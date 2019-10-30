تابناک جهان » ایران
344بازدید
‍ پ

Zarif: US push to isolate Iran in region will 'just not work'

Iran is ready to engage with the international community including the United States over its nuclear programme, Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said, adding, however, that Tehran would not take part in discussions that did not take into account the Iranian interests.
کد خبر: ۹۳۳۵۰۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۱ 30 October 2019

Iran is ready to engage with the international community including the United States over its nuclear programme, Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said, adding, however, that Tehran would not take part in discussions that did not take into account the Iranian interests.

Speaking on the sidelines of the core group meeting of the Munich Security Conference in the Qatari capital, Doha, Zarif said on Tuesday Iran would not accept a "zero-sum game" approach to solve a worsening crisis following a US decision last year to abandon the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

Relations between Washington and Tehran have sharply deteriorated since US President Donald Trump's move and the subsequent reimposition of punishing sanctions as part of a "maximum pressure" campaign against Tehran to force it to renegotiate a new deal.

Referring to Trump's insistence on the need for a new agreement, Zarif said Iran was "not afraid of deals or meetings" but added that "everyone is required to live up to their own commitments".

"The survival of any agreement depends on each party gaining something from it," he said at the event in the Qatar National Museum.

Excluding Iran 'will not work'

Zarif said US sanctions against Iran have "failed", adding that Washington's policy to exclude Iran "from any regional arrangement - whether in Syria, Afghanistan or Yemen - will just not work".

The foreign minister reiterated Iran's own initiative to resolve regional crises through the "Hormuz initiative", named after the strategically-important maritime passageway through which most of the Middle East's oil is exported to world's markets.

First proposed by Iran's President Hassan Rouhani during his speech at the UN General Assembly meeting in New York in September, the initiative envisions regional cooperation between Gulf states, including Iran, in the areas of maritime security, freedom of navigation and free flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz. It would promote peace and stability based on mutual respect, non-aggression and non-interference, according to Iranian officials.

Mahjoob Zweiri, professor of contemporary politics of the Middle East at Qatar University, said Iran's initiative was at competition with US-led efforts to establish maritime and regional security following attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf and on Saudi oil facilities inside the kingdom.

Last week, representatives from more than 60 countries, excluding Iran, met in Bahrain to discuss security arrangements in the region.

"While Iran is an important state in the region, it is however viewed as a threat by some players hence its exclusion from key security arrangements," Zweiri told Al Jazeera, saying Zarif's comments on Tuesday were "meant to break Iran’s regional and international isolation".

Zarif also accused Saudi Arabia of attempting to isolate Iran, Turkey and Qatar from regional security arrangements, calling such efforts "unacceptable".

"We all have to come together," he said.

Drawing leaders from around the world, the Munich Security conference will address major regional and international issues, including the long-running conflicts in Syria and Yemen as well as weapons proliferation and internet and energy security.

 

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
zarif usa sanctions
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سعد حریری عبدالله قرداش fatf مطرب کیهان کلهر خلیل آقایی ابوعزرائیل وسام العلیاوی خانه پدری
آخرین اخبار

طوفان حاره‌ای کیار باعث قطع اینترنت در پاکستان شد

بساط زمستان در روسیه پهن شد

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم
قتل؛ پایان رابطه پنهانی دو مرد جوان با زن تنها
پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/مأموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟
خلیل آقایی کیست و برای چه دستگیر شد؟
ابزاری ساده برای بیرون آوردن خودرو از چاله
لحظه به لحظه عملیات کشتن ابوبکر بغدادی
پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!
زنی که البغدادی را به کام مرگ برد
جزئیات مقامات اطلاعاتی عراقی از ردگیری و شکار ابوبکرالبغدادی/درگیری شدید بین ارتش سوریه و نیروهای ترکیه در شرق رأس‌العین/ معرفی جانشین ابوبکر البغدادی از سوی داعش/آمادگی نیروهای دموکراتیک سوریه برای عقب‌نشینی سی کیلومتری از ترکیه
اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد
عدم تأیید مرگ بغدادی از سوی سازمان ملل/شلیک سه خمپاره به پایگاه آمریکایی در بغداد/ ادعای جدید نتانیاهو درباره موشک‌های ایران/ دیدار پترسون با وزیران خارجه ایران و روسیه و ترکیه
شمارش معکوس برای انفجار بیت‌کوین
روز اعلام خروج ایران از برجام را نخواهید دید
پراید ۴ میلیون تومان گران شد
روستایی در ایران که مردمانش رومانیایی حرف می‌زنند

پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/مأموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند  (۱۷۰ نظر)

جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ادعای کریمی‌قدوسی درباره ارتباط ادمین‎‌های آمدنیوز با واعظی/واعظی: این آقا بر اساس چه مستنداتی این اظهارات را مطرح می‌کند؟/ترقی: قرار نیست دیدگاه جبهه پایداری بر اصولگرایان غالب شود/حمله تند کاپیتان پرسپولیس به مدیرعامل سابق/افشاگری احمد توکلی درباره زدوبند کردن همه خانه‌های یک روستا  (۱۲۶ نظر)

پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

رشد نفرت از آمریکا در کنار افزایش حمایت از برنامه‌های نظامی  (۱۲۳ نظر)

ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم  (۱۲۰ نظر)

روحانی دنبال ایجاد دوقطبی در کشور است/ دولت به دنبال تعامل با دنیاست یا فروش کشور؟/ راه برای مذاکره دوباره باز است؛ اما خود روحانی هم می‌داند این یعنی «دیوانگی»!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

جمهوری اسلامی: چرا آقای علم‌الهدی در قامت سخنگوی امام رضا ـ علیه‌السلام ـ سخن می‌گوید/مصباحی مقدم: اگر حجاب آزاد هم باشد باز ۷۵ درصد مردم باحجاب خواهند ماند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

بین دوراهی مقاومت و مذاکره، راه میانه‌ای هم هست/ مذاکره با آمریکا نه؛ اما باید روابط‌مان با اروپا حفظ شود / قبول دارم که اروپایی ها دنبال تأمین منافع ایران نیستند  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سقوط یک پهپاد ناشناس در بخش شعیبیه شوشتر؟/دیدار دوستانه ایران و عربستان پس از ۲۵۳۶ روز؟/قوه‌ قضائیه: ادعای تصویب FATF در جلسه سران قوا با حضور آیت‌الله رئیسی کذب است/تأیید یک خبر مهم و جنجالی درباره کی‌روش بعد از پنج سال  (۱۰۱ نظر)

شهیدی که پیکرش به دستور صدام دو نیم شد!  (۱۰۰ نظر)

حسن روحانی: شهامت در صلح بالاتر از صبر در جنگ است/تصویر نبود، گزارش بازی با «گزارشگر زن» در رادیو منتفی شد/کلانتری: انتقال آب خزر به کسی ربطی ندارد  (۸۵ نظر)

محمدی گلپایگانی: امسال ۲ میلیون تن در حج شرکت کردند، ۱۸ میلیون در راهپیمایی اربعین/تولیت آستان قدس رضوی: املاک آستان قدس به معنای نقدینگی بالا نیست/روحانی: مردم می‌دانند چه کسی برجام را زمین زد  (۸۳ نظر)