تابناک جهان » آمریکا
201بازدید
‍ پ

180,000 told to flee as high winds fuel California wildfire

Authorities in northern California have ordered 180,000 residents to flee their homes as winds fuelled a wildfire in the wine country.
کد خبر: ۹۳۳۰۹۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ آبان ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۶ 28 October 2019

Authorities in northern California have ordered 180,000 residents to flee their homes as winds fuelled a wildfire in the wine country.

The fear that the winds could blow embers and spread fire across a major road prompted authorities to expand evacuation orders that covered parts of Santa Rosa, a city of 175,000 that was devastated by a wildfire two years ago.

The latest evacuation orders came after Pacific Gas & Electric shut off power to 2.3 million people across 38 counties starting on Saturday evening.

"This is the largest evacuation that any of us... can remember," the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office tweeted.

"Take care of each other."

About 90,000 residents were already under a mandatory evacuation order on Saturday night that encompassed a huge swathe of wine country stretching from the inland community of Healdsburg west through the Russian River Valley and to Bodega Bay on the coast, Sonoma County sheriff Mark Essick said.

The sheriff pleaded with residents in the evacuation zone to get out immediately, citing the 24 lives lost when a wildfire swept through the region two years ago.

"I'm seeing people reporting that they're going to stay and fight this fire," Mr Essick said.

"You cannot fight this. Please evacuate."

The current wildfire, dubbed the Kincade fire, began on Wednesday night and is only 10pc contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said yesterday.

It grew by almost 4,000 acres overnight to 30,000 acres and has destroyed 79 structures.

The fire was expected to be especially unwieldy yesterday due to powerful winds. Yesterday morning, the National Weather Service reported wind gusts topped 145kmh in Healdsburg Hills North, a popular tourist attraction in northern California's wine country.

Healdsburg lost one of its historic attractions to the flames yesterday when embers carried by the winds sparked a blaze that engulfed the Soda Rock Winery.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
usa california wildfire
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
همایون شجریان سعد حریری fatf کیهان کلهر داعش ابوبکر البغدادی مقتدی صدر وسام العلیاوی آنفولانزا
آخرین اخبار

جزئیات مقامات اطلاعاتی عراقی از رد گیری و شکار ابوبکرالبغدادی/درگیری شدید بین ارتش سوریه و نیروهای ترکیه در شرق رأس‌العین/ معرفی جانشین ابوبکر البغدادی از سوی داعش/آمادگی نیروهای دموکراتیک سوریه برای عقب‌نشینی ۳۰ کیلومتری ازترکیه

استعفای نماینده زن آمریکایی بدلیل رابطه نامشروع

آمریکا البغدادی را از بیم افشای اسرار داعش کشت

گلادباخ صدرنشینی را از بایرن مونیخ پس گرفت

انتخابات ریاست جمهوری اروگوئه به دور دوم کشید

گلری که دیشب دو پنالتی منچستریونایتد را گرفت+عکس

استقرار نیروهای گارد مرزی سوریه در مرز ترکیه

سقوط بالگرد نظامی در کلمبیا با ۶ کشته

خطرات آلودگی صوتی برای سلامتی

روستایی در ایران که مردمانش رومانیایی حرف می‌زنند

PSG ، مارسی را با دبل امباپه و ایکاردی گلباران کرد

چگونه از هدر رفت آب باران در شهرها جلوگیری کنیم؟

مرفه ترین دانش آموزان جهان در کدام کشورها هستند؟

سویا با غلبه بر ختافه، از رئال مادرید سبقت گرفت

همتی: تورم ۱۲ ماهه در مهرماه نزولی شد/ توافق کارگران و غول خودروسازی/ کاهش ذخایر طلا و ارز ترکیه تایید شد/ جایگاه استان تهران در میان چک برگشتی‌ها/ دلار در ایستگاه پایانی؟

وب گردی

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

واکنش فرمانده کل سپاه به حرکت بازیکن پرسپولیس
ابوبکر بغدادی، سرکرده داعش کشته شد/بغدادی در درگیری با نیروهای آمریکایی خود را منفجر کرد!+ فیلم
اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند
دکه‌های سوپرلاکچری با قیمت نجومی ۳ میلیارد تومانی
پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/ماموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟
۴ فوتسالیست ایران در ترکیب تیم ملی جمهوری آذربایجان
جگر را اینگونه نخورید
پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!
اعلام آمادگی «قسد» برای پیوستن به ارتش سوریه/معافیت میدان گازی مشترک ایران و انگلیس از تحریم های آمریکا/ طرح آمریکا برای محافظت از نفت سوریه با ارسال تجهیزات نظامی/مخالفت شبه‌نظامیان کُرد با توافق ترکیه و روسیه
جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!
مربی «عصر جدید» در لباس مرد عنکبوتی
عکس‌هایی از تعطیلات خواننده معروف در مصر
پیش بینی روند بازار سرمایه تا ایام انتخابات/ ریزش اخیر بورس فرصت ورود به برخی نماد‌ها بود/ توصیه مهم به سهامداران برای خرید یک سهم
حضورشخصیت ها در مراسم ختم دختر دکتر سنایی
لحظه به لحظه عملیات کشتن ابوبکر بغدادی

سکانس غم‌انگیز شبنم نعمت‌زاده در دادگاه/حسن روحانی تا چه ساعتی مشغول کار در دولت است؟/رفع توقیف فیلم عیاری پس از ۹ سال/با قانونگذاری نمی‌توان از خرید و فروش رأی جلوگیری کرد  (۲۰۴ نظر)

همتی: چرا باید بانک مرکزی تاوان خودروسازی فشل را بدهد؟ / خودرویی‌ها: اگر مدیران، صنعت خودروسازی را نمی‌خواهند، بدون تعارف اعلام کنند  (۱۹۴ نظر)

آیا با حذف اجباری بودن آموزش زبان‌های خارجی در مدارس موافقید؟  (۱۸۸ نظر)

سردرگمی اردوغان در سوریه و ارسال پیام برای ایران!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

رفت و آمد قالیباف به مشهد جنبه انتخاباتی دارد؟/واکنش پرویز اسماعیلی به ادعای ارتباط با «آمدنیوز»/سایت گرداب: اگر با «آمدنیوز» همکاری داشتید برای تخفیف مجازات به ما ای‌میل بزنید/واکنش وزیر صنعت به رئیس کل بانک مرکزی: باید ثابت کند خودروسازان فشل هستند!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

جانشینان احتمالی عارف چه کسانی هستند؟/با انتقال آب، دریای خزر خشک می‌شود؟/شوخی عجیب ایرانی‌ها با مدافع بارسلونا/مطهری: خود امام رضا نیز با چنین تعطیلی‌هایی موافق نیستند!  (۱۵۸ نظر)

اقدام «جهانگیری» احمد توکلی را متعجب کرد!/درخواست یوسفیان‌ملا درخصوص نجومی‌بگیران/احمدی‌نژاد در شورای وحدت اصولگرایان نماینده دارد؟/پیش‌بینی‌های علی تاجرنیا از انتخابات آینده/مطهری: همه مسئولان رده بالای کشور پاک دست هستند  (۱۵۵ نظر)

ادعای کریمی‌قدوسی درباره ارتباط ادمین‎‌های آمدنیوز با واعظی/واعظی: این آقا بر اساس چه مستنداتی این اظهارات را مطرح می‌کند؟/ترقی: قرار نیست دیدگاه جبهه پایداری بر اصولگرایان غالب شود/حمله تند کاپیتان پرسپولیس به مدیرعامل سابق/افشاگری احمد توکلی درباره زدوبند کردن همه خانه‌های یک روستا  (۱۲۶ نظر)

فکر بکر برخی پزشکان برای فرار از کارتخوان و پرداخت مالیات!  (۱۲۶ نظر)

رشد نفرت از آمریکا در کنار افزایش حمایت از برنامه‌های نظامی  (۱۲۳ نظر)

پشت پرده کشته شدن البغدادی از زبان یک نماینده مجلس/ماموریت بحث برانگیز و خبرساز "لعیا جنیدی"/امیرآبادی: رفتن زنان به ورزشگاه مطالبه ۵۰ درصد جامعه نیست/منظور روحانی از «کسانی که کشور را تعطیل کردند» چه کسانی بود؟  (۱۱۶ نظر)

روحانی دنبال ایجاد دوقطبی در کشور است/ دولت به دنبال تعامل با دنیاست یا فروش کشور؟/ راه برای مذاکره دوباره باز است؛ اما خود روحانی هم می‌داند این یعنی «دیوانگی»!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

جمهوری اسلامی: چرا آقای علم‌الهدی در قامت سخنگوی امام رضا ـ علیه‌السلام ـ سخن می‌گوید/مصباحی مقدم: اگر حجاب آزاد هم باشد باز ۷۵ درصد مردم باحجاب خواهند ماند  (۱۱۰ نظر)

بین دوراهی مقاومت و مذاکره، راه میانه‌ای هم هست/ مذاکره با آمریکا نه؛ اما باید روابط‌مان با اروپا حفظ شود / قبول دارم که اروپایی ها دنبال تأمین منافع ایران نیستند  (۱۰۹ نظر)

پایان «حیات ترور» ابوبکر البغدادی و چند فرض!  (۱۰۶ نظر)