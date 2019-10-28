تابناک جهان » اروپا
301بازدید
‍ پ

EU set to grant extension to UK

EU member states are expected this morning to grant an extension of Britain's membership of the EU until January 31 next year.
کد خبر: ۹۳۳۱۲۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۲۱ 28 October 2019

EU member states are expected this morning to grant an extension of Britain's membership of the EU until January 31 next year.

It is believed that the members states will give Britain the option to formally leave the bloc earlier if the Withdrawal Agreement is ratified before the end of the year.

Following discussions over the weekend, EU 27 ambassadors are expected to approve a draft declaration on extending the Article 50 process.

EU member states have been mulling over Boris Johnson's request for an extension to Article 50 ever since he grudgingly applied for one via an unsigned letter on October 19.

While member states have been waiting for clarity on if or when the UK might provide a clear reason for the extension, such as an election, Boris Johnson has in turn said he would wait to see what the EU said about the extension before pushing for an election.

But with confusion now gripping the process in Westminster as to when an election might take place, and how it would be triggered, the EU appears to have decided that any further delay was pointless.

France appears to have dropped its demand for a short extension.

Instead the EU is expected to grant a three month extension till the end of January, but with the option for the UK to leave earlier if the House of Commons and the European Parliament finally ratify the Withdrawal Agreement.

However, the UK will be obliged to appoint an EU commissioner in the meantime, and there is a stern warning that the extension cannot be used to try to reopen the Withdrawal Agreement.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
eu uk brexit extension
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
همایون شجریان سعد حریری fatf کیهان کلهر داعش ابوبکر البغدادی مقتدی صدر وسام العلیاوی آنفولانزا
آخرین اخبار

افزایش معنی‌دار پرونده‌ دانه درشت‌ها در سازمان تعزیرات

گرفتن معاینه فنی سخت‌تر شد

ششمین جلسه رسیدگی به اتهامات شبنم نعمت‌زاده

ترافیک نیمه سنگین در آزادراه تهران - کرج

بازداشت رئیس سازمان جنگل‌ها تایید شد

ششمین جلسه دادگاه شبنم نعمت زاده آغاز شد

آیا حاضرید با کسی مثل خودتان ازدواج کنید

واکنش فدراسیون عراق به برکناری کاتانچ درصورت باخت به ایران

تعطیلات ایرانی ها کم است!

منشا بوی بد جنوب تهران و اطراف فرودگاه امام کجاست؟

وب گردی

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

واکنش فرمانده کل سپاه به حرکت بازیکن پرسپولیس
ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم
اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند
پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/ماموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟
دکه‌های سوپرلاکچری با قیمت نجومی ۳ میلیارد تومانی
۴ فوتسالیست ایران در ترکیب تیم ملی جمهوری آذربایجان
جگر را اینگونه نخورید
پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!
جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!
اعلام آمادگی «قسد» برای پیوستن به ارتش سوریه/معافیت میدان گازی مشترک ایران و انگلیس از تحریم های آمریکا/ طرح آمریکا برای محافظت از نفت سوریه با ارسال تجهیزات نظامی/مخالفت شبه‌نظامیان کُرد با توافق ترکیه و روسیه
مربی «عصر جدید» در لباس مرد عنکبوتی
لحظه به لحظه عملیات کشتن ابوبکر بغدادی
عکس‌هایی از تعطیلات خواننده معروف در مصر
ابزاری ساده برای بیرون آوردن خودرو از چاله
پیش بینی روند بازار سرمایه تا ایام انتخابات/ ریزش اخیر بورس فرصت ورود به برخی نماد‌ها بود/ توصیه مهم به سهامداران برای خرید یک سهم

سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان از خرید و فروش رأی جلوگیری کرد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

همتی: چرا باید بانک مرکزی تاوان خودروسازی فشل را بدهد؟ / خودرویی‌ها: اگر مدیران، صنعت خودروسازی را نمی‌خواهند، بدون تعارف اعلام کنند  (۱۹۴ نظر)

آیا با حذف اجباری بودن آموزش زبان‌های خارجی در مدارس موافقید؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

سردرگمی اردوغان در سوریه و ارسال پیام برای ایران!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رفت و آمد قالیباف به مشهد جنبه انتخاباتی دارد؟/واکنش پرویز اسماعیلی به ادعای ارتباط با «آمدنیوز»/سایت گرداب: اگر با «آمدنیوز» همکاری داشتید برای تخفیف مجازات به ما ای‌میل بزنید/واکنش وزیر صنعت به رئیس کل بانک مرکزی: باید ثابت کند خودروسازان فشل هستند!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

ادعای کریمی‌قدوسی درباره ارتباط ادمین‎‌های آمدنیوز با واعظی/واعظی: این آقا بر اساس چه مستنداتی این اظهارات را مطرح می‌کند؟/ترقی: قرار نیست دیدگاه جبهه پایداری بر اصولگرایان غالب شود/حمله تند کاپیتان پرسپولیس به مدیرعامل سابق/افشاگری احمد توکلی درباره زدوبند کردن همه خانه‌های یک روستا  (۱۲۶ نظر)

فکر بکر برخی پزشکان برای فرار از کارتخوان و پرداخت مالیات!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

رشد نفرت از آمریکا در کنار افزایش حمایت از برنامه‌های نظامی  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/ماموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

روحانی دنبال ایجاد دوقطبی در کشور است/ دولت به دنبال تعامل با دنیاست یا فروش کشور؟/ راه برای مذاکره دوباره باز است؛ اما خود روحانی هم می‌داند این یعنی «دیوانگی»!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

جمهوری اسلامی: چرا آقای علم‌الهدی در قامت سخنگوی امام رضا ـ علیه‌السلام ـ سخن می‌گوید/مصباحی مقدم: اگر حجاب آزاد هم باشد باز ۷۵ درصد مردم باحجاب خواهند ماند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

بین دوراهی مقاومت و مذاکره، راه میانه‌ای هم هست/ مذاکره با آمریکا نه؛ اما باید روابط‌مان با اروپا حفظ شود / قبول دارم که اروپایی ها دنبال تأمین منافع ایران نیستند  (۱۰۹ نظر)

پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!  (۱۰۶ نظر)