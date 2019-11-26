تابناک جهان » ایران
Iran to continue work with IAEA - spokesman

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has condemned the US claims regarding Iran's commitments within JCPOA, Trend reports.
26 November 2019

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi has condemned the US claims regarding Iran's commitments within JCPOA, Trend reports.

Referring to the Americans' claim that Iran has withdrawn from its commitments in JCPOA, Mousavi said that the US officials are "not in a position to comment on our commitments in JCPOA.”

“The Islamic Republic's cooperation with the Internationals Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is in place,” Mousavi said during a press conference.

“Numerous reports published by the Agency indicate the depth of cooperation,” he said adding that Iran has always been in a good relationship with the agency.

“We hope that while the new Director General of the Agency is selected, the Agency will maintain its neutrality outside of the bias of some parties,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran can continue work within the framework of its cooperation with the Agency,” he noted.

iran iaea cooperation jcpoa
