تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
190بازدید
‍ پ

Israeli Guard Shoots Unarmed Palestinian in the Back

A video showing an Israeli Border Police officer shooting an unarmed Palestinian man in the back leaving a checkpoint with his arms raised, in accordance with her instructions, was revealed Saturday evening on Israel Channel 13 News; as the footage became viral Sunday Israeli authorities said that an investigation had already been opened, and the officers on the scene suspended.
کد خبر: ۹۳۴۶۷۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۳ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۹ 04 November 2019

A video showing an Israeli Border Police officer shooting an unarmed Palestinian man in the back leaving a checkpoint with his arms raised, in accordance with her instructions, was revealed Saturday evening on Israel Channel 13 News; as the footage became viral Sunday Israeli authorities said that an investigation had already been opened, and the officers on the scene suspended.

On the video, taken one year ago, a Palestinian man gets turned back by Israeli guards at a checkpoint and told to walk away with his hands up. However, and despite following the officers' orders, a policewoman shoots at him in the back with a sponge-tipped bullet.

Although the ammunition used to shoot him generally serves for crowd control it can be deadly in short distances. Yet in this case, the man is seen instantly falling on the ground, screaming in pain, luckily surviving his encounter with the IBP.

"The video shows the extent of blind hatred and Zionist racism," the Palestinian Liberation Organisation said in a statement, slamming Israel for the incident and urging the United Nations to take action, according to AFP.​​​​​​​

An Israeli police spokesman said that "as soon as the incident became known, the female border police officer was removed from duty," while the "other border policemen who were there were also removed and some of them were transferred from their positions."

Israel's Haaretz reported that at a detention hearing after her arrest in October 2018, the judge said the officer apparently shot the man “as a dubious form of entertainment."

The newspaper also reported that the inquiry was finished, a hearing was held for the defendant and the Justice Ministry unit that investigates allegations of police misconduct is expected to issue an indictment against the officer, and possibly against other members of her unit, within a few weeks.

Since 1967, Israel has been occupying the West Bank where three million Palestinians live alongside more than 400 000 Israelis in settlements considered illegal under international law and seen as one of the major obstacles to the peace process.

Checkpoints, along with curfews and arrests are regularly criticized by human rights groups as violent mechanisms for Israel to sustain its power over the Palestinians by arbitrarily restricting their mobility.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
israel shooting palestinian
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سانتریفیوژ IR-6 روز دانش آموز امیرعلی اکبری سیزده آبان توافق نامه آب و هوایی پاریس علی اصغر پیوندی حسن عباسی
آخرین اخبار

حمله به کاروان نظامی آمریکا در مسیر سوریه به عراق/استقبال عربستان و بحرین از طرح صلح ایران/پرواز بمب‌افکن راهبردی آمریکا در سوریه /بیانیه عادل عبدالمهدی خطاب به مردم عراق

جنجال های یک پوستر تبلیغاتی برای چندهمسری

بازیکن معروف عربستان سرانجام از فوتبال خداحافظی کرد

بازدید صالحی از نطنز در آستانه گام چهارم

واکنش مطهری به جنجال‌های بازی استقلال - تراکتور

فیلم: روایت تلخ دختر بی کس و کار که مورد تجاوز قرار گرفته

صیادمنش فقط یک دقیقه بازی در لیگ یک ترکیه! /الهیار به استقلال برمی‌گردد؟

این خوردنی‌ها در هوای سرد، بدنتان را گرم نگه می‌دارند

سقوط کشتي از آبشار نياگارا بعداز يک قرن

آمریکایی‌ها چقدر نفت دارند؟

صحبت‌های وزیر صهیونیست درباره حمله نظامی به غزه

اخراج مدیرعامل مک دونالد به علت فساد اخلاقی

هیچ کس نمی‌تواند به بدن این دختر دست بزند! + عکس

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون دریافت مهریه از پدر شوهر

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد
گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی از سوی سازمان سینمایی به رسمیت شناخته شدند
توصیه‌ای که نماینده مجلس به روحانی و احمدی نژاد کرد/ماجرای نامه‌ای که به دست رئیس دولت اصلاحات نرسید/واکنش شیخ حسین انصاریان به سخنرانانی که با تقلید صدای او منبر می‌روند/اصغرزاده:حاضریم در انتخابات مجلس ببازیم، اما ائتلاف نکنیم
اوج‌گیری پراید پیش از خداحافظی از جاده مخصوص/ ثروتمندترین خانواده‌های جهان/ پیش بینی بازار مسکن در ماه های آتی/ میزان فروش برق ایران به عراق چقدر است؟
بهای اجاره مسکن ۴۰ متری در مناطق مختلف تهران
خاک‌سپاری «ابراهیم آبادی» در جوار استادش
مقبره عجیب یک خلافکار جانی
درخواست خانه سینما برای دیدار با ابراهیم رئیسی/تقدیر سیداحمد خاتمی از اقدام دستگاه قضا در «توقیف خانه پدری»/گل استیلی به آمریکا روی دیوار سفارت سابق آمریکا در تهران/دولت آلمان پناهندگی سعید ملایی را به رسمیت شناخت
تشییع پیکر اعظم طالقانی با حضور پررنگ اصلاح‌طلبان
امام جمعه کرج؛ برخی مسئولان به اسم «کربلا» مرخصی می‌گیرند اما تصاویرشان از «آنتالیا» بیرون می‌آید/باشگاه پرسپولیس: برخی تماشاگران نمی‌دانستند مادر آقای خطیبی والده دو شهید هستند/علی مطهری: برقراری ارتباط با آمریکا به معنای قبول سیاست‌های آمریکا نیست
تصاویر پنتاگون از حمله به مخفیگاه ابوبکر بغدادی
قیمت دلار و یورو یکشنبه ۱۲ آبان ماه ۹۸/ نرخ ۴۷ ارز ثابت ماند/ دلار از کف کانال فاصله گرفت
مردی ۳۴ ساله‌ با چهره‌ی کودک ۹ ساله
آمادگی مشروط کُردها برای الحاق به ارتش سوریه/بیانیه مشترک شش کشور درباره کمیته قانون اساسی سوریه/تصمیم ایتالیا برای تحریم یک شرکت هواپیمایی ایران/ درخواست هادی العامری برای تغییر نظام عراق
تظاهرات کارکنان عتبات مقدسه در کربلا

توصیه‌ای که نماینده مجلس به روحانی و احمدی نژاد کرد/ماجرای نامه‌ای که به دست رئیس دولت اصلاحات نرسید/واکنش شیخ حسین انصاریان به سخنرانانی که با تقلید صدای او منبر می‌روند/اصغرزاده:حاضریم در انتخابات مجلس ببازیم، اما ائتلاف نکنیم  (۲۰۵ نظر)

تجمع مردم مشهد در حمایت از «مهدی ترابی»/کنایه‎‌های علم‌الهدی به بازرگان/توصیه عطریانفر به قالیباف برای انتخابات/تحلیل فعال اصولگرا از حضور جلیلی در انتخابات/زنی که می‌توانست نخستین رئیس جمهور زن ایران باشد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد  (۱۹۴ نظر)

تحریم مشترک آمریکا و شش کشور عربی علیه ایران/درگیری سنگین ارتش سوریه با ارتش ترکیه در حومه رأس العین/استقبال آمریکا از اقدام FATF علیه ایران/ درخواست برجامی اتحادیه‌ اروپا از مدیرکل جدید آژانس انرژی اتمی  (۱۷۲ نظر)

درآمد و هزینه‌های یک خانواده دو نفره چقدر است؟/چه کسانی مالیات کافی پرداخت نمی‌کنند؟/ رحیم‌پور ازغدی: الان کدام احمقی با آمریکا مذاکره می‌کند؟/مجمع تشخیص مصلحت درباره FATF برنامه تازه‌ای ندارد  (۱۶۷ نظر)

انتقاد یک مقام دولتی از بی‌اخلاقی‌ها علیه حداد عادل/کرباسچی: اصلاح طلبان باید از مردم عذرخواهی کنند/پاسخ علی مطهری به یک سوال انتخاباتی/اصغرزاده: این دوره قرار نیست بین بد وبدتر انتخاب کنیم  (۱۴۲ نظر)

سریال مرگبار پاسکاری بیماران میان بیمارستان‌ها باز هم قربانی گرفت!  (۱۳۹ نظر)

آخرین آمار فرار مالیاتی در اقتصاد ایران/نمایندگان مجلس پیگیر تغییر ریاست بنیاد شهید شدند/اصغرزاده: اگر مردم سرخورده شوند، به رابین‌هود هم رأی می‌دهند/بعضی‌ها اگر در لیست قرار نمی‌گرفتند، کسبه محلشان هم به آن‌ها رأی نمی‌داد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

تصویب دو قطعنامه ضد ترکیه‌ای در مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا/عقب‌نشینی کامل شبه نظامیان کُرد از شمال سوریه/هشدار ظریف به ترامپ و دعوت از همسایگان ایران/ استعفای سعدالحریری از نخست وزیری لبنان  (۱۰۸ نظر)

گوگوش و بهروز وثوقی از سوی سازمان سینمایی به رسمیت شناخته شدند  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دولت به دنبال اخذ مالیات از سود سپرده بانکی و سود سهام/ احتمال عقبگرد دلار به زیر مرز ۱۱ هزار تومان/ ضرر ۹۰ میلیارد دلاری انگلیس با خروج از اتحادیه اروپا/ وزارت صنعت: کاهش محسوس قیمت گوشت  (۱۰۱ نظر)

گزارش زنده| تراکتور ۲ - استقلال ۴ / دیاباته با هت‌تریک، طلسم خودش و تبریز را شکست - استقلال به چهار امتیازی صدر رسید! - تعویض‌های طلایی دنیزلی برای نجات تراکتور دیر بود  (۹۶ نظر)

آمادگی مشروط کُردها برای الحاق به ارتش سوریه/بیانیه مشترک شش کشور درباره کمیته قانون اساسی سوریه/تصمیم ایتالیا برای تحریم یک شرکت هواپیمایی ایران/ درخواست هادی العامری برای تغییر نظام عراق  (۸۷ نظر)

طلایی: ۸۰ درصد نمایندگان فعلی رأی نمی‌آورند/ماجرای جلسات مخفی دولت برای انتخابات/توصیه حسین شریعتمداری به حشدالشعبی/نگرانی نماینده تهران از تکرار پلاسکویی دیگر  (۸۰ نظر)

واکنش عجیب سازمان حفاظت محیط زیست؛ «شکار کنید، اما پنهانی!»  (۷۶ نظر)