تابناک جهان » آمریکا
313بازدید
‍ پ

Warren Threatens Israel: ‘Everything Is On the Table’

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) took a hard line on Israel Saturday saying "everything is on the table" in imposing a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.
کد خبر: ۹۳۱۶۰۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۹ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۰۶ 21 October 2019

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) took a hard line on Israel Saturday saying "everything is on the table" in imposing a two-state solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict.

"It is the official policy of the United States of America to support a two-state solution, and if Israel is moving in the opposite direction, then everything is on the table," Warren said during a press availability with reporters Saturday.

In a formulation more commonly deployed by previous presidents in threatening the use of force against America’s enemies, Warren repeated the phrase but did not clarify precisely what pressure—military or otherwise—might be brought to bear.

"Right now, [Israeli prime minister Benjamin] Netanyahu says he is going to take Israel in a direction of increasing settlements, [but] that does not move us in the direction of a two-state solution," Warren was quoted as saying.

Warren's remarks come as the left wing of the Democratic Party has increasingly embraced boycotts of the Jewish state.

Her remarks are likely to raise eyebrows in the Jewish and pro-Israel communities, which, while largely Democratic, continue to favor the U.S. alliance with the region's only democracy.

U.S. support for Israel has historically been a bipartisan issue. The aid the United States sends to Israel is largely used to bolster the country's defense systems and is reciprocal in nature, meaning the technology developed is shared with and often employed by America.

Pro-Israel groups criticized Warren in recent months over the hiring of an aide who worked with IfNotNow, a group highly critical of the Jewish state.

That staffer, Max Berger, "has spread hatred of Israel, protested against the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), demonized pro-Israel American Jews, and promoted INN-organized ‘Liberation Seders,'" according to the watchdog website Canary Mission, which documents the activities of anti-Israel activists across the country. "He has also defended anti-Israel agitators and supported the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement."

Warren is still "a bit of an enigma to the pro-Israel advocacy community," the Israeli daily Haaretz wrote in June.

"She lacks the long history of warm ties enjoyed by other contenders like [Joe] Biden, or even senators such as Cory Booker or Kamala Harris," the paper said. "But neither is she viewed as being in the forefront of Israel's critics on the progressive left."

One pro-Israel leader in Massachusetts, Warren's home state, told Haaretz that "the Oklahoma City-born Warren possesses the Harry Truman-esque ‘Midwestern view of the U.S. and Israel of her generation.'"

"He believes that her commitment to the well-being of the Jewish state ‘is real,'" Haaretz reported. "However, he admits to being worried about the resilience of that commitment and her thoughtful, nuanced position in today's hyperpartisan atmosphere and the fierce battle for securing the progressive wing's support."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
warren israel threat
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پیاده روی اربعین حسن روحانی آمدنیوز روح الله زم آذرآب اراک محمد حسین رستمی جام جهانی والیبال حسین فریدون
آخرین اخبار

حرکت سه تیپ زرهی ارتش سوریه به سمت حسکه/خروج کامل نیروهای کرد از رأس العین/ خروج نظامیان آمریکایی از بزرگترین پایگاه نظامی در شمال سوریه/مفاد 24 گانه طرح پیشنهادی نخست‌وزیر لبنان

با مستاجری که خانه را تخلیه نمی‌کند چه باید کرد؟

گوشت‌های لاکچری، کیلویی یک میلیون تومان!

وب گردی

خانه های لوکس تهران

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

مشهورترین فوتبالیست‌هایی که به همسرشان خیانت کردند
روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تأیید کرد
قدیمی‌ترین عکس هوایی تهران!
چرا «فریدون» به مرخصی زودهنگام رفت؟/به کسی ربطی ندارد صداوسیما چه می‌کند/رانندگی رئیس جمهور تونس با خودروی ایرانی/نقل قول انتخاباتی جواد امام از رئیس دولت اصلاحات/واکنش چهره اصلاح طلب به پیشنهاد تاجیک و حجاریان
درخواست فوری عربستان از اتباع خود برای خروج از لبنان/کشته شدن یک نظامی ترکیه در مرز ایران/تمدید دوباره مهلت ایران برای اجرای استانداردهای FATF/ ضرب‌الأجل سعدالحریری به احزاب سیاسی لبنان برای برون‌رفت از بحران
توهین کارتونیست عربستانی به علیرضا بیرانوند
عروس سفیر و همسرش در پیاده‌روی اربعین
مهناز افشار: شنیدم که ممنوع‌الفعالیتم/کنایه محمود صادقی به بازداشت روح‌الله زم/علم‌الهدی: ظاهرا اراده خدا قطعی شده که فرج حضرت نزدیک شود
جنجال های آقای مجری تمامی ندارد!
هنرمند تئاتر شدن از این پس نیاز به مجوز دارد!
ترامپ چگونه در «منطقه خاکستری» ایران گرفتار شده است؟!
پوشش عجیب فوتبالیست معروف درتولددخترش
وسایل گمشده زائران
قولی که جبهه پایداری به اصولگرایان داد/دلایل عمران خان برای میانجی‌گری میان ایران و عربستان/درخواست یک اصلاح‌طلب از شورای نگهبان/مجلس یازدهم شبیه کدام دوره مجلس خواهد بود؟/روحانی چند بار به اصل همه‌پرسی در قانون اساسی اشاره کرد؟
کاریکاتور توهین آمیز سعودی‌ها علیه تیم ملی و بیرانوند

«روح الله زم»، سرشبکه «آمدنیوز» دستگیر شد/ اطلاعیه سازمان اطلاعات سپاه/ درج اطلاعیه سپاه در کانال «آمدنیوز»! + ویدیو  (۳۶۶ نظر)

پنج برابر سهمیه شاهد و همراه با مزیتی عجیب؛ دامپزشکی قبول شوید و پزشکی بخوانید!  (۲۴۹ نظر)

واکنش پدر روح الله زم به بازداشت پسرش/حاج علی اکبری: باید مقدمات ورود مردم به بهشت را فراهم کنیم/طلاق گرفتن برای زن‌ها، راحت‌تر و برای مرد‌ها سخت‌تر می‌شود/عملیات فریب سپاه برای دستگیری روح‌الله زم به روایت عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس  (۲۲۱ نظر)

کنایه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/شروط سخنگوی دولت در واکنش به طرح «فرا برجام» فرانسه/توئیت عجیب مهناز افشارخطاب به روح‌الله زم/ابتکار: اصلاح‌طلبان باز هم به سمت ائتلاف انتخاباتی خواهند رفت  (۱۷۶ نظر)

چه جلسه‌ای است که رئیس جمهور می‌خواهد با حضور در آن، خود را قربانی کند؟  (۱۷۵ نظر)

صدور دستور فیلترینگ «گوگل پلی» با قلم پیش فرض!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

چرا باید ماجرای «حذف زبان انگلیسی» و «رفع حصر از آن» را جدی نگرفت و رها کرد؟!  (۱۳۲ نظر)

گزارش زنده| بحرین یک - ایران صفر / بحرین بازهم درخانه‌اش ما را برد - ویلموتس دراولین زمین سفت، واداد و به شاگرد کی‌روش باخت + جدول گروه  (۱۱۸ نظر)

روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تأیید کرد  (۱۱۳ نظر)

قولی که جبهه پایداری به اصولگرایان داد/دلایل عمران خان برای میانجی‌گری میان ایران و عربستان/درخواست یک اصلاح‌طلب از شورای نگهبان/مجلس یازدهم شبیه کدام دوره مجلس خواهد بود؟/روحانی چند بار به اصل همه‌پرسی در قانون اساسی اشاره کرد؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

مطهری: باید مشخص شود منابع خبری «زم» چه افراد و نهاد‌هایی بودند/پیروز ارجمند: گلزار به جای اجرای کنسرت، گلفروشی بزند!/ماجرای کشک و بادمجان بازی ایران و بحرین صحت دارد؟/چرا نام شورای‌عالی سیاست‌گذاری اصلاح‌طلبان تغییر کرد؟/نقض حکم نماینده مجلس متهم به رابطه نامشروع  (۱۰۳ نظر)

کیهان: آقای روحانی ما که دیوانه نیستیم. هستیم؟ /منظور روحانی از طرح مکرر بحث رفراندم چیست؟ / منازعات اخیر ترکیه چه تاثیری بر آینده روابط ایران و ترکیه خواهد گذاشت؟  (۹۸ نظر)

رئیس جمهور با کالری‌شماری به «سوءتغذیه» در کشور پایان داد!  (۹۵ نظر)

یک منبع آگاه: اروپا تا پانزدهم آبان به تعهداتش عمل نکند، گام چهارم را برمی‌داریم/ اجرای دور جدید کاهش تعهدات، بعد از بررسی و تصمیم‌گیری در شورای عالی امنیت/ پیشنهاد ۱۸.۴۲ میلیارد دلاری ژاپن و فرانسه به ایران برای بازگشت به تعهدات برجامی  (۹۴ نظر)

درخواست فوری عربستان از اتباع خود برای خروج از لبنان/کشته شدن یک نظامی ترکیه در مرز ایران/تمدید دوباره مهلت ایران برای اجرای استانداردهای FATF/ ضرب‌الأجل سعدالحریری به احزاب سیاسی لبنان برای برون‌رفت از بحران  (۹۳ نظر)