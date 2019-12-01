London Police Investigating 'Loud Bang' After Numerous Reports

The news comes as the British capital is on guard after a fatal stabbing attack on London Bridge that claimed the lives of three people. According to authorities, the assault was a "terrorist incident".

The news comes as the British capital is on guard after a fatal stabbing attack on London Bridge that claimed the lives of three people. According to authorities, the assault was a "terrorist incident".

The Metropolitan Police are answering multiple calls regarding a "large explosion sound" in the north London, however, there are no reports of an actual blast so far, SkyNews reported, citing the authorities.

Police, addressing the concerns of Londoners, said the blast-like sound was caused by a sonic boom from RAF planes and there is "no cause for concern".

​Police, addressing the concerns of Londoners, said the blast-like sound was caused by a sonic boom from Royal Air Force planes and there is "no cause for concern". There is no information, however, on what could have made the military planes take off near the capital early in the morning.