تابناک جهان » اروپا
151بازدید
‍ پ

Poll reveals majority of eastern Europeans 'fearful for democracy'

Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, today’s eastern Europeans are fearful for the future of democracy, sceptical of government and the main political parties, and distrustful of the media, according to a new survey.
کد خبر: ۹۳۴۶۷۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۵ 04 November 2019

Thirty years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, today’s eastern Europeans are fearful for the future of democracy, sceptical of government and the main political parties, and distrustful of the media, according to a new survey.

But despite what the report’s authors call “alarming levels” of distrust in democratic systems and the media, many also believe they can influence politics and improve society, with younger people – especially women – engaging in civic activity and optimistic about achieving positive change.

According to the YouGov poll of 12,500 people in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, published by George Soros’s Open Societies Foundations, majorities between 51% and 61% in six countries – including Germany – feel democracy is under threat.

Three-quarters of those polled in Bulgaria, over half in Hungary and Romania, a third in Poland and a fifth of Germans also thought their country’s elections were neither free nor fair, while across all seven countries surveyed, less than a quarter of respondents over 40 thought the world was safer than in 1989.

Confidence in the reliability of information provided by both the mainstream media and governments was low, with clear majorities in almost all countries saying they did not trust mainstream media to report the news fairly or honestly, or governments to release accurate and unbiased information.

Majorities in almost all countries felt free speech, the rule of law and the right to protest were under attack. Most Hungarians, Bulgarians, Romanians, Slovakians and Poles believed they would suffer consequences personally for criticising their government, and over 60% in every country said justice was under threat.

Large numbers of people – majorities in Bulgaria, Romania and Hungary and big minorities in Slovakia, Poland, Germany and the Czech Republic – also believed it had now become difficult for people to live the life they wanted to, regardless of their background, ethnicity or sexual orientation.

However, alongside this “profound crisis of confidence, with the liberal values that effectively vanquished communism under threat from rising populism and distrust of major institutions growing”, the report’s authors found a persistent “robust spirit of dissent and readiness to challenge those in power”.

“Our results demonstrate that where the establishment has failed citizens, civil society is perceived as a trustworthy counterpart,” the authors said, pointing to recent mass anti-corruption protests in Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Romania, huge demonstrations in Poland against the ultra-conservative government of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, and the ruling, illiberal Fidesz party’s unexpected loss of Budapest council in local elections last month.

Despite an onslaught by authoritarian governments in several east European countries on civil society groups, including the Open Society Foundations, majorities in all seven approved the right of public organisations such as charities and universities to criticise the authorities. Only 17% of respondents across all seven countries opposed the work of NGOs.

The survey found widespread civic engagement, particularly among people aged 18 to 22 (commonly referred to as Generation Z), and 23 to 37 (millennials), as well as optimism about their ability to change things for the better, the report’s authors said.

Generation Z was “a very special avant-garde”, they wrote. “They have come of age in a post-recession era, and exhibit a remarkable capacity to mobilise effectively and navigate the information landscape. They are confident, feel they can influence change on a large scale, and exhibit a broad embrace of social justice.”

Young women, in particular, were “a driver of positive change”, markedly more tolerant, compassionate, open to diversity and optimistic about achieving progress than young men.

More than half of 18- to 22-year-old women said they thought LGBT groups should be more protected, for example, compared to only 31% of men. Similarly, significantly higher proportions of young women than young men thought refugees and immigrants should be given greater protection.

Generation Z women were also significantly more likely than their male counterparts to say they had more opportunities than people in 1990, that there were more openings in politics for people like them than there were 30 years ago, and that they had the capacity to influence change on a large scale.

In all of the countries surveyed, respondents said they wanted to see more work done by governments to support women, young people, the elderly, people with disabilities, and those on low incomes. 

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
europe poll democracy
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سانتریفیوژ IR-6 روز دانش آموز امیرعلی اکبری سیزده آبان توافق نامه آب و هوایی پاریس علی اصغر پیوندی حسن عباسی
آخرین اخبار

پشت‌پرده تکان‌دهنده اخراج۳۰داور زن ازقضاوت در لیگ‌بانوان

مردم ری برای جدایی از تهران مطالبه جدی دارند

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون دریافت مهریه از پدر شوهر

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد
گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی از سوی سازمان سینمایی به رسمیت شناخته شدند
توصیه‌ای که نماینده مجلس به روحانی و احمدی نژاد کرد/ماجرای نامه‌ای که به دست رئیس دولت اصلاحات نرسید/واکنش شیخ حسین انصاریان به سخنرانانی که با تقلید صدای او منبر می‌روند/اصغرزاده:حاضریم در انتخابات مجلس ببازیم، اما ائتلاف نکنیم
اوج‌گیری پراید پیش از خداحافظی از جاده مخصوص/ ثروتمندترین خانواده‌های جهان/ پیش بینی بازار مسکن در ماه های آتی/ میزان فروش برق ایران به عراق چقدر است؟
بهای اجاره مسکن ۴۰ متری در مناطق مختلف تهران
خاک‌سپاری «ابراهیم آبادی» در جوار استادش
مقبره عجیب یک خلافکار جانی
درخواست خانه سینما برای دیدار با ابراهیم رئیسی/تقدیر سیداحمد خاتمی از اقدام دستگاه قضا در «توقیف خانه پدری»/گل استیلی به آمریکا روی دیوار سفارت سابق آمریکا در تهران/دولت آلمان پناهندگی سعید ملایی را به رسمیت شناخت
تشییع پیکر اعظم طالقانی با حضور پررنگ اصلاح‌طلبان
امام جمعه کرج؛ برخی مسئولان به اسم «کربلا» مرخصی می‌گیرند اما تصاویرشان از «آنتالیا» بیرون می‌آید/باشگاه پرسپولیس: برخی تماشاگران نمی‌دانستند مادر آقای خطیبی والده دو شهید هستند/علی مطهری: برقراری ارتباط با آمریکا به معنای قبول سیاست‌های آمریکا نیست
تصاویر پنتاگون از حمله به مخفیگاه ابوبکر بغدادی
قیمت دلار و یورو یکشنبه ۱۲ آبان ماه ۹۸/ نرخ ۴۷ ارز ثابت ماند/ دلار از کف کانال فاصله گرفت
مردی ۳۴ ساله‌ با چهره‌ی کودک ۹ ساله
آمادگی مشروط کُردها برای الحاق به ارتش سوریه/بیانیه مشترک شش کشور درباره کمیته قانون اساسی سوریه/تصمیم ایتالیا برای تحریم یک شرکت هواپیمایی ایران/ درخواست هادی العامری برای تغییر نظام عراق
تظاهرات کارکنان عتبات مقدسه در کربلا

توصیه‌ای که نماینده مجلس به روحانی و احمدی نژاد کرد/ماجرای نامه‌ای که به دست رئیس دولت اصلاحات نرسید/واکنش شیخ حسین انصاریان به سخنرانانی که با تقلید صدای او منبر می‌روند/اصغرزاده:حاضریم در انتخابات مجلس ببازیم، اما ائتلاف نکنیم  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد  (۱۹۴ نظر)

تحریم مشترک آمریکا و شش کشور عربی علیه ایران/درگیری سنگین ارتش سوریه با ارتش ترکیه در حومه رأس العین/استقبال آمریکا از اقدام FATF علیه ایران/ درخواست برجامی اتحادیه‌ اروپا از مدیرکل جدید آژانس انرژی اتمی  (۱۷۲ نظر)

درآمد و هزینه‌های یک خانواده دو نفره چقدر است؟/چه کسانی مالیات کافی پرداخت نمی‌کنند؟/ رحیم‌پور ازغدی: الان کدام احمقی با آمریکا مذاکره می‌کند؟/مجمع تشخیص مصلحت درباره FATF برنامه تازه‌ای ندارد  (۱۶۷ نظر)

انتقاد یک مقام دولتی از بی‌اخلاقی‌ها علیه حداد عادل/کرباسچی: اصلاح طلبان باید از مردم عذرخواهی کنند/پاسخ علی مطهری به یک سوال انتخاباتی/اصغرزاده: این دوره قرار نیست بین بد وبدتر انتخاب کنیم  (۱۴۲ نظر)

سریال مرگبار پاسکاری بیماران میان بیمارستان‌ها باز هم قربانی گرفت!  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آخرین آمار فرار مالیاتی در اقتصاد ایران/نمایندگان مجلس پیگیر تغییر ریاست بنیاد شهید شدند/اصغرزاده: اگر مردم سرخورده شوند، به رابین‌هود هم رأی می‌دهند/بعضی‌ها اگر در لیست قرار نمی‌گرفتند، کسبه محلشان هم به آن‌ها رأی نمی‌داد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تصویب دو قطعنامه ضد ترکیه‌ای در مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا/عقب‌نشینی کامل شبه نظامیان کُرد از شمال سوریه/هشدار ظریف به ترامپ و دعوت از همسایگان ایران/ استعفای سعدالحریری از نخست وزیری لبنان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی از سوی سازمان سینمایی به رسمیت شناخته شدند  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دولت به دنبال اخذ مالیات از سود سپرده بانکی و سود سهام/ احتمال عقبگرد دلار به زیر مرز ۱۱ هزار تومان/ ضرر ۹۰ میلیارد دلاری انگلیس با خروج از اتحادیه اروپا/ وزارت صنعت: کاهش محسوس قیمت گوشت  (۱۰۱ نظر)

گزارش زنده| تراکتور ۲ - استقلال ۴ / دیاباته با هت‌تریک، طلسم خودش و تبریز را شکست - استقلال به چهار امتیازی صدر رسید! - تعویض‌های طلایی دنیزلی برای نجات تراکتور دیر بود  (۹۶ نظر)

آمادگی مشروط کُردها برای الحاق به ارتش سوریه/بیانیه مشترک شش کشور درباره کمیته قانون اساسی سوریه/تصمیم ایتالیا برای تحریم یک شرکت هواپیمایی ایران/ درخواست هادی العامری برای تغییر نظام عراق  (۸۷ نظر)

طلایی: ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان فعلی رأی نمی‌آورند/ماجرای جلسات مخفی دولت برای انتخابات/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به حشدالشعبی/نگرانی نماینده تهران از تکرار پلاسکویی دیگر  (۸۰ نظر)

واکنش عجیب سازمان حفاظت محیط زیست؛ «شکار کنید، اما پنهانی!»  (۷۶ نظر)