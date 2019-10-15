Iran says ready for nuclear talks if US lifts sanctions

President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that Iran is ready to restart nuclear talks with powers if the United States removes all sanctions against Iran, Press TV reported.

"If sanctions are removed based on our demands, we are ready to take part in talks within the framework of P5+1 group," Rouhani said, referring to the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany which clinched a nuclear deal with Iran in 2015.

"Our main concern is whether our interests are met through negotiations, or talks are merely for show," he was quoted as saying.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of Iran's landmark 2015 nuclear deal last year and demanded renewed nuclear talks with Iran for more restrictions on the latter's nuclear program.

Iran dismissed the U.S. demands and subsequently Washington imposed unprecedented sanctions on Iran's economy, particularly Iran's oil exports.