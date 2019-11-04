تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
133بازدید
‍ پ

Free Syrian Army opens fire against US convoy heading to Iraq - Russia’s Defense Ministry

Fighters of the Free Syrian Army, allies of the Turkish Armed Forces, opened fire on Sunday against a convoy of US troops heading to Iraq, Major General Yuri Borenkov, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters at a briefing.
کد خبر: ۹۳۴۶۸۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۱ 04 November 2019

Fighters of the Free Syrian Army, allies of the Turkish Armed Forces, opened fire on Sunday against a convoy of US troops heading to Iraq, Major General Yuri Borenkov, chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria, told reporters at a briefing.

"It was reported via the de-conflicting line with the US side that on November 3 a convoy of US service members moving along Road M4 towards the Iraqi border came under shelling some six kilometers west of Tell Tamer from the area controlled by pro-Turkish fighters of the Syrian National Army (a new name of the Free Syrian Army - TASS). There were no casualties," Borenkov said.

On October 9, Turkey launched a military incursion into northern Syria, codenaming it Operation Peace Spring, with the Turkish Armed Forces and the Ankara-backed Free Syrian Army carrying it out. Erdogan’s military campaign kicked off with airstrikes on the positions of the previously US-backed Kurdish units. The Erdogan government claimed that its goal is to clear the border area of what it calls ‘terrorists’ (Turkey’s broad label of the Kurdish forces) and establish a 30 km-long buffer zone in Syria’s north, where over Syrian refugees in Turkey would resettle. Ankara now controls a land strip, including the cities of Ras al-Ayn and Tell Ayad.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on October 13 that his country was beginning the withdrawal of 1,000 servicemen from northern Syria amid Turkey’s offensive. On October 16, withdrawing US troops destroyed their military base near the city of Kobani (Ayn al-Arab) some 150 kilometers of Aleppo and left the cities of Raqqa and Tabqa in northeastern Syria.

On October 27, US President Donald Trump said the US troops leaving Syria would be redeployed to remain in the region "to monitor the situation and prevent a repeat of 2014, when the neglected threat of ISIS [Islamic State terrorist group, outlawed in Russia] raged across Syria and Iraq.".

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
syria usa forces attack
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سانتریفیوژ IR-6 روز دانش آموز امیرعلی اکبری سیزده آبان توافق نامه آب و هوایی پاریس علی اصغر پیوندی حسن عباسی
آخرین اخبار

پشت‌پرده تکان‌دهنده اخراج۳۰داور زن ازقضاوت در لیگ‌بانوان

مردم ری برای جدایی از تهران مطالبه جدی دارند

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون دریافت مهریه از پدر شوهر

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد
گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی از سوی سازمان سینمایی به رسمیت شناخته شدند
توصیه‌ای که نماینده مجلس به روحانی و احمدی نژاد کرد/ماجرای نامه‌ای که به دست رئیس دولت اصلاحات نرسید/واکنش شیخ حسین انصاریان به سخنرانانی که با تقلید صدای او منبر می‌روند/اصغرزاده:حاضریم در انتخابات مجلس ببازیم، اما ائتلاف نکنیم
اوج‌گیری پراید پیش از خداحافظی از جاده مخصوص/ ثروتمندترین خانواده‌های جهان/ پیش بینی بازار مسکن در ماه های آتی/ میزان فروش برق ایران به عراق چقدر است؟
بهای اجاره مسکن ۴۰ متری در مناطق مختلف تهران
خاک‌سپاری «ابراهیم آبادی» در جوار استادش
مقبره عجیب یک خلافکار جانی
درخواست خانه سینما برای دیدار با ابراهیم رئیسی/تقدیر سیداحمد خاتمی از اقدام دستگاه قضا در «توقیف خانه پدری»/گل استیلی به آمریکا روی دیوار سفارت سابق آمریکا در تهران/دولت آلمان پناهندگی سعید ملایی را به رسمیت شناخت
تشییع پیکر اعظم طالقانی با حضور پررنگ اصلاح‌طلبان
امام جمعه کرج؛ برخی مسئولان به اسم «کربلا» مرخصی می‌گیرند اما تصاویرشان از «آنتالیا» بیرون می‌آید/باشگاه پرسپولیس: برخی تماشاگران نمی‌دانستند مادر آقای خطیبی والده دو شهید هستند/علی مطهری: برقراری ارتباط با آمریکا به معنای قبول سیاست‌های آمریکا نیست
تصاویر پنتاگون از حمله به مخفیگاه ابوبکر بغدادی
قیمت دلار و یورو یکشنبه ۱۲ آبان ماه ۹۸/ نرخ ۴۷ ارز ثابت ماند/ دلار از کف کانال فاصله گرفت
مردی ۳۴ ساله‌ با چهره‌ی کودک ۹ ساله
آمادگی مشروط کُردها برای الحاق به ارتش سوریه/بیانیه مشترک شش کشور درباره کمیته قانون اساسی سوریه/تصمیم ایتالیا برای تحریم یک شرکت هواپیمایی ایران/ درخواست هادی العامری برای تغییر نظام عراق
تظاهرات کارکنان عتبات مقدسه در کربلا

توصیه‌ای که نماینده مجلس به روحانی و احمدی نژاد کرد/ماجرای نامه‌ای که به دست رئیس دولت اصلاحات نرسید/واکنش شیخ حسین انصاریان به سخنرانانی که با تقلید صدای او منبر می‌روند/اصغرزاده:حاضریم در انتخابات مجلس ببازیم، اما ائتلاف نکنیم  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد  (۱۹۴ نظر)

تحریم مشترک آمریکا و شش کشور عربی علیه ایران/درگیری سنگین ارتش سوریه با ارتش ترکیه در حومه رأس العین/استقبال آمریکا از اقدام FATF علیه ایران/ درخواست برجامی اتحادیه‌ اروپا از مدیرکل جدید آژانس انرژی اتمی  (۱۷۲ نظر)

درآمد و هزینه‌های یک خانواده دو نفره چقدر است؟/چه کسانی مالیات کافی پرداخت نمی‌کنند؟/ رحیم‌پور ازغدی: الان کدام احمقی با آمریکا مذاکره می‌کند؟/مجمع تشخیص مصلحت درباره FATF برنامه تازه‌ای ندارد  (۱۶۷ نظر)

انتقاد یک مقام دولتی از بی‌اخلاقی‌ها علیه حداد عادل/کرباسچی: اصلاح طلبان باید از مردم عذرخواهی کنند/پاسخ علی مطهری به یک سوال انتخاباتی/اصغرزاده: این دوره قرار نیست بین بد وبدتر انتخاب کنیم  (۱۴۲ نظر)

سریال مرگبار پاسکاری بیماران میان بیمارستان‌ها باز هم قربانی گرفت!  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آخرین آمار فرار مالیاتی در اقتصاد ایران/نمایندگان مجلس پیگیر تغییر ریاست بنیاد شهید شدند/اصغرزاده: اگر مردم سرخورده شوند، به رابین‌هود هم رأی می‌دهند/بعضی‌ها اگر در لیست قرار نمی‌گرفتند، کسبه محلشان هم به آن‌ها رأی نمی‌داد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تصویب دو قطعنامه ضد ترکیه‌ای در مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا/عقب‌نشینی کامل شبه نظامیان کُرد از شمال سوریه/هشدار ظریف به ترامپ و دعوت از همسایگان ایران/ استعفای سعدالحریری از نخست وزیری لبنان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی از سوی سازمان سینمایی به رسمیت شناخته شدند  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دولت به دنبال اخذ مالیات از سود سپرده بانکی و سود سهام/ احتمال عقبگرد دلار به زیر مرز ۱۱ هزار تومان/ ضرر ۹۰ میلیارد دلاری انگلیس با خروج از اتحادیه اروپا/ وزارت صنعت: کاهش محسوس قیمت گوشت  (۱۰۱ نظر)

گزارش زنده| تراکتور ۲ - استقلال ۴ / دیاباته با هت‌تریک، طلسم خودش و تبریز را شکست - استقلال به چهار امتیازی صدر رسید! - تعویض‌های طلایی دنیزلی برای نجات تراکتور دیر بود  (۹۶ نظر)

آمادگی مشروط کُردها برای الحاق به ارتش سوریه/بیانیه مشترک شش کشور درباره کمیته قانون اساسی سوریه/تصمیم ایتالیا برای تحریم یک شرکت هواپیمایی ایران/ درخواست هادی العامری برای تغییر نظام عراق  (۸۷ نظر)

طلایی: ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان فعلی رأی نمی‌آورند/ماجرای جلسات مخفی دولت برای انتخابات/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به حشدالشعبی/نگرانی نماینده تهران از تکرار پلاسکویی دیگر  (۸۰ نظر)

واکنش عجیب سازمان حفاظت محیط زیست؛ «شکار کنید، اما پنهانی!»  (۷۶ نظر)