تابناک جهان » آمریکا
82بازدید
‍ پ

Giuliani says his ‘dead man’s switch’ not about Trump

Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has claimed he keeps compromising files on the Bidens in his safe to be made public if he vanishes, while brushing off reports that his ‘insurance policy’ relates to Trump.
کد خبر: ۹۳۹۳۵۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۶ 24 November 2019

Donald Trump’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has claimed he keeps compromising files on the Bidens in his safe to be made public if he vanishes, while brushing off reports that his ‘insurance policy’ relates to Trump.

Giuliani has dismissed the notion that he has “an insurance policy” in case he falls out with his most famous client. The report stems from the Trump’s personal lawyer’s heated interview with Fox News’ Ed Henry on Saturday.

Asked if he has spoken to Trump recently, Guliani refused to answer, citing attorney-client privilege, but stressed that his relationship with Trump cannot be better.

“I have a very good relationship with him, and all of these comments which are totally insulting I’ve things written like he’s going to through me under the bus. When I say that, I say – he isn’t, but I have insurance. It’s ridiculous! We’re very good friends.” Guliani said.

Also on rt.com Ex-Ukraine envoy’s feelings that Trump ‘threatened’ her & his ‘real-time attacks’ on Twitter are IMPEACHABLE, Democrats say

Mainstream media immediately pounced on the remark, pointing out that it was not the first time the former New York mayor has quipped about having some kind of a dead man’s switch.

Guliani , who has become a fixture in the ongoing impeachment saga, half-jokingly said earlier this month that while he was not afraid that Trump would made him a scapegoat, since he has “a very, very good insurance, so if he does, all my hospital bills will be paid.”

With remark being widely cited as an implication that Trump has even more skeletons in his closet that Democrats in their tireless, and so far fruitless, impeachment inquiry seek to unearth, Guliani attempted to shut the speculation down.

“The statement I’ve made several times of having an insurance policy, if thrown under bus, is sarcastic & relates to the files in my safe about the Biden Family’s 4 decade monetizing of his office,” he tweeted.

“If I disappear, it will appear immediately along with my RICO chart.”

Guliani told Henry that he feared for his life when he first heard the Democratic presidential hopeful's name in connection to corruption probe.

“I expected, the moment I heard Biden’s name, I told my colleagues, they’re going to try to kill me,” he said, noting that since “mafia” was not able take him down, the media would not be able as well.

Rudy Giuliani was the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and one of the greatest mayors in New York history.

He has been exposing corruption his entire career.

He’s now uncovered a massive pay-for-play scheme that happened under Obama.

Giuliani’s name has been mentioned multiple times during the impeachment hearings amid allegations he was doing Trump’s bidding in pushing for the renewal of the corruption probe into a Ukrainian energy firm, where Hunter Biden sat on the board of directors, to help Trump with reelection. Giuliani repeatedly denied the accusations, telling Fox News on Saturday that Trump “knows that what [he] did was in order to defend him, not to dig dirt on Biden.”

Also on rt.com Ukraine expands probe into head of firm that employed Hunter Biden, whose name features in ‘several’ criminal cases – prosecutor

Trump also hailed his lawyer, calling Giuliani in his own interview with Fox and Friends Friday a “great crime fighter.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
giuliani trump biden
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
قیمت بنزین مزدک میرزایی رده بندی فیفا هفته بسیج هفته روشندلان یارانه حمایتی سلیم موذن زاده اردبیلی پالرمو اخذ الکترونیکی عوارض آزادراهی
آخرین اخبار

چاه‌های آب تهران اوضاع خوبی ندارند

در سهمیه‌بندی بنزین حق مردم باید رعایت شود

ایرادات هیئت نظارت مجمع به مصوبه تشکیل وزارت بازرگانی

تصمیم جدید بانک‌مرکزی برای صادرات به عراق و افغانستان

دستگیری معترضان به انتخابات ریاست جمهوری الجزایر

جریمه غول‌های خودروسازی آلمان برای ایجاد باند فروش فولاد/ ابهام و سردرگمی بر بازار طلا/ نوبخت: صرفه جویی ۶ میلیون لیتر بنزین در روز با سهمیه بندی جدید/ رئیس جمهور با چه شرطی افزایش قیمت بنزین را قبول کرد؟

محمود عباس: ظلم آمریکا پایدار نخواهد بود

مادری که به خاطر مشق شب راهی بیمارستان شد

برخورد مرگبار قطار با خودرو در ایالت فلوریدای آمریکا

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست
واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند
ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟
یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!
پیشنهاد دولت برای برگزاری اعتراضات قانونی چه بود؟/برای «دیرین دیرین» احضار می‌شویم!/هجوم خودروداران برای گازسوز کردن خودروها/کشف جسد نماینده اسبق مجلس در ساختمان نیمه‌کاره
انتقاد نخست‌وزیر سابق عراق از ایران/واکنش اتحادیه عرب به اقدام ایران در به رسمیت شناختن سفیر یمن/حمایت فرانسه از حمله اسرائیل به سوریه/ ادعای ملک سلمان درباره استفاده از سلاح‌های ایرانی
اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر
واکنش شدید اللحن روسیه به ادعای حمایت آمریکا از مردم ایران/ابراز نگرانی ترامپ از قطع اینترنت در ایران!/ابراز خرسندی دیپلمات ارشد آمریکایی از بروز اغتشاش در ایران/گزارش مدیر کل موقت آژانس درباره ایران به شورای حکام
تلاش‌ افراطیون برای تسلط بر پهنه سیاسی از رئیس‌جمهور تا رئیس‌ کمیسیون امنیت ملی!
مهناز افشار در کنار ابی در برنامه استعدادیابی
ازدواج بی‌سر و صدای رونالدو در مراکش
لحظه بلعیدن گاو توسط مار غول پیکر
سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند
سید احمد خاتمی: با «قطع اینترنت» یعنی لانه زنبور را پیدا کردید/ این کار تا اینجا «بارک‌الله» دارد/اینترنت را دوباره «باز» نکنید/روح‌الله حسینیان: بچه‌مذهبی‌ها نارحتند که چرا شب تولد پیامبر (ص) طرح سهمیه‌بندی و افزایش قیمت بنزین اجرا شد
رونمایی از مزدک میرزایی در شبکه سعودی

چرا اینترنت ایران «بنزینی» شد؟!  (۲۰۱۳ نظر)

بازگشت مرد روسری به سر به ایران/ طرح‌های مجلس برای «لغو گرانی بنزین» از دستور کار خارج شد/ محدودیت دسترسی به اینترنت با تصویب شورای امنیت صورت گرفته/ گرامی مقدم: اعتراضات مردمی به رسمیت شناخته شود  (۶۱۱ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند  (۴۴۲ نظر)

اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر  (۴۰۰ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: شما چه جایگاهی دارید که می‌گویید «آخوند باید برود؟»/وزیر جوان: به خودم در این چند روز اجازه استفاده از اینترنت را ندادم/روحانی: خوشبختانه آنقدر دوربین و سیستم مانیتورینگ داریم که پلاک خودروهایی که اختلال ایجاد می‌کنند را شناسایی کنیم  (۳۷۵ نظر)

وزیر ارتباطات: منتظر صدور مجوز وصل اینترنت هستیم/ سخنگوی دستگاه قضا: قطع اینترنت تصمیم شورای عالی امنیت ملی بود و باید زودتر گرفته می‌شد/ سخنگوی دولت: اینترنت استان به استان وصل می‌شود  (۳۶۰ نظر)

رئیس جمهور: قیمت واقعی بنزین ۵۵۰۰ تا ۶۰۰۰ تومان است/ همتی: مردم سرمایه‌های خود را به باد ندهند/ قاچاق حداقل ۲۰ تن زعفران ایران به افغانستان/ نرخ بنزین تأثیری بر قیمت فولاد ندارد  (۳۵۹ نظر)

نقشه‌های آنلاین و نرم‌افزار‌های مسیریاب چگونه کار می‌کنند؟ / معرفی پنج نرم افزار مسیریاب آفلاین  (۳۳۰ نظر)

ده توصیه به مردم برای دوران جدید اقتصاد ایران  (۳۲۳ نظر)

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند  (۳۰۱ نظر)

یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!  (۲۹۷ نظر)

انتقاد نماینده مجلس: چه جوابی برای مردم داریم؟/دلایل حمایت رهبر انقلاب از تصمیم سران قوا از زبان زاکانی/طعنه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/احتمال شکایت برخی نمایندگان از ذوالنور  (۲۹۰ نظر)

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست  (۲۸۳ نظر)

سی نماینده اصلاح طلب تهران، مایه افتخار آن‌هایی که لیست را بستند، نیستند/درگیری لفظی روحانی با یک عضو دیگر شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی/انتقاد عباس عبدی از شورای نگهبان/درخواست جالب مایلی‌کهن از فدراسیون فوتبال  (۲۷۷ نظر)