Activists say Bolivian coup had Washington's help

American activist Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the Code Pink feminist peace organization, rejected recent events in Bolivia as a coup of the right.

'Think about it. The OAS (Organization of American States) questions the elections in Bolivia, President Evo Morales accepts an audit and then accepts new elections. Instead, the right, with the support of the army / police, takes over and forces him to resign. This is not democratic, this is a coup', he wrote on Twitter.

Benjamin said the president's decision to resign was motivated by his concern about reprisals against his supporters, 'since the opposition has terrified them in recent days.'

The activist stressed that in Evo's time as president of the South American country, Morales removed many people from poverty, including indigenous people. 'Now, with the right taking power, we will see a reversal of all these gains,' he said.

On the other hand, the US movement March at the Pentagon condemned the US-backed coup in Bolivia, and expressed its solidarity with Evo Morales and the people of that nation.

That group, which opposes the bipartisan war machine and the imperialism of the United States, issued a statement on Sunday highlighting its support for the democratically elected government of Bolivia, and its rejection of the anti-democratic military coup and the oligarchy.

March at the Pentagon stressed that under the Morales administration, important achievements were achieved for the people of that country, through the nationalization of natural resources that were allocated to social programs.

We sympathize with the Bolivians, remarked the text, in which the movement led by activist Cindy Sheehan showed the desire for the return of the government that brought the Bolivian people out of poverty and trained them to participate in their own civil society in a way higher.

The statement also pointed out that the coup that happened in the South American nation is also intrinsically racist, since it goes 'against the indigenous population that, without a doubt, has made the greatest progress under Morales'.

Coincidence? This is a blow, the organization added in a tweet in which it shared an article published two days ago in The Nation magazine with the title The Trump administration is undermining democracy in Bolivia.

That text warned about the role of the OAS and the government of Donald Trump in trying to cancel the election results in the Latin American territory.