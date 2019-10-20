Bolivians comes to the polls in key presidential elections

Polls open today in Bolivia for 7 million 315 thousand 364 voters who will elect the president, vice president, 36 senators, 130 congresspeople, 352 local authorities and nine representatives to supra-state agencies for the period 2020-2025.

On Saturday, incumbent president and candidate Evo Morales urged the people to participate peacefully and actively in the Sunday elections, which he described as a democratic party.

'We call on our people to participate peacefully and actively in tomorrow's elections. We are sure that it will be a democratic party thanks to the conscience and maturity of the voters', the Head of State wrote in his Twitter account @evoespueblo.

Latest polls showed Evo Morales leading 40 to 26 the voting intention over his closest rival, right-wing politian and ex-president Carlos Mesa.

At least 235 observers from international organizations have deployed to observe the electoral process, according to the president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE), María Eugenia Choque.

Observers are coming from the Organization of American States (92), the European Union (2), the Inter-American Union of Electoral Bodies (24), plus 99 diplomats accredited to Bolivia.

Some 28,000 police officers have the mission to safeguard the elections, they will be doing throughout the day checks and patrols, confirmed on Saturday Deputy Minister of Public Security, Wilfredo Chavez, the objective of the deployment is to prevent any irregularity that might spoil the vote.