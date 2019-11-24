Boris Johnson promises Brexit bill before Christmas

Legislation required for Britain's departure from the European Union will be brought back to the House of Commons before Christmas if the Conservatives win next month's general election.

Legislation required for Britain's departure from the European Union will be brought back to the House of Commons before Christmas if the Conservatives win next month's general election.

The Conservative Party has pledged to deliver Brexit by the end of January in its election manifesto, which will be launched by leader Boris Johnson in the West Midlands on Sunday afternoon.

The prime minister believes that by quickly bringing back the Withdrawal Agreement Bill following the election on December 12, he can meet the Brexit extension deadline of January 31 agreed by EU leaders in October, according to a briefing note from Conservative officials ahead of the manifesto launch.

In quotes issued to journalists ahead of the publication of the manifesto, Johnson said his "early Christmas present to the nation will be to bring the Brexit bill back before the festive break, and get parliament working for the people."

The Withdrawal Agreement Bill, which brings the agreement struck with EU leaders into U.K. law, was pulled by the prime minister in October after MPs refused to agree to his fast-track timetable ahead of the previous October 31 Brexit deadline.

Other measures in the Tory manifesto, titled "Get Brexit Done, Unleash Britain’s Potential," include a pledge not to raise income tax, national insurance and VAT rates, and the previously-announced pledge to raise the National Insurance Contributions threshold to £9,500 next year.

The party will also promise to end "unfair" hospital car parking charges for NHS staff on night shifts, the disabled and terminally ill patients and their families, funding more after-school and holiday childcare, energy saving measures for social housing and a £3 billion retraining National Skills Fund.

The Tories will also pledge to ban the export of plastic waste outside the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in their manifesto.