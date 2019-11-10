تابناک جهان » ایران
396بازدید
‍ پ

Iran 'Will Respond' To Attack On Its Tanker

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on November 9 in Moscow that Iran will respond to the attack on one of its tankers off Saudi Arabia’s coast in October.
کد خبر: ۹۳۶۰۵۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۵۳ 10 November 2019

Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on November 9 in Moscow that Iran will respond to the attack on one of its tankers off Saudi Arabia’s coast in October.

Araqchi who was taking part in the Moscow Non-Proliferation Conference, said, “we have had a lot of attacks and incidents. The latest was the attack was a month ago when an Iranian tanker was hit by two missiles and we are still investigating to see who the perpetrator was. We will respond at an appropriate time and place.”

On October 11, Iran reported one of its oil tankers was hit 100 kilometers off the Saudi coast in the Red Sea, near Jeddah. Initially, Iran reported fire on board, but the vessel continued with normal speed to the Persian Gulf. Saudi Arabia denied any involvement and Tehran has not directly accused Riyadh of behind the attack.

Addressing the issue of the 2015 nuclear agreement, Araqchi said Iran is completely without blame, as it was abiding by the accord until “one president [decided] not to like the accomplishment of his predecessor”. Now, he said, Iran is facing a policy of maximum pressure and zero oil exports.

Donald Trump’s administration has imposed heavy sanctions on Iran, reducing its oil exports from more than two million barrels per day to under 300,000.

Araqchi reiterated that Iran will continue its policy of gradual reduction of commitments under the nuclear deal, especially that European partners of the agreement have not fulfilled their promises of facilitating trade with Iran.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
araghchi tanker attack retaliation
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سانتریفیوژ IR-6 بهروز کمالوندی ورنکش ورزقان زلزله ترکمانچای بوریس جانسون هشترود ائتلاف دریایی آمریکا
آخرین اخبار

واکنش عجیب منصوریان به شایعه اخراجش از ذوب آهن

آتش گرفتن یک هواپیمای اوکراینی در شرم الشیخ

هشدار رئیس جمهوری بولیوی درباره کودتا

وب گردی

قیمت امروز بلیط هواپیما تهران شیراز در علی‌بابا

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

بهترین آنتی بیوتیک برای درمان عفونت ریه
زلزله ۶ ریشتری شمال غرب کشورمان را لرزاند/ اعزام گروه‌های ارزیاب به مناطق زلزله زده آذربایجان شرقی/ توضیحات معاون عملیات سازمان امدادونجات هلال‌احمر/ ۵ تن جان باختند/ دستورهای ویژه رئیس جمهور و وزیر کشور/ شروع اسکان اضطراری در «ورنکش»
شهیدی که گوشت بدنش را خوردند
واکنش سنتکام به پهپاد ساقط شده در ایران/ اصابت هفده موشک به اطراف پایگاه استقرار نظامیان آمریکایی در موصل/شرط ایران برای بازگشت آمریکا به برجام/ آغاز گشت‌زنی هوایی روسیه در شمال سوریه
حمایت رئیسی از گزارش یک خبرنگار/حزب اصلاح‌طلب سازِ جدایی کوک کرد/پشت پرده فعالیت اصولگرایان در قم/تولیدکنندگانی که با جان مردم بازی می‌کنند/یک سال زندان برای مجری مشهور تلویزیون
انتخاب فوری سرمربی جدید تیم ملی در صورت نیامدن ویلموتس/ دایی، یحیی و برانکو سه گزینه اصلی نیمکت ایران مقابل عراق
پشت پرده اظهارات اردوغان در مورد اعتراضات عراق و سرایت آن به ایران!
عاقبت ازدواج با شبح جانی دپ!
جنجال بوسه بر دستان دختر ترامپ
پوشش استتاری خنده دار خودروی جدید هوندا
یک سریال طنز تازه در راه تلویزیون
رمز پویا با رمز یک بار مصرف بانکی چیست؟
حمله سگ "پیت‌بول" به ۲ نفر در دزاشیب
اقدام عجیب زن سنگاپوری حین دعوای زناشویی
دبیرکل جبهه پایداری: در غرب مردم را با «آبمیوه» و «ساندویچ» به خیابان می‌آورند/عراقچی: ممکن است در «دکترین هسته‌ای» خود تجدیدنظر می‌کنیم

درآمد و هزینه‌های یک خانواده دو نفره چقدر است؟/چه کسانی مالیات کافی پرداخت نمی‌کنند؟/ رحیم‌پور ازغدی: الان کدام احمقی با آمریکا مذاکره می‌کند؟/مجمع تشخیص مصلحت درباره FATF برنامه تازه‌ای ندارد  (۲۳۲ نظر)

درگیری #عدالت_خوار و #نان_به_ریش_خور در توییتر/«ژنِ خوب» استعفا داد/«استخر فرح» دوباره خبرساز شد/روایت شهاب مرادی از نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره «چند همسری»  (۲۰۴ نظر)

زلزله ۶ ریشتری شمال غرب کشورمان را لرزاند/ اعزام گروه‌های ارزیاب به مناطق زلزله زده آذربایجان شرقی/ توضیحات معاون عملیات سازمان امدادونجات هلال‌احمر/ ۵ تن جان باختند/ دستورهای ویژه رئیس جمهور و وزیر کشور/ شروع اسکان اضطراری در «ورنکش»  (۱۹۳ نظر)

علی مطهری: اگر چند همسری اجرا نشود، فساد و فحشا بیشتر می‌شود/ذوالنوری: دشمنان پوشک بچه را طوری تولید می‌کنند که موجب عقیم‌سازی می‌شود  (۱۹۲ نظر)

انتقادات تند کرباسچی از شورای عالی اصلاح طلبان و طرح «سرا»/روایت جامعه شناس اصولگرا درباره پشت پرده های رواج چند همسری/بحث قائم‌مقامی اجرایی رهبری را مطرح می‌کنند تا رأی جمع کنند/رسایی: باید هر سال از دیوار سفارت آمریکا بالا برویم  (۱۷۰ نظر)

ملی پوش طلایی ورزش ایران، با تغییر تابعیت عضو تیم ملی صربستان شد + مدرک  (۱۶۲ نظر)

پشت پرده اظهارات اردوغان در مورد اعتراضات عراق و سرایت آن به ایران!  (۱۵۴ نظر)

حمایت رئیسی از گزارش یک خبرنگار/حزب اصلاح‌طلب سازِ جدایی کوک کرد/پشت پرده فعالیت اصولگرایان در قم/تولیدکنندگانی که با جان مردم بازی می‌کنند/یک سال زندان برای مجری مشهور تلویزیون  (۱۵۱ نظر)

چه کسانی کوه صفه اصفهان را خوردند؟/شوخی سردار جلالی با احمدی‌نژاد/هزینه تجدیدفراش، صرف پسرانی شود که توان مالی ازدواج ندارندکنایه شریعتمداری به روحانی  (۱۵۱ نظر)

قربانی بزرگ ترین رقم کلاهبرداری ارزش افزوده کیست؟/یورش هواداران «تتلو» به برج کوره‌ای شیراز!/جنجال جادوجنبل در اهواز ادامه دارد!/طرح «سرا» زمینه‌ساز فامیل‌بازی خواهد شد  (۱۵۰ نظر)

مهم ترین اقدام: گازدهی به سانتریفیوژها در فردو/مذاکرات پشت پرده ادامه دارد/دو ماه برای مذاکره فرصت داریم/طرف مقابل به تعهدات ژانویه دو سال پیش برگردد  (۱۴۹ نظر)

انتخاب فوری سرمربی جدید تیم ملی در صورت نیامدن ویلموتس/ دایی، یحیی و برانکو سه گزینه اصلی نیمکت ایران مقابل عراق  (۱۳۲ نظر)

نقل قولی از سیدحسن نصرالله در دیدارش با احمدی‌نژاد/موضع رئیس دولت اصلاحات درباره طرح «سرا»/انتقاد تند محسن نامجو از شبکه من‌وتو/ آقاتهرانی: فضای مجازی دست شارلاتان‌هاست  (۱۲۸ نظر)

باید مشخص شود چندهمسری با چه هدفی تبلیغ می‌شود/ برخی بنیان خانواده ایرانی را هدف گرفته اند/ اعتمادسازی بین زوج‌ها، منجر به تحکیم خانواده می‌شود  (۱۲۲ نظر)

جمعیت جهان را یارانه ۴۵ هزار و ۵۰۰ تومانی دادیم!  (۱۱۰ نظر)