Bahrain FM: GCC will never advocate regime change in Iran

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries will never advocate a regime change in Iran, the Bahraini Foreign Minister said yesterday, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

“We in the GCC, as responsible countries, have never and will never advocate for regime change in Iran. We have never and will never interfere in Iran’s internal affairs,” Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Khalifa said in a speech at the Manama Dialogue.

“We call upon Iran to pay more attention to its neighbours than other international relationships and to seeking peace with us,” he said.

The top Bahraini diplomat said Tehran can’t solve its problems with international community while ignoring the countries of the region.

“Their interests are here, among others,” he said.