تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
314بازدید
‍ پ

Trump-Kim Jong-un Relationship Can't Fix Everything, N.Korea Warns

There has been no substantial progress in U.S.-North Korea ties, a senior North Korean official warned Sunday, stressing that continued "belligerent" relations could lead to an exchange of fire "at any moment."
کد خبر: ۹۳۳۱۱۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۱۵ 28 October 2019

There has been no substantial progress in U.S.-North Korea ties, a senior North Korean official warned Sunday, stressing that continued "belligerent" relations could lead to an exchange of fire "at any moment." 

 

The statement from Kim Yong-chol, the country's former spymaster, appeared designed to further escalate pressure on the U.S. ahead of North Korea's self-imposed, end-of-year deadline to advance stalled nuclear talks. 

 

North Korean officials have for months praised U.S. President Donald Trump and noted he continues to enjoy a close relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, even while slamming the rest of the U.S. administration. 

 

U.S.-North Korea relations could have "derailed and fallen apart several times," but have been maintained because of the "close personal relations" between Trump and Kim Jong-un, Kim Yong-chol said in a statement published by the [North] Korean Central News Agency.

"But there is a limit to everything," he continued. "The close personal relations... are never a guarantee for preventing [North Korea]-U.S. relations from getting aggravated." 

 

The statement reiterated North Korea's end-of-year deadline, which U.S. officials have dismissed as arbitrary and unimportant. The U.S. is "seriously mistaken," Kim Yong-chol said, if it shrugs off the deadline and exploits the Trump-Kim Jong-un relationship as a "delaying tactic."

Mintaro Oba, a former U.S. diplomat focused on the Koreas, said in some ways the statement was a "garden-variety North Korean pressure tactic." 

 

"They want to put as much personal pressure on President Trump and time pressure on Washington, generally, as they can, while shaping a public narrative where the burden of proving good faith is on the United States," Oba said. 

 

While the North Korean statement warned of an "exchange of fire," it still was much less aggressive than the language routinely used by North Korean officials as recently as 2017, during a period of heightened tensions. "It certainly raises tensions above where they are now, but should be understood in the context of a history of habitually raising tensions for tactical gain and threatening, among many other things, to turn Seoul into a sea of fire," Oba said.

The latest statement also still refrained from directly criticizing Trump, noted Soo Kim, a former CIA analyst and current North Korea expert at the Rand Corporation. "But this time they've stepped it up on him, too," she said. By warning that the Trump-Kim relationship wouldn't necessarily prevent ties from deteriorating, North Korea appeared to be sending a subtle threat. 

 

"[It's] subtle, but in case Trump doesn't take these threats seriously, they're sending him another reminder," Soo Kim said. A North Korean foreign ministry official said earlier this week that Trump and Kim Jong-un continued to have a "close" and "special" relationship and maintained trust with each other.

The U.S. and North Korean leaders have met three times since last June and exchange personal letters. Earlier this month, Trump also suggested he talks with Kim Jong-un on the phone. But the two men's relationship has failed to transform broader U.S.-North Korea relations or secure progress on eliminating North Korea's nuclear weapons. 

 

Pyongyang has appeared reluctant to talk with anyone other than Trump, leading some analysts to say the Trump-Kim relationship may actually be preventing more substantial, lower-level negotiations. 

 

Talks broke down in February when Trump walked away from a summit with Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, Vietnam, over disagreements on how to begin implementing denuclearization. Following several months of little interaction, North Korea agreed to hold working-level talks in Stockholm, Sweden, apparently encouraged by Trump's suggestion of the need for a "new method" to the discussions. 

 

But North Korea walked away after just one day of meetings. The North later said it had no intention of engaging in "sickening negotiations" until the U.S. took unspecified steps to withdraw its "hostile policy." 

 

At their first meeting, held in Singapore last June, the two leaders agreed to improve U.S.-North Korea relations and to work toward the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. But the two sides have been unable to agree on what denuclearization means or how to begin implementing it.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
trump kim jong-un talk
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
همایون شجریان سعد حریری fatf کیهان کلهر داعش ابوبکر البغدادی مقتدی صدر وسام العلیاوی آنفولانزا
آخرین اخبار

واکنش فدراسیون عراق به برکناری کاتانچ درصورت باخت به ایران

ویژگی های علمی و معنوی امام رضا

جاده‌های شمال بارانی است

لحظات وحشت برای وزیر خارجه آلمان در لیبی

کارتون: قانون رسیدگی به دارایی مقامات و مسئولان

آرایشگر امام رضا (ع)

نقد و بررسی سانگ‌یانگ کوراندو مدل 2019

اصلی‌ترین عامل مسمومیت دارویی

استقلال باید مراقب شوتزن‌های تراکتور باشد

وب گردی

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

واکنش فرمانده کل سپاه به حرکت بازیکن پرسپولیس
ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم
اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند
پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/ماموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟
دکه‌های سوپرلاکچری با قیمت نجومی ۳ میلیارد تومانی
۴ فوتسالیست ایران در ترکیب تیم ملی جمهوری آذربایجان
جگر را اینگونه نخورید
پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!
اعلام آمادگی «قسد» برای پیوستن به ارتش سوریه/معافیت میدان گازی مشترک ایران و انگلیس از تحریم های آمریکا/ طرح آمریکا برای محافظت از نفت سوریه با ارسال تجهیزات نظامی/مخالفت شبه‌نظامیان کُرد با توافق ترکیه و روسیه
جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!
مربی «عصر جدید» در لباس مرد عنکبوتی
عکس‌هایی از تعطیلات خواننده معروف در مصر
لحظه به لحظه عملیات کشتن ابوبکر بغدادی
پیش بینی روند بازار سرمایه تا ایام انتخابات/ ریزش اخیر بورس فرصت ورود به برخی نماد‌ها بود/ توصیه مهم به سهامداران برای خرید یک سهم
ابزاری ساده برای بیرون آوردن خودرو از چاله

سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان از خرید و فروش رأی جلوگیری کرد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

همتی: چرا باید بانک مرکزی تاوان خودروسازی فشل را بدهد؟ / خودرویی‌ها: اگر مدیران، صنعت خودروسازی را نمی‌خواهند، بدون تعارف اعلام کنند  (۱۹۴ نظر)

آیا با حذف اجباری بودن آموزش زبان‌های خارجی در مدارس موافقید؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

سردرگمی اردوغان در سوریه و ارسال پیام برای ایران!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رفت و آمد قالیباف به مشهد جنبه انتخاباتی دارد؟/واکنش پرویز اسماعیلی به ادعای ارتباط با «آمدنیوز»/سایت گرداب: اگر با «آمدنیوز» همکاری داشتید برای تخفیف مجازات به ما ای‌میل بزنید/واکنش وزیر صنعت به رئیس کل بانک مرکزی: باید ثابت کند خودروسازان فشل هستند!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

ادعای کریمی‌قدوسی درباره ارتباط ادمین‎‌های آمدنیوز با واعظی/واعظی: این آقا بر اساس چه مستنداتی این اظهارات را مطرح می‌کند؟/ترقی: قرار نیست دیدگاه جبهه پایداری بر اصولگرایان غالب شود/حمله تند کاپیتان پرسپولیس به مدیرعامل سابق/افشاگری احمد توکلی درباره زدوبند کردن همه خانه‌های یک روستا  (۱۲۶ نظر)

فکر بکر برخی پزشکان برای فرار از کارتخوان و پرداخت مالیات!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

رشد نفرت از آمریکا در کنار افزایش حمایت از برنامه‌های نظامی  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/ماموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

روحانی دنبال ایجاد دوقطبی در کشور است/ دولت به دنبال تعامل با دنیاست یا فروش کشور؟/ راه برای مذاکره دوباره باز است؛ اما خود روحانی هم می‌داند این یعنی «دیوانگی»!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

جمهوری اسلامی: چرا آقای علم‌الهدی در قامت سخنگوی امام رضا ـ علیه‌السلام ـ سخن می‌گوید/مصباحی مقدم: اگر حجاب آزاد هم باشد باز ۷۵ درصد مردم باحجاب خواهند ماند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

بین دوراهی مقاومت و مذاکره، راه میانه‌ای هم هست/ مذاکره با آمریکا نه؛ اما باید روابط‌مان با اروپا حفظ شود / قبول دارم که اروپایی ها دنبال تأمین منافع ایران نیستند  (۱۰۹ نظر)

پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!  (۱۰۶ نظر)