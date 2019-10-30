تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
87بازدید
‍ پ

Morocco: Activist tried for protesting against Israel’s participation in exhibition

The trial of the head of the Moroccan Observatory against Normalization (non-governmental), Ahmed Wehman, who is currently under arrest, will begin next Thursday, following his protest against the participation of an Israeli company in international dates fair in the kingdom, stated a Moroccan activist.
کد خبر: ۹۳۳۴۹۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۸ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۴۵ 30 October 2019

The trial of the head of the Moroccan Observatory against Normalization (non-governmental), Ahmed Wehman, who is currently under arrest, will begin next Thursday, following his protest against the participation of an Israeli company in international dates fair in the kingdom, stated a Moroccan activist.

The general secretary of the observatory Aziz Hanawi told the Anadolu Agency that the prosecution in the city of Rashidiya decided, Monday, to keep Wehman in custody arrest.

Hanawi added that “the arrest and Wehman came after his protest at the international dates’ fair, organised by the Moroccan Ministry of Agriculture, last Saturday, against the participation of an Israeli company, which prompted the authorities to intervene and halt the protest.”

He explained that the representative of the Public Prosecution in Rashidiya charged Wehman of “insulting an employee and exerting violence.” Thus, Wehman’s trial will take place next Thursday.

“Our main battle is against normalisation and Zionist infiltration, and nothing will stop us from doing so”, Hanawi said.

In turn, the National Working Group for Palestine (non-governmental) announced that Wehman was assaulted after protesting the presence of an Israeli company in the dates’ fair, which concluded its activities in the city of Erfoud on Sunday.

The Moroccan Observatory against Normalization demanded in a press release, the release of Wehman, “who did not commit a crime as he only protested against normalisation with Zionism in Morocco.”

The student initiative against normalisation and aggression in Morocco held in a statement “the concerned parties, i.e. the authorities, responsible for the Zionist infiltration and flagrant attempts of economic normalisation with this brutal entity, despite official assurances of the absence of any economic relations with Israel.”

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
morocco activists israel protest
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
سعد حریری عبدالله قرداش fatf مطرب کیهان کلهر خلیل آقایی ابوعزرائیل وسام العلیاوی خانه پدری
آخرین اخبار

کارمندان با این روش چاق نمی‌شوند!

اسرائیل علیه برنامه هسته‌ای ایران، سریال می‌سازد!

توقیف فیلم در حال اکران، جامعه را متاثر می‌کند

باورهای غلط راجع به شیر کم چرب

آمریکا با حقه‌بازی دنبال فشار بر ایران است

وب گردی

مناسب‌ترین تورها ویژه فصل پاییز در علی‌بابا

مشاهده قیمت تورهای پاییزی، بسیار اقتصادی‌تر از تابستان

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم
قتل؛ پایان رابطه پنهانی دو مرد جوان با زن تنها
پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/مأموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟
خلیل آقایی کیست و برای چه دستگیر شد؟
ابزاری ساده برای بیرون آوردن خودرو از چاله
لحظه به لحظه عملیات کشتن ابوبکر بغدادی
پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!
زنی که البغدادی را به کام مرگ برد
جزئیات مقامات اطلاعاتی عراقی از ردگیری و شکار ابوبکرالبغدادی/درگیری شدید بین ارتش سوریه و نیروهای ترکیه در شرق رأس‌العین/ معرفی جانشین ابوبکر البغدادی از سوی داعش/آمادگی نیروهای دموکراتیک سوریه برای عقب‌نشینی سی کیلومتری از ترکیه
اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد
عدم تأیید مرگ بغدادی از سوی سازمان ملل/شلیک سه خمپاره به پایگاه آمریکایی در بغداد/ ادعای جدید نتانیاهو درباره موشک‌های ایران/ دیدار پترسون با وزیران خارجه ایران و روسیه و ترکیه
شمارش معکوس برای انفجار بیت‌کوین
روز اعلام خروج ایران از برجام را نخواهید دید
پراید ۴ میلیون تومان گران شد
روستایی در ایران که مردمانش رومانیایی حرف می‌زنند

پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/مأموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟  (۲۰۵ نظر)

اظهار نگرانی عضو مؤتلفه مواضع اخیر روحانی/وزیر جهاد کشاورزی استعفا کرد؟/سؤال محمود صادقی درباره متهمان ترور‌های هسته‌ای به کجا رسید؟/خرم: شاید عارف سرلیست نباشد  (۱۷۹ نظر)

اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند  (۱۷۰ نظر)

جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

ادعای کریمی‌قدوسی درباره ارتباط ادمین‎‌های آمدنیوز با واعظی/واعظی: این آقا بر اساس چه مستنداتی این اظهارات را مطرح می‌کند؟/ترقی: قرار نیست دیدگاه جبهه پایداری بر اصولگرایان غالب شود/حمله تند کاپیتان پرسپولیس به مدیرعامل سابق/افشاگری احمد توکلی درباره زدوبند کردن همه خانه‌های یک روستا  (۱۲۶ نظر)

پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!  (۱۲۵ نظر)

رشد نفرت از آمریکا در کنار افزایش حمایت از برنامه‌های نظامی  (۱۲۳ نظر)

ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم  (۱۲۰ نظر)

روحانی دنبال ایجاد دوقطبی در کشور است/ دولت به دنبال تعامل با دنیاست یا فروش کشور؟/ راه برای مذاکره دوباره باز است؛ اما خود روحانی هم می‌داند این یعنی «دیوانگی»!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

جمهوری اسلامی: چرا آقای علم‌الهدی در قامت سخنگوی امام رضا ـ علیه‌السلام ـ سخن می‌گوید/مصباحی مقدم: اگر حجاب آزاد هم باشد باز ۷۵ درصد مردم باحجاب خواهند ماند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

بین دوراهی مقاومت و مذاکره، راه میانه‌ای هم هست/ مذاکره با آمریکا نه؛ اما باید روابط‌مان با اروپا حفظ شود / قبول دارم که اروپایی ها دنبال تأمین منافع ایران نیستند  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سقوط یک پهپاد ناشناس در بخش شعیبیه شوشتر؟/دیدار دوستانه ایران و عربستان پس از ۲۵۳۶ روز؟/قوه‌ قضائیه: ادعای تصویب FATF در جلسه سران قوا با حضور آیت‌الله رئیسی کذب است/تأیید یک خبر مهم و جنجالی درباره کی‌روش بعد از پنج سال  (۱۰۱ نظر)

شهیدی که پیکرش به دستور صدام دو نیم شد!  (۱۰۰ نظر)

حسن روحانی: شهامت در صلح بالاتر از صبر در جنگ است/تصویر نبود، گزارش بازی با «گزارشگر زن» در رادیو منتفی شد/کلانتری: انتقال آب خزر به کسی ربطی ندارد  (۸۵ نظر)

محمدی گلپایگانی: امسال ۲ میلیون تن در حج شرکت کردند، ۱۸ میلیون در راهپیمایی اربعین/تولیت آستان قدس رضوی: املاک آستان قدس به معنای نقدینگی بالا نیست/روحانی: مردم می‌دانند چه کسی برجام را زمین زد  (۸۳ نظر)