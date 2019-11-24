تابناک جهان » آسیا
112بازدید
‍ پ

Hong Kong leader votes in local elections amid simmering tensions

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has cast her vote in elections seen as a referendum on whether the public still supports long-running protests against her government.
کد خبر: ۹۳۹۳۴۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۳ آذر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۱ 24 November 2019

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has cast her vote in elections seen as a referendum on whether the public still supports long-running protests against her government.

She said on Sunday that organising this year's district council elections was extremely challenging because of the unrest, but that the vote should be relatively peaceful and calm thanks to the efforts of all involved.

The polls opened on Sunday morning for 452 seats in the city's 18 district councils.

The councils are largely advisory and have little power. But the election has taken on symbolic importance in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

A strong showing by the opposition would show that the public still supports the pro-democracy movement, even as the protests have become increasingly violent.

There has been a rare break in the violence in recent days as protesters, anxious to validate their cause through the ballot box, hit the pause button to ensure the polls won't be postponed.

The ruling camp in Hong Kong and the national government in Beijing hope that the unrest and disruption to daily life will turn voters against the movement.

Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung said that the vote is a "real democratic exercise," and that a strong police presence at polling stations will ensure that it proceeds smoothly.

Online messages from protest support groups have advised people not to wear black or face masks during voting in case they are targeted by police.

At a Chinese People's Liberation Army barracks that borders Polytechnic University, meanwhile, dozens of soldiers in riot gear were seen practising drills, according to a Reuters witness.

PLA soldiers have not publicly engaged in anti-riot efforts on the streets of Hong Kong but such drills suggest a high degree of preparedness amid the current protests.

Both Chinese and Hong Kong leaders have repeatedly said Hong Kong police can handle the situation but Beijing has more than doubled the number of troops in the city since late August, with up to 12,000 on bases scattered across the territory.

The protests snowballed from June after years of resentment over what many residents see as Chinese meddling in freedoms promised to Hong Kong when the former British colony returned to Chinese rule in 1997.

Beijing has said it is committed to the "one country, two systems" formula by which Hong Kong is governed. It denies meddling in the affairs of Hong Kong, an Asian financial hub, and accuses foreign governments of stirring up trouble.

However, The Age newspaper reported on Saturday that an apparent Chinese intelligence service agent is seeking asylum in Australia after saying he had details on Beijing's political interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia.

Young pro-democracy activists are running in some of the seats that were once uncontested and dominated by pro-Beijing candidates.

One pro-democracy candidate for the Wan Chai district council, Chris Chan, said the election would reflect public opinion after the upheaval of recent months.

"It is time for us to calm down and tell the government in a civilised way what we want to do," he said.

Few protesters were still visible on the campus, and a visiting lawmaker said their number was so small that there is no need for the police to enter the campus.

Many of the remaining protesters were in hiding, fearful of possible arrest and wary of those urging surrender, said Woo Kwok Wang, the 22-year-old acting president of the university's student union.

About 1000 people have been arrested or registered by police in the university siege, about 300 of them younger than 18.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
hong kong protest election
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
قیمت بنزین مزدک میرزایی رده بندی فیفا هفته بسیج هفته روشندلان یارانه حمایتی سلیم موذن زاده اردبیلی پالرمو اخذ الکترونیکی عوارض آزادراهی
آخرین اخبار

چاه‌های آب تهران اوضاع خوبی ندارند

در سهمیه‌بندی بنزین حق مردم باید رعایت شود

ایرادات هیئت نظارت مجمع به مصوبه تشکیل وزارت بازرگانی

تصمیم جدید بانک‌مرکزی برای صادرات به عراق و افغانستان

دستگیری معترضان به انتخابات ریاست جمهوری الجزایر

جریمه غول‌های خودروسازی آلمان برای ایجاد باند فروش فولاد/ ابهام و سردرگمی بر بازار طلا/ نوبخت: صرفه جویی ۶ میلیون لیتر بنزین در روز با سهمیه بندی جدید/ رئیس جمهور با چه شرطی افزایش قیمت بنزین را قبول کرد؟

محمود عباس: ظلم آمریکا پایدار نخواهد بود

مادری که به خاطر مشق شب راهی بیمارستان شد

برخورد مرگبار قطار با خودرو در ایالت فلوریدای آمریکا

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست
واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند
ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟
یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!
پیشنهاد دولت برای برگزاری اعتراضات قانونی چه بود؟/برای «دیرین دیرین» احضار می‌شویم!/هجوم خودروداران برای گازسوز کردن خودروها/کشف جسد نماینده اسبق مجلس در ساختمان نیمه‌کاره
انتقاد نخست‌وزیر سابق عراق از ایران/واکنش اتحادیه عرب به اقدام ایران در به رسمیت شناختن سفیر یمن/حمایت فرانسه از حمله اسرائیل به سوریه/ ادعای ملک سلمان درباره استفاده از سلاح‌های ایرانی
اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر
واکنش شدید اللحن روسیه به ادعای حمایت آمریکا از مردم ایران/ابراز نگرانی ترامپ از قطع اینترنت در ایران!/ابراز خرسندی دیپلمات ارشد آمریکایی از بروز اغتشاش در ایران/گزارش مدیر کل موقت آژانس درباره ایران به شورای حکام
تلاش‌ افراطیون برای تسلط بر پهنه سیاسی از رئیس‌جمهور تا رئیس‌ کمیسیون امنیت ملی!
مهناز افشار در کنار ابی در برنامه استعدادیابی
ازدواج بی‌سر و صدای رونالدو در مراکش
لحظه بلعیدن گاو توسط مار غول پیکر
سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند
سید احمد خاتمی: با «قطع اینترنت» یعنی لانه زنبور را پیدا کردید/ این کار تا اینجا «بارک‌الله» دارد/اینترنت را دوباره «باز» نکنید/روح‌الله حسینیان: بچه‌مذهبی‌ها نارحتند که چرا شب تولد پیامبر (ص) طرح سهمیه‌بندی و افزایش قیمت بنزین اجرا شد
رونمایی از مزدک میرزایی در شبکه سعودی

چرا اینترنت ایران «بنزینی» شد؟!  (۲۰۱۳ نظر)

بازگشت مرد روسری به سر به ایران/ طرح‌های مجلس برای «لغو گرانی بنزین» از دستور کار خارج شد/ محدودیت دسترسی به اینترنت با تصویب شورای امنیت صورت گرفته/ گرامی مقدم: اعتراضات مردمی به رسمیت شناخته شود  (۶۱۱ نظر)

واکنش پناهیان به گرانی بنزین/وضعیت دانشجویانِ بازداشتی در حوادث اخیر/سردار آبنوش: فقط خدا ما را نجات داد/جوادی حصار: اصلاح‌طلبان در یک دوراهی سخت و خطرناک هستند  (۴۴۲ نظر)

اشکال بزرگ و ادامه‌دار تصمیم بنزینی اخیر  (۴۰۰ نظر)

امام جمعه شیراز: شما چه جایگاهی دارید که می‌گویید «آخوند باید برود؟»/وزیر جوان: به خودم در این چند روز اجازه استفاده از اینترنت را ندادم/روحانی: خوشبختانه آنقدر دوربین و سیستم مانیتورینگ داریم که پلاک خودروهایی که اختلال ایجاد می‌کنند را شناسایی کنیم  (۳۷۵ نظر)

وزیر ارتباطات: منتظر صدور مجوز وصل اینترنت هستیم/ سخنگوی دستگاه قضا: قطع اینترنت تصمیم شورای عالی امنیت ملی بود و باید زودتر گرفته می‌شد/ سخنگوی دولت: اینترنت استان به استان وصل می‌شود  (۳۶۰ نظر)

رئیس جمهور: قیمت واقعی بنزین ۵۵۰۰ تا ۶۰۰۰ تومان است/ همتی: مردم سرمایه‌های خود را به باد ندهند/ قاچاق حداقل ۲۰ تن زعفران ایران به افغانستان/ نرخ بنزین تأثیری بر قیمت فولاد ندارد  (۳۵۹ نظر)

نقشه‌های آنلاین و نرم‌افزار‌های مسیریاب چگونه کار می‌کنند؟ / معرفی پنج نرم افزار مسیریاب آفلاین  (۳۳۰ نظر)

ده توصیه به مردم برای دوران جدید اقتصاد ایران  (۳۲۳ نظر)

ایران چطور موفق به قطع اینترنت سراسری شد؟ / آیا سوییچ قاتل اینترنت فقط مخصوص ایران است؟  (۳۰۲ نظر)

سایه سنگین قطعی اینترنت بر کاهش ۱۱۴۶۹ میلیارد ریالی ارزش معاملات خرد بورس تهران/ پالایشی‌ها در وصول مطالبات چابک‌تر می‌شوند  (۳۰۱ نظر)

یک فایده بزرگ قطع ارتباطات ایرانیان به اینترنت در هفته اخیر!  (۲۹۷ نظر)

انتقاد نماینده مجلس: چه جوابی برای مردم داریم؟/دلایل حمایت رهبر انقلاب از تصمیم سران قوا از زبان زاکانی/طعنه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/احتمال شکایت برخی نمایندگان از ذوالنور  (۲۹۰ نظر)

آغاز اتصال اینترنت به صورت محدود در کشور/ ترافیک داخلی رکورد شکست  (۲۸۳ نظر)

سی نماینده اصلاح طلب تهران، مایه افتخار آن‌هایی که لیست را بستند، نیستند/درگیری لفظی روحانی با یک عضو دیگر شورای عالی انقلاب فرهنگی/انتقاد عباس عبدی از شورای نگهبان/درخواست جالب مایلی‌کهن از فدراسیون فوتبال  (۲۷۷ نظر)