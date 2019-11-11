تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
184بازدید
‍ پ

Activists say Bolivian coup had Washington's help

American activist Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the Code Pink feminist peace organization, rejected recent events in Bolivia as a coup of the right.
کد خبر: ۹۳۶۲۸۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۵ 11 November 2019

American activist Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the Code Pink feminist peace organization, rejected recent events in Bolivia as a coup of the right.

'Think about it. The OAS (Organization of American States) questions the elections in Bolivia, President Evo Morales accepts an audit and then accepts new elections. Instead, the right, with the support of the army / police, takes over and forces him to resign. This is not democratic, this is a coup', he wrote on Twitter.

Benjamin said the president's decision to resign was motivated by his concern about reprisals against his supporters, 'since the opposition has terrified them in recent days.'

The activist stressed that in Evo's time as president of the South American country, Morales removed many people from poverty, including indigenous people. 'Now, with the right taking power, we will see a reversal of all these gains,' he said.

On the other hand, the US movement March at the Pentagon condemned the US-backed coup in Bolivia, and expressed its solidarity with Evo Morales and the people of that nation.

That group, which opposes the bipartisan war machine and the imperialism of the United States, issued a statement on Sunday highlighting its support for the democratically elected government of Bolivia, and its rejection of the anti-democratic military coup and the oligarchy.

March at the Pentagon stressed that under the Morales administration, important achievements were achieved for the people of that country, through the nationalization of natural resources that were allocated to social programs.

We sympathize with the Bolivians, remarked the text, in which the movement led by activist Cindy Sheehan showed the desire for the return of the government that brought the Bolivian people out of poverty and trained them to participate in their own civil society in a way higher.

The statement also pointed out that the coup that happened in the South American nation is also intrinsically racist, since it goes 'against the indigenous population that, without a doubt, has made the greatest progress under Morales'.

Coincidence? This is a blow, the organization added in a tweet in which it shared an article published two days ago in The Nation magazine with the title The Trump administration is undermining democracy in Bolivia.

That text warned about the role of the OAS and the government of Donald Trump in trying to cancel the election results in the Latin American territory.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
bolivia morales coup usa
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
طرح ملی مسکن ذرت های آلوده ورنکش ورزقان رمز پویا زلزله ترکمانچای مجید اوجی هشترود ائتلاف دریایی آمریکا
آخرین اخبار

مافیای «کی‌روشی» نمی‌خواهد به جام جهانی برویم

این دکتر دروغگو همه ما را به اشتباه می‌اندازد!

اعزام تیم‌های روانشناسی به مناطق زلزله‌زده

مدیربرنامه‌ جونیور و گولج، دنبال تحمیل یک بنجل دیگر به پرسپولیس

خسارت سیل به تیرهای برق در شهرهای مازندران

کاهش شدت جمع‌آوری کودکان کار و خیابان در تهران

گیاهانی که از عوارض آلودگی هوا درون خانه‌ها می‌کاهند

عکسی ازناراحتی دیشب رونالدو بعداز تعویضِ زودهنگام

نمایی هوایی از پارکینگ‌ یکی‌ از‌ شرکت‌های‌ خودروساز

نزدیکترین میدان به فدراسیون فوتبال، بنام پرسپولیس شد!

مشوق‌های جدید برای سربازان دارای مهارت

حقوق کارگر چینی از ایرانی بیشتر است!

الهه احمدی در حسرت سومین المپیک ماند

ماجرای عجیب سرقت دیواره‌های صوتی بزرگراه‌های تهران

آزمون گل ۳ امتیازی اش در روسیه را به مردم زلزله زده تقدیم کرد

وب گردی

قیمت امروز بلیط هواپیما تهران شیراز در علی‌بابا

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین آنتی بیوتیک برای درمان عفونت ریه
زلزله ۶ ریشتری شمال غرب کشورمان را لرزاند/ اعزام گروه‌های ارزیاب به مناطق زلزله زده آذربایجان شرقی/ توضیحات معاون عملیات سازمان امدادونجات هلال‌احمر/ ۵ تن جان باختند/ دستورهای ویژه رئیس جمهور و وزیر کشور/ شروع اسکان اضطراری در «ورنکش»
پوشش استتاری خنده دار خودروی جدید هوندا
واکنش سنتکام به پهپاد ساقط شده در ایران/ اصابت هفده موشک به اطراف پایگاه استقرار نظامیان آمریکایی در موصل/شرط ایران برای بازگشت آمریکا به برجام/ آغاز گشت‌زنی هوایی روسیه در شمال سوریه
حمله خانواده دانش‌آموز شلاق خورده به معلم
شهیدی که گوشت بدنش را خوردند
حمایت رئیسی از گزارش یک خبرنگار/حزب اصلاح‌طلب سازِ جدایی کوک کرد/پشت پرده فعالیت اصولگرایان در قم/تولیدکنندگانی که با جان مردم بازی می‌کنند/یک سال زندان برای مجری مشهور تلویزیون
پشت پرده اظهارات اردوغان در مورد اعتراضات عراق و سرایت آن به ایران!
دبیرکل جبهه پایداری: در غرب مردم را با «آبمیوه» و «ساندویچ» به خیابان می‌آورند/عراقچی: ممکن است در «دکترین هسته‌ای» خود تجدیدنظر می‌کنیم
انتخاب فوری سرمربی جدید تیم ملی در صورت نیامدن ویلموتس/ دایی، یحیی و برانکو سه گزینه اصلی نیمکت ایران مقابل عراق
نقل قولی از سیدحسن نصرالله در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد/موضع رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره طرح «سرا»/انتقاد تند محسن نامجو از شبکه من‌وتو/ آقاتهرانی: فضای مجازی دست شارلاتان‌هاست
جنجال بوسه بر دستان دختر ترامپ
عاقبت ازدواج با شبح جانی دپ!
حمله سگ "پیت‌بول" به ۲ نفر در دزاشیب
اقدام عجیب زن سنگاپوری حین دعوای زناشویی

ماجرای «بابک زنجانی» چه شد؟/متولیان برخورد با فساد، از فسادهای میلیارد دلاری برای مردم بگویند/با سروصدا کردن درباره مقابله با فساد مالی، سر مردم کلاه نمی‌رود/در این دولت، یک ریال و یک دلار گم نمی‌شود، آن برای دوران دیگری بود که میلیاردها گم شد و پیدا نکردیم  (۲۵۹ نظر)

آیا جای خالی برنامه ۹۰  و عادل فردوسی‌پور در تلویزیون پُر شده است؟  (۲۴۲ نظر)

درگیری #عدالت_خوار و #نان_به_ریش_خور در توییتر/«ژنِ خوب» استعفا داد/«استخر فرح» دوباره خبرساز شد/روایت شهاب مرادی از نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره «چند همسری»  (۲۰۴ نظر)

زلزله ۶ ریشتری شمال غرب کشورمان را لرزاند/ اعزام گروه‌های ارزیاب به مناطق زلزله زده آذربایجان شرقی/ توضیحات معاون عملیات سازمان امدادونجات هلال‌احمر/ ۵ تن جان باختند/ دستورهای ویژه رئیس جمهور و وزیر کشور/ شروع اسکان اضطراری در «ورنکش»  (۲۰۰ نظر)

علی مطهری: اگر چند همسری اجرا نشود، فساد و فحشا بیشتر می‌شود/ذوالنوری: دشمنان پوشک بچه را طوری تولید می‌کنند که موجب عقیم‌سازی می‌شود  (۱۹۲ نظر)

نقل قولی از سیدحسن نصرالله در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد/موضع رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره طرح «سرا»/انتقاد تند محسن نامجو از شبکه من‌وتو/ آقاتهرانی: فضای مجازی دست شارلاتان‌هاست  (۱۹۰ نظر)

انتقادات تند کرباسچی از شورای عالی اصلاح طلبان و طرح «سرا»/روایت جامعه شناس اصولگرا درباره پشت پرده های رواج چند همسری/بحث قائم‌مقامی اجرایی رهبری را مطرح می‌کنند تا رأی جمع کنند/رسایی: باید هر سال از دیوار سفارت آمریکا بالا برویم  (۱۷۰ نظر)

ملی پوش طلایی ورزش ایران، با تغییر تابعیت عضو تیم ملی صربستان شد + مدرک  (۱۶۲ نظر)

پشت پرده اظهارات اردوغان در مورد اعتراضات عراق و سرایت آن به ایران!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

حمایت رئیسی از گزارش یک خبرنگار/حزب اصلاح‌طلب سازِ جدایی کوک کرد/پشت پرده فعالیت اصولگرایان در قم/تولیدکنندگانی که با جان مردم بازی می‌کنند/یک سال زندان برای مجری مشهور تلویزیون  (۱۵۱ نظر)

چه کسانی کوه صفه اصفهان را خوردند؟/شوخی سردار جلالی با احمدی‌نژاد/هزینه تجدیدفراش، صرف پسرانی شود که توان مالی ازدواج ندارندکنایه شریعتمداری به روحانی  (۱۵۱ نظر)

قربانی بزرگ ترین رقم کلاهبرداری ارزش افزوده کیست؟/یورش هواداران «تتلو» به برج کوره‌ای شیراز!/جنجال جادوجنبل در اهواز ادامه دارد!/طرح «سرا» زمینه‌ساز فامیل‌بازی خواهد شد  (۱۵۰ نظر)

مهم ترین اقدام: گازدهی به سانتریفیوژها در فردو/مذاکرات پشت پرده ادامه دارد/دو ماه برای مذاکره فرصت داریم/طرف مقابل به تعهدات ژانویه دو سال پیش برگردد  (۱۴۹ نظر)

انتخاب فوری سرمربی جدید تیم ملی در صورت نیامدن ویلموتس/ دایی، یحیی و برانکو سه گزینه اصلی نیمکت ایران مقابل عراق  (۱۳۲ نظر)

باید مشخص شود چندهمسری با چه هدفی تبلیغ می‌شود/ برخی بنیان خانواده ایرانی را هدف گرفته اند/ اعتمادسازی بین زوج‌ها، منجر به تحکیم خانواده می‌شود  (۱۲۲ نظر)