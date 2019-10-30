Morocco: Activist tried for protesting against Israel’s participation in exhibition

The trial of the head of the Moroccan Observatory against Normalization (non-governmental), Ahmed Wehman, who is currently under arrest, will begin next Thursday, following his protest against the participation of an Israeli company in international dates fair in the kingdom, stated a Moroccan activist.

The general secretary of the observatory Aziz Hanawi told the Anadolu Agency that the prosecution in the city of Rashidiya decided, Monday, to keep Wehman in custody arrest.

Hanawi added that “the arrest and Wehman came after his protest at the international dates’ fair, organised by the Moroccan Ministry of Agriculture, last Saturday, against the participation of an Israeli company, which prompted the authorities to intervene and halt the protest.”

He explained that the representative of the Public Prosecution in Rashidiya charged Wehman of “insulting an employee and exerting violence.” Thus, Wehman’s trial will take place next Thursday.

“Our main battle is against normalisation and Zionist infiltration, and nothing will stop us from doing so”, Hanawi said.

In turn, the National Working Group for Palestine (non-governmental) announced that Wehman was assaulted after protesting the presence of an Israeli company in the dates’ fair, which concluded its activities in the city of Erfoud on Sunday.

The Moroccan Observatory against Normalization demanded in a press release, the release of Wehman, “who did not commit a crime as he only protested against normalisation with Zionism in Morocco.”

The student initiative against normalisation and aggression in Morocco held in a statement “the concerned parties, i.e. the authorities, responsible for the Zionist infiltration and flagrant attempts of economic normalisation with this brutal entity, despite official assurances of the absence of any economic relations with Israel.”