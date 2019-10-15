تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
375بازدید
‍ پ

Iran sees strong trade ties with Pakistan

Despite all odds, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran is good, said Iranian Consul General Mohammad Reza Nazeri.
کد خبر: ۹۳۰۱۷۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۳۳ 15 October 2019

Despite all odds, bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran is good, said Iranian Consul General Mohammad Reza Nazeri.

In a meeting with office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Monday, the Iranian envoy voiced hope that mutual trade and economic relations would be strengthened further in the future.

The consul general called on the LCCI office-bearers to hold detailed discussions on trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He extended an invitation to the LCCI members, asking them to participate in two separate exhibitions of hot and cool equipment and medical equipment to be held in Iran after 10 days and 40 days respectively.

Nazeri stressed that Pakistan and Iran had common borders and cultural bonds. “Iran has always tried to strengthen bilateral relations with its neighbouring countries and Pakistan remains its first priority,” he told businessmen while promising full support from the Iranian Consulate to the trade delegations.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh said an export desk would be set up at the chamber very soon. He underlined that Pakistan and Iran had huge domestic markets and a unique geostrategic competitive advantage.

“In order to make use of each other’s strong areas, both countries need to make joint efforts,” he emphasised. “Latest trade figures do not reflect the actual potential of trade that exists between the two nations.”

Quoting data from the ITC Trade Map, he noted that bilateral trade exhibited an upward trend in the past two years. In 2017, the volume of two-way trade was $354 million, which rose to $397 million in 2018.

In 2016, Pakistan exported $36 million worth of goods to Iran, which contracted to $27 million in the following year. He lamented that the figure fell further to $23 million in 2018.

“By reducing smuggling and undocumented trade, we can quickly improve bilateral commerce,” the chamber president added.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran pakistan trade
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پیاده روی اربعین آمدنیوز روح الله زم نفتکش SABITI سوریه ترکیه ایدز چنار محمودی سامانه تردد زائرین جام جهانی والیبال
آخرین اخبار

پیش‌بینی کاهش حدود ۳۵ درصدی قیمت مسکن

وزیرورزش بحرین با پیراهن ملی مهمان آخرین تمرین حریف ایران+تصاویر

وب گردی

بهترین آموزشگاه زبان

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قانون دریافت مهریه از پدر شوهر

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن

حقوق مسافران درصورت لغو يا تاخير پرواز
«روح الله زم»، سرشبکه «آمدنیوز» دستگیر شد/ اطلاعیه سازمان اطلاعات سپاه/ درج اطلاعیه سپاه در کانال «آمدنیوز»! + ویدیو
واکنش پدر روح الله زم به بازداشت پسرش/حاج علی اکبری: باید مقدمات ورود مردم به بهشت را فراهم کنیم/طلاق گرفتن برای زن‌ها، راحت‌تر و برای مرد‌ها سخت‌تر می‌شود/عملیات فریب سپاه برای دستگیری روح‌الله زم به روایت عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس
هدیه عجیب پوتین به پادشاه عربستان
پول درآوردن های عجیب!
عضو مؤتلفه: پهپاد آمریکایی را ارتش منهدم کرد، نه سپاه/احمدی‌نژاد در یک شب، هفت مدیرعامل بانک را تغییر داد/انتقاد یک اصولگرا از انتصاب داماد یکی از معاونان صداوسیما به عنوان رئیس یک شبکه/فلاحت‌پیشه: پالرمو رد نشده، بلکه تبدیل به قانون شده است
واکنش زائری به تیتر روزنامه‌ کیهان: دشمن را پیدا کنید / وزیر بهداشت: به کسی نگفتیم چهل هزار مبتلا به HIV کجا هستند/حرکت جنجالی بازیکنان تیم ملی ترکیه: سلام نظامی!/ شعار نویسی بر دیوار سفارت ترکیه در تهران
جزئیات مأموریت مخفی ۴۸ ساعته مشاور امنیت ملی امارات در تهران
اولین واکنش عربستان نسبت به نفتکش حادثه دیده ایرانی/ درخواست پوتین از ایران، عربستان و امارات/موافقت ملک سلمان پادشاه سعودی با اعزام نیروهای نظامی آمریکا به عربستان/ واکنش شدید وزارت خارجه ترکیه به اظهارات دبیرکل اتحادیه عرب
اتهام افساد فی‌الارض از فعالان محیط ‌زیست برداشته شد/سردار نقدی چقدر حقوق می‌گیرد؟ /شکایت خانواده کاووس سیدامامی از صداوسیما رد شد/می‌خواهند داورزنی را به عنوان رئیس والیبال انتخاب کنند
سفر محرمانه برادر ولیعهد امارات به ایران/ورود ارتش سوریه به شهر و فرودگاه «الطبقه»/ سخنان تحقیرآمیز اردوغان در مورد اتحادیه عرب/ واکنش رسمی عربستان به حمله به نفتکش ایرانی
تصویر ویژه یک خدمتگزار واقعی در کربلا
ژاپن به زیر آب رفت
شوخی عجیب خانم بازیگر در مراسم اکران فیلم سینمایی
اقدام عجیب مسافر پس از جاماندن از پرواز هواپیما!

«روح الله زم»، سرشبکه «آمدنیوز» دستگیر شد/ اطلاعیه سازمان اطلاعات سپاه/ درج اطلاعیه سپاه در کانال «آمدنیوز»! + ویدیو  (۳۱۴ نظر)

انفجار مشکوک در نفت‌کش ایرانی در دریای سرخ/ احتمال شلیک دو موشک به Sabiti/ نخستین تصاویر از نفتکش ایرانی/ حرکت کشتی با سرعت کم همراه با نشت نفت به سمت خلیج فارس!  (۲۷۵ نظر)

عضو مؤتلفه: پهپاد آمریکایی را ارتش منهدم کرد، نه سپاه/احمدی‌نژاد در یک شب، هفت مدیرعامل بانک را تغییر داد/انتقاد یک اصولگرا از انتصاب داماد یکی از معاونان صداوسیما به عنوان رئیس یک شبکه/فلاحت‌پیشه: پالرمو رد نشده، بلکه تبدیل به قانون شده است  (۱۸۹ نظر)

آخرین خبرها از درگیری ارتش ترکیه و نیروهای قسد/ واکنش‌های کشورهای عربی به عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه/واکنش اردوغان به طرح تحریمی سناتور آمریکایی/گفت‌وگوی رؤسای جمهور مصر و عراق درباره عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه  (۱۸۰ نظر)

انتقاد یک امام جمعه از وضعیت حجاب: صدهای «جنیفر» و «تیلور سوئیفت» در خیابان‌ها هستند/آیت‌الله یزدی: رهبر معظم انقلاب از هدایای الهی بوده و هستند  (۱۵۷ نظر)

انتقاد کدخدایی از حرفِ روحانی/طائب: رهبری ساعتی از عمر خود را هدر نداده‌اند/خاطره وکیل دادگستری از بازپرسی که این روز‌ها در بازداشت است/واکنش صادق خرازی به عکس با متهم اقتصادی  (۱۵۰ نظر)

وزیر بهداشت ثابت کرد نه از سر سهو، که عامدانه «نامطلوب» حرف می‌زند!  (۱۴۵ نظر)

اعتراض عجیب میلیاردر‌های خسیس به حذف یارانه شان!/طعنه صادق خرازی به اصلاح‌طلبان/کنایه توئیتری عطاءالله مهاجرانی به ترامپ//اقدام وزیر احمدی نژاد خبرساز شد/کاندیداتوری سعید جلیلی در انتخابات مجلس از مشهد قطعی شد؟  (۱۳۷ نظر)

واکنش زائری به تیتر روزنامه‌ کیهان: دشمن را پیدا کنید / وزیر بهداشت: به کسی نگفتیم چهل هزار مبتلا به HIV کجا هستند/حرکت جنجالی بازیکنان تیم ملی ترکیه: سلام نظامی!/ شعار نویسی بر دیوار سفارت ترکیه در تهران  (۱۳۴ نظر)

نظر موسوی لاری در مورد بازگشت ناطق نوری/دیدار اعضای جبهه پایداری با آیت‌الله موحدی‌کرمانی/زنانی که مجبورند با ظاهری مردانه، کولبری کنند!/وقتی مسئولان و مدیران کشور، فاجعه وضع اقتصادی را به روی خودشان نمی‌آورند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

ورزشگاه آزادی با «فنس کشی» آماده شد/دادستان خوزستان: کارگران نيشكر هفت‌تپه آزاد شدند  (۱۲۳ نظر)

واکنش پدر روح الله زم به بازداشت پسرش/حاج علی اکبری: باید مقدمات ورود مردم به بهشت را فراهم کنیم/طلاق گرفتن برای زن‌ها، راحت‌تر و برای مرد‌ها سخت‌تر می‌شود/عملیات فریب سپاه برای دستگیری روح‌الله زم به روایت عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس  (۱۲۰ نظر)

برخورد جالب یک روحانی با گربه گرسنه  (۱۲۰ نظر)

آیا ورود زنان به ورزشگاه حاصل «تصمیمات داخلی» بود یا «فشار فیفا»؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

با تقاضای «مریم میرزاخانی» قانونی تصویب شد که به درد فرزندش نمی‌خورد!  (۱۱۰ نظر)