounded eight others, including two deputies that engaged him. The eight injured were transported to a local hospital were one later died, according to the Navy.

President Trump said on Twitter that he was following the situation and offered support for the families of the victims.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time. We are continuing to monitor the situation as the investigation is ongoing," Trump said.

Trump also relayed a message he received from Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al Saud in the aftermath of the attack.

"King Salman of Saudi Arabia just called to express his sincere condolences and give his sympathies to the families and friends of the warriors who were killed and wounded in the attack that took place in Pensacola, Florida," Trump said.