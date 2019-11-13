تابناک جهان » آمریکا
Never Say Never’: Hillary Clinton Speaks Out About Running in 2020

The former secretary of state said during a radio interview on Tuesday that people were urging her to enter the contest and join the rather crowded Democratic field.
کد خبر: ۹۳۶۹۹۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۸ 13 November 2019

Clinton, who already had her chance against Donald Trump in 2016, has refused to rule out the possibility of a 2020 run.

“I, as I say, never, never, never say never,” Clinton told BBC Radio 5 Live. However, “I will certainly tell you, I’m under enormous pressure from many, many, many people to think about it.”

However, she insisted she was not planning on a run — at the moment.

“But as of this moment, sitting here in this studio talking to you, that is absolutely not in my plans,” she said.

Clinton would join a crowded Democratic field with former vice president Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren topping most early polls for the nomination. Among the Republicans, Trump remains the frontrunner for the 2020 nomination.

usa election clinton
