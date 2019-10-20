تابناک جهان » آمریکای لاتین
365بازدید
‍ پ

Chile's president declares state of emergency

A state of emergency was declared on Saturday in Santiago, Chile, due to unrest caused by violent protests over a public transportation fare hike. Troops were seen patrolling the streets of Santiago on Saturday morning
کد خبر: ۹۳۱۲۸۷
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۸ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۳۵ 20 October 2019

A state of emergency was declared on Saturday in Santiago, Chile, due to unrest caused by violent protests over a public transportation fare hike. Troops were seen patrolling the streets of Santiago on Saturday morning

The protesters, who were mostly high school and university students, violently attacked subway stations on Friday afternoon. Thousands of commuters were stranded as the protesters wreaked damage on the stations, barricading station entrances, smashing glass, throwing large objects on the subway tracks and lighting fires.

Police in riot gear responded with tear gas and batons, beating students and dragging them away but were violently resisted and were forced to withdraw from some stations. The protesters moved the riots to the streets, throwing stones at police, smashing cars, lighting fires and looting stores and kiosks. Military vehicles tried to restore order by pushing back protesters with water cannons.

Protestors firebombed a high-rise building of an energy company about 10 p.m. on Friday night, targeting the emergency stairwell. The company reported later that all workers were safely evacuated.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera declared a state of emergency in Santiago at midnight in a press conference, transferring control of the city to the military and appointing Maj. Gen. Javier Iturriaga del Campo as Head of National Defense.

"The objective of this state of emergency is very simple, but very deep," Pinera said. "Guarantee the rights of each and every one of our countrymen who have been seriously violated by the action of true criminals, who do not respect anything or anyone."

Pinera said that protesters who attacked the city's subway system will be prosecuted under the State Security Law, which according to the Associated Press, carries prison sentences of three to five years. However, Pinera added that he sympathizes with the plight of commuters adversely affected by the fare hike.

"For that reason, in the coming days, our government is going to summon a transversal dialogue, and we will use all efforts within our reach to be able to mitigate and alleviate the situation of our compatriots."

The fare hike, which went into effect on October 6, caused widespread discontent due to the rising cost of living in other areas as well, including rent, food and gas, without a corresponding rise in salaries.

"To be honest, I think there's a big feeling of injustice that goes beyond the thing about the metro and buses," Cristián Castro, Director of History Department at Universidad Diego Portales, said. "The cost of living in Chile has no logic when related to the paychecks you receive at the end of the month, unless you're part of the upper class. The system has favored too few for too long. "

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
chile emergency protest
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پیاده روی اربعین حسن روحانی آمدنیوز روح الله زم بورس تهران نفتکش SABITI سامانه تردد زائرین جام جهانی والیبال حسین فریدون
آخرین اخبار

کدام احزاب برای انتخابات مجلس مجوز فعالیت دارند؟

بازداشت یک زن پس از سرقت از ۹۶ زائر اربعین

وسایل گمشده زائران

کاریکاتور توهین آمیز سعودی‌ها علیه تیم ملی و بیرانوند

مفقودشدن گذرنامه‌ را حتما به پلیس اطلاع دهید

وب گردی

بليط هواپيما

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قانون دریافت مهریه از پدر شوهر

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

اجاره سالن

مشهورترین فوتبالیست‌هایی که به همسرشان خیانت کردند
واکنش جالب مهاجرانی به دستگیری روح الله زم/سلیمی نمین: امثال زم و علی‌نژاد سفارشی کار می‌کنند/مرعشی: موتور‌هایی که کرباسچی پایین می‌آورد، من باید بالا ببرم
درخواست فوری عربستان از اتباع خود برای خروج از لبنان/کشته شدن یک نظامی ترکیه در مرز ایران/تمدید دوباره مهلت ایران برای اجرای استانداردهای FATF/ ضرب‌الأجل سعدالحریری به احزاب سیاسی لبنان برای برون‌رفت از بحران
بمباران پایگاه آمریکا در سوریه/ تسلط کامل ارتش سوریه بر فرودگاه نظامی الطبقه در الرقه/درخواست فرانسه از ایران در مورد گام بعدی برجامی/ نامه خلاف عرف و توهین آمیز ترامپ به اردوغان
کیهان: آقای روحانی ما که دیوانه نیستیم. هستیم؟ /منظور روحانی از طرح مکرر بحث رفراندم چیست؟ / منازعات اخیر ترکیه چه تاثیری بر آینده روابط ایران و ترکیه خواهد گذاشت؟
جنجال های آقای مجری تمامی ندارد!
مهناز افشار: شنیدم که ممنوع‌الفعالیتم/کنایه محمود صادقی به بازداشت روح‌الله زم/علم‌الهدی: ظاهرا اراده خدا قطعی شده که فرج حضرت نزدیک شود
روایت رهبری از نگاه یک دکتر عراقی به سردار سلیمانی/واکنش رئیس پلیس تهران به بادیگاردهای فضای مجازی /مطهری یک جا حرف احمدی‌نژاد را تایید کرد
درزِ تصاویر دلخراش از یک مرکز آزمایشی در آلمان
پوشش عجیب فوتبالیست معروف درتولددخترش
توهین کارتونیست عربستانی به علیرضا بیرانوند
عروس سفیر و همسرش در پیاده‌روی اربعین
قولی که جبهه پایداری به اصولگرایان داد/دلایل عمران خان برای میانجی‌گری میان ایران و عربستان/درخواست یک اصلاح‌طلب از شورای نگهبان/مجلس یازدهم شبیه کدام دوره مجلس خواهد بود؟/روحانی چند بار به اصل همه‌پرسی در قانون اساسی اشاره کرد؟
تصادف خودرو نماینده اهواز
حمله بحرینی‌ها به کاروان تیم ملی!

«روح الله زم»، سرشبکه «آمدنیوز» دستگیر شد/ اطلاعیه سازمان اطلاعات سپاه/ درج اطلاعیه سپاه در کانال «آمدنیوز»! + ویدیو  (۳۶۶ نظر)

واکنش پدر روح الله زم به بازداشت پسرش/حاج علی اکبری: باید مقدمات ورود مردم به بهشت را فراهم کنیم/طلاق گرفتن برای زن‌ها، راحت‌تر و برای مرد‌ها سخت‌تر می‌شود/عملیات فریب سپاه برای دستگیری روح‌الله زم به روایت عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس  (۲۲۱ نظر)

پنج برابر سهمیه شاهد و همراه با مزیتی عجیب؛ دامپزشکی قبول شوید و پزشکی بخوانید!  (۲۱۰ نظر)

کنایه عباس عبدی به سخنگوی شورای نگهبان/شروط سخنگوی دولت در واکنش به طرح «فرا برجام» فرانسه/توئیت عجیب مهناز افشارخطاب به روح‌الله زم/ابتکار: اصلاح‌طلبان باز هم به سمت ائتلاف انتخاباتی خواهند رفت  (۱۷۶ نظر)

چه جلسه‌ای است که رئیس جمهور می‌خواهد با حضور در آن، خود را قربانی کند؟  (۱۷۵ نظر)

صدور دستور فیلترینگ «گوگل پلی» با قلم پیش فرض!  (۱۲۴ نظر)

گزارش زنده| بحرین یک - ایران صفر / بحرین بازهم درخانه‌اش ما را برد - ویلموتس دراولین زمین سفت، واداد و به شاگرد کی‌روش باخت + جدول گروه  (۱۱۸ نظر)

چرا باید ماجرای «حذف زبان انگلیسی» و «رفع حصر از آن» را جدی نگرفت و رها کرد؟!  (۱۱۴ نظر)

قولی که جبهه پایداری به اصولگرایان داد/دلایل عمران خان برای میانجی‌گری میان ایران و عربستان/درخواست یک اصلاح‌طلب از شورای نگهبان/مجلس یازدهم شبیه کدام دوره مجلس خواهد بود؟/روحانی چند بار به اصل همه‌پرسی در قانون اساسی اشاره کرد؟  (۱۰۹ نظر)

مطهری: باید مشخص شود منابع خبری «زم» چه افراد و نهاد‌هایی بودند/پیروز ارجمند: گلزار به جای اجرای کنسرت، گلفروشی بزند!/ماجرای کشک و بادمجان بازی ایران و بحرین صحت دارد؟/چرا نام شورای‌عالی سیاست‌گذاری اصلاح‌طلبان تغییر کرد؟/نقض حکم نماینده مجلس متهم به رابطه نامشروع  (۱۰۳ نظر)

اتهام افساد فی‌الارض از فعالان محیط ‌زیست برداشته شد/سردار نقدی چقدر حقوق می‌گیرد؟ /شکایت خانواده کاووس سیدامامی از صداوسیما رد شد/می‌خواهند داورزنی را به عنوان رئیس والیبال انتخاب کنند  (۹۸ نظر)

کیهان: آقای روحانی ما که دیوانه نیستیم. هستیم؟ /منظور روحانی از طرح مکرر بحث رفراندم چیست؟ / منازعات اخیر ترکیه چه تاثیری بر آینده روابط ایران و ترکیه خواهد گذاشت؟  (۹۸ نظر)

وزیر بهداشت، فروش صندلی را تأیید کرد/ دانشگاه آزاد تا کنون چند صندلی پزشکی فروخته است؟  (۹۳ نظر)

آیا «طرح‌های انتقال آب» به کویر مرکزی ایران، راه حل پایدار بحران آب است؟  (۹۳ نظر)

رئیس جمهور با کالری‌شماری به «سوءتغذیه» در کشور پایان داد!  (۹۲ نظر)