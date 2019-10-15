تابناک جهان » اروپا
390بازدید
‍ پ

Meet the liberals, starring Emmanuel Macron

For the first time since he was elected president of France in May 2017, Macron will on Thursday take part in the traditional pre-European Council meeting of liberal leaders.
کد خبر: ۹۳۰۱۷۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۲۹ 15 October 2019

For the first time since he was elected president of France in May 2017, Macron will on Thursday take part in the traditional pre-European Council meeting of liberal leaders.

Macron always resisted taking in part in the meetings organized by ALDE (the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe), during which the likes of Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and his Belgian counterpart Charles Michel discuss their party lines before meeting other leaders at the summit.

But this time the pre-summit meeting is organized by Renew Europe, the (partial) rebranding of the liberal family, which makes it more acceptable to the Elysée.

Even though he created his own party in France, Macron has resisted political labels and refused to be counted among any of Europe’s traditional political families, perceiving pan-European parties as too rigid. He also didn't want to join ALDE because he didn't want to be associated with the word "liberal," which is often used negatively in France to imply ultra-capitalism.

“I deeply believe that ... Europe cannot allow itself the luxury of vain quarrels and small fights or to add internal crisis to the tensions of the world" — Emmanuel Macron, French president

But even after teaming up with the main liberal ALDE family in the European election, he still declined to attend pre-summit meetings. That set him apart from other leaders like German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who has almost never failed to attend a meeting held by the European People’s Party, of which her CDU party is a member.

Instead, the French president used his party's high score in the European election to rebrand ALDE in the Parliament as Renew Europe (ALDE still exists as a wider European liberal group). His appearance on Thursday appears to show that Macron is ready to embrace the EU's liberal family.

An invite to this week’s meeting sent out by the head of Renew Europe in the European Parliament, Dacian Cioloș, says "the President of the French Republic, the Prime Ministers, the Vice-President of the European Commissioners" will meet in Brussels ahead of the European Council.

First up will be a session with Macron, liberal prime ministers and political leaders before a discussion on Brexit with Guy Verhofstadt, the Brexit coordinator in the Parliament, Jo Swinson, the new leader of the U.K.'s Liberal Democrats, and Micheál Martin from Ireland's Fianna Fáil, according to one Renew Europe organizer. Then it's a lunch meeting with Macron, prime ministers, Cioloș and Margrethe Vestager, who'll be one of the new European Commission's executive vice presidents.

Macron’s attendance will also be an opportunity for him to secure support after the rejection by MEPs of Sylvie Goulard, his close ally and France's pick for the next Commission.

Macron and Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission president-elect, believed that MEPs, in deference to Paris, would confirm Goulard as a sort of super-commissioner overseeing a wide portfolio that spanned from defense to technology, despite Goulard facing investigations over alleged financial misconduct.

Last week, Macron blamed leaders of rival political groups for the rejection of Goulard, and noted that she had been the personal choice of von der Leyen.

On Sunday, Macron spoke out against political infighting in the Parliament following Goulard’s rejection. Accusations have been flying that Goulard was rejected as revenge by the European People's Party after Macron led the charge against the EPP's initial pick for Commission chief, Manfred Weber.

“I want us to be able to work together, with Chancellor [Angela] Merkel and the future President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, to build a strong European Commission based on a solid majority in the European Parliament that we all have the responsibility of building and comforting,” Macron told reporters alongside Merkel.

“I deeply believe that in this particular moment, Europe cannot allow itself the luxury of vain quarrels and small fights or to add internal crisis to the tensions of the world … our strength resides in our unity, our capacity to have ambition for our future," Macron added.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
macron liberal eu
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پیاده روی اربعین آمدنیوز روح الله زم نفتکش SABITI سوریه ترکیه ایدز چنار محمودی سامانه تردد زائرین جام جهانی والیبال
آخرین اخبار

واکنش ترکیه به تحریم‌های جدید آمریکا: بی تاثیر است!

وب گردی

بهترین آموزشگاه زبان

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قانون دریافت مهریه از پدر شوهر

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن

حقوق مسافران درصورت لغو يا تاخير پرواز
«روح الله زم»، سرشبکه «آمدنیوز» دستگیر شد/ اطلاعیه سازمان اطلاعات سپاه/ درج اطلاعیه سپاه در کانال «آمدنیوز»! + ویدیو
واکنش پدر روح الله زم به بازداشت پسرش/حاج علی اکبری: باید مقدمات ورود مردم به بهشت را فراهم کنیم/طلاق گرفتن برای زن‌ها، راحت‌تر و برای مرد‌ها سخت‌تر می‌شود/عملیات فریب سپاه برای دستگیری روح‌الله زم به روایت عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس
هدیه عجیب پوتین به پادشاه عربستان
پول درآوردن های عجیب!
عضو مؤتلفه: پهپاد آمریکایی را ارتش منهدم کرد، نه سپاه/احمدی‌نژاد در یک شب، هفت مدیرعامل بانک را تغییر داد/انتقاد یک اصولگرا از انتصاب داماد یکی از معاونان صداوسیما به عنوان رئیس یک شبکه/فلاحت‌پیشه: پالرمو رد نشده، بلکه تبدیل به قانون شده است
واکنش زائری به تیتر روزنامه‌ کیهان: دشمن را پیدا کنید / وزیر بهداشت: به کسی نگفتیم چهل هزار مبتلا به HIV کجا هستند/حرکت جنجالی بازیکنان تیم ملی ترکیه: سلام نظامی!/ شعار نویسی بر دیوار سفارت ترکیه در تهران
جزئیات مأموریت مخفی ۴۸ ساعته مشاور امنیت ملی امارات در تهران
اولین واکنش عربستان نسبت به نفتکش حادثه دیده ایرانی/ درخواست پوتین از ایران، عربستان و امارات/موافقت ملک سلمان پادشاه سعودی با اعزام نیروهای نظامی آمریکا به عربستان/ واکنش شدید وزارت خارجه ترکیه به اظهارات دبیرکل اتحادیه عرب
اتهام افساد فی‌الارض از فعالان محیط ‌زیست برداشته شد/سردار نقدی چقدر حقوق می‌گیرد؟ /شکایت خانواده کاووس سیدامامی از صداوسیما رد شد/می‌خواهند داورزنی را به عنوان رئیس والیبال انتخاب کنند
سفر محرمانه برادر ولیعهد امارات به ایران/ورود ارتش سوریه به شهر و فرودگاه «الطبقه»/ سخنان تحقیرآمیز اردوغان در مورد اتحادیه عرب/ واکنش رسمی عربستان به حمله به نفتکش ایرانی
تصویر ویژه یک خدمتگزار واقعی در کربلا
ژاپن به زیر آب رفت
شوخی عجیب خانم بازیگر در مراسم اکران فیلم سینمایی
اقدام عجیب مسافر پس از جاماندن از پرواز هواپیما!

«روح الله زم»، سرشبکه «آمدنیوز» دستگیر شد/ اطلاعیه سازمان اطلاعات سپاه/ درج اطلاعیه سپاه در کانال «آمدنیوز»! + ویدیو  (۳۱۴ نظر)

انفجار مشکوک در نفت‌کش ایرانی در دریای سرخ/ احتمال شلیک دو موشک به Sabiti/ نخستین تصاویر از نفتکش ایرانی/ حرکت کشتی با سرعت کم همراه با نشت نفت به سمت خلیج فارس!  (۲۷۵ نظر)

عضو مؤتلفه: پهپاد آمریکایی را ارتش منهدم کرد، نه سپاه/احمدی‌نژاد در یک شب، هفت مدیرعامل بانک را تغییر داد/انتقاد یک اصولگرا از انتصاب داماد یکی از معاونان صداوسیما به عنوان رئیس یک شبکه/فلاحت‌پیشه: پالرمو رد نشده، بلکه تبدیل به قانون شده است  (۱۸۹ نظر)

آخرین خبرها از درگیری ارتش ترکیه و نیروهای قسد/ واکنش‌های کشورهای عربی به عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه/واکنش اردوغان به طرح تحریمی سناتور آمریکایی/گفت‌وگوی رؤسای جمهور مصر و عراق درباره عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه  (۱۸۰ نظر)

انتقاد یک امام جمعه از وضعیت حجاب: صدهای «جنیفر» و «تیلور سوئیفت» در خیابان‌ها هستند/آیت‌الله یزدی: رهبر معظم انقلاب از هدایای الهی بوده و هستند  (۱۵۷ نظر)

انتقاد کدخدایی از حرفِ روحانی/طائب: رهبری ساعتی از عمر خود را هدر نداده‌اند/خاطره وکیل دادگستری از بازپرسی که این روز‌ها در بازداشت است/واکنش صادق خرازی به عکس با متهم اقتصادی  (۱۵۰ نظر)

وزیر بهداشت ثابت کرد نه از سر سهو، که عامدانه «نامطلوب» حرف می‌زند!  (۱۴۵ نظر)

اعتراض عجیب میلیاردر‌های خسیس به حذف یارانه شان!/طعنه صادق خرازی به اصلاح‌طلبان/کنایه توئیتری عطاءالله مهاجرانی به ترامپ//اقدام وزیر احمدی نژاد خبرساز شد/کاندیداتوری سعید جلیلی در انتخابات مجلس از مشهد قطعی شد؟  (۱۳۷ نظر)

واکنش زائری به تیتر روزنامه‌ کیهان: دشمن را پیدا کنید / وزیر بهداشت: به کسی نگفتیم چهل هزار مبتلا به HIV کجا هستند/حرکت جنجالی بازیکنان تیم ملی ترکیه: سلام نظامی!/ شعار نویسی بر دیوار سفارت ترکیه در تهران  (۱۳۴ نظر)

نظر موسوی لاری در مورد بازگشت ناطق نوری/دیدار اعضای جبهه پایداری با آیت‌الله موحدی‌کرمانی/زنانی که مجبورند با ظاهری مردانه، کولبری کنند!/وقتی مسئولان و مدیران کشور، فاجعه وضع اقتصادی را به روی خودشان نمی‌آورند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

ورزشگاه آزادی با «فنس کشی» آماده شد/دادستان خوزستان: کارگران نيشكر هفت‌تپه آزاد شدند  (۱۲۳ نظر)

برخورد جالب یک روحانی با گربه گرسنه  (۱۲۰ نظر)

واکنش پدر روح الله زم به بازداشت پسرش/حاج علی اکبری: باید مقدمات ورود مردم به بهشت را فراهم کنیم/طلاق گرفتن برای زن‌ها، راحت‌تر و برای مرد‌ها سخت‌تر می‌شود/عملیات فریب سپاه برای دستگیری روح‌الله زم به روایت عضو هیأت رئیسه مجلس  (۱۲۰ نظر)

آیا ورود زنان به ورزشگاه حاصل «تصمیمات داخلی» بود یا «فشار فیفا»؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

با تقاضای «مریم میرزاخانی» قانونی تصویب شد که به درد فرزندش نمی‌خورد!  (۱۱۰ نظر)