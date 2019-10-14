تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
216بازدید
‍ پ

Syria’s Kurds strike deal with Assad

Kurdish-led forces in Syria have struck a deal with Bashar al-Assad’s government to hand over areas along the border to the Syrian army in a last ditch effort to halt a Turkish attack.
کد خبر: ۹۲۹۸۵۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۸:۲۰ 14 October 2019

Kurdish-led forces in Syria have struck a deal with Bashar al-Assad’s government to hand over areas along the border to the Syrian army in a last ditch effort to halt a Turkish attack.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, one of the west’s key allies in the fight against Isis, said the army would deploy along the border with Turkey “to repel this aggression and liberate the areas entered by the Turkish army and its hired mercenaries”.

The deal was struck in response to a wide-scale military operation launched by Turkey against the SDF last week, which has killed more than 60 civilians and sparked fears of ethnic cleansing.

Turkey’s armed forces and allied Syrian rebels have made rapid gains in the past week, taking control of two cities along the border and threatening to advance further. General Mazloum Kobani Abdi, commander of the SDF, described the operation as an “existential threat” to Syria’s Kurds.

The agreement could spell the end of a years-long experiment in autonomy led by Syria’s Kurds, and marks a major shift in alliances for the embattled community.

Turkey has long threatened to attack the SDF, which it considers a terror organisation for its links to a Kurdish separatist group that has fought the Turkish state for decades. Ankara said its military operation was launched to implement a “safe zone” along its border with Syria, free of SDF fighters.

But the SDF – a mostly Kurdish militia with a smaller Arab contingent – has been a key ally of the US in the fight against Isis. The presence of US troops in Syria alongside the group had acted as a deterrence for a Turkish assault. That changed quickly last week when Donald Trump made a shock announcement that the US would not stand in the way of Turkey’s plans to enter Syria. The SDF described the abrupt shift as a “stab in the back”.

The deal will see the Syrian army deployed along a large stretch of the Turkey-Syria border, the SDF said, in an effort to deter any further Turkish incursion.

The agreement brings its own dangers, however. For decades, Kurds in Syria have faced repression and discrimination at the hands of the government. Although the civil war had caused great upheaval for the community, it has also allowed them to win new freedoms, which may now be lost again.

The SDF currently controls around a third of Syrian territory in the north and east of the country.

Syria’s Kurds took over control of majority Kurdish areas from the government shortly after the outbreak of Syria’s civil war in 2011, but largely refrained from directly fighting it.

 

In the time since, it extended that area of control beyond Kurdish areas as it recaptured territory held by Isis.

Over the past few years it has built an alternative form of governance in the areas under its control, with the eventual aim of creating an autonomous administration that would outlast the war.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
syria kurds asad deal
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
پیاده روی اربعین نفتکش SABITI سوریه ترکیه ایدز چنار محمودی سامانه تردد زائرین جام جهانی والیبال
آخرین اخبار

تیراندازی در فیلادلفیا حداقل ۶ مجروح برجا گذاشت

جان باختگان توفان هاگیبیس در ژاپن به ۳۵ تن رسید

امید اول طلای ایران در المپیک دست به وزنه شد

دهه هشتادی‌ها از امسال سرباز می شوند

سکه از مرز ۴ میلیونی فاصله گرفت/ فرار مالیاتی میلیاردرها/ استفاده از یورو و روبل در صادرات نفت و گاز روسیه/ خروج دلار از کشور برای واردات ۷۵ تن کلنگ/ بازار داغ لاستیک‌های دست دوم

خوش آمدگویی متفاوت عراقی ها به زوار ایرانی

واکنش پلیس به اجاره ساعتی سوئیت در تهران

جزئیات کامل ماجرای حمله به اتوبوس در محور ایرانشهر

احتمال سقوط اقتصاد جهان به رکودی تلخ‌تر از سال ۲۰۰۹

از "تصویب لایحه ضبط اموال و املاک شاهزاده ها" تا "واکنش فتاح به احتمال حضورش در کابینه دولت"

عامل ضرب و جرح دانش‌آموز مانه و سملقانی برکنار شد

ادعای سفر محرمانه برادر ولیعهد امارات به تهران

ترامپ: اروپایی‌ها اعضای داعشی خود را تحویل بگیرید

کردهای سوری، کوبانی را به ارتش سوریه واگذار می‌کنند

پوتین: توئیت‌های ترامپ را نمی‌خوانم

وب گردی

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

قانون جدید حدف نام همسر از شناسنامه

قانون دریافت مهریه از پدر شوهر

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن

حقوق مسافران درصورت لغو يا تاخير پرواز
انفجار مشکوک در نفت‌کش ایرانی در دریای سرخ/ احتمال شلیک دو موشک به Sabiti/ نخستین تصاویر از نفتکش ایرانی/ حرکت کشتی با سرعت کم همراه با نشت نفت به سمت خلیج فارس!
عضو مؤتلفه: پهپاد آمریکایی را ارتش منهدم کرد، نه سپاه/احمدی‌نژاد در یک شب، هفت مدیرعامل بانک را تغییر داد/انتقاد یک اصولگرا از انتصاب داماد یکی از معاونان صداوسیما به عنوان رئیس یک شبکه/فلاحت‌پیشه: پالرمو رد نشده، بلکه تبدیل به قانون شده است
ماجرای پیغام مهم یک مرجع تقلید به هاشمی قبل از انتخابات ۹۲ /ذوالنوری: محصورین از همه امکانات برخوردارند/مکان دادگاه شبنم نعمت زاده تغییر کرد/همسر کاووس سیدامامی از ایران رفت/مازنی: سال ۸۴ بزرگان اصلاحات غفلت کردند/پیشنهادی صلح‌جویانه به عارف
واکنش زائری به تیتر روزنامه‌ کیهان: دشمن را پیدا کنید / وزیر بهداشت: به کسی نگفتیم چهل هزار مبتلا به HIV کجا هستند/حرکت جنجالی بازیکنان تیم ملی ترکیه: سلام نظامی!/ شعار نویسی بر دیوار سفارت ترکیه در تهران
پول درآوردن های عجیب!
علت انفجار در بدنه نفتکش ایرانی مشخص شد
افشای بسته پیشنهادی ترامپ به اردوغان پیش از حمله به سوریه /سه راه حل ترامپ در ارتباط با حمله ترکیه به سوریه/حمله شدیداللحن اردوغان به عربستان سعودی/ اعلام آمادگی اسرائیل برای کمک به کردهای سوریه
اولین واکنش عربستان نسبت به نفتکش حادثه دیده ایرانی/ درخواست پوتین از ایران، عربستان و امارات/موافقت ملک سلمان پادشاه سعودی با اعزام نیروهای نظامی آمریکا به عربستان/ واکنش شدید وزارت خارجه ترکیه به اظهارات دبیرکل اتحادیه عرب
ژاپن به زیر آب رفت
شوخی عجیب خانم بازیگر در مراسم اکران فیلم سینمایی
توضیح کیهان درباره عکسِ یکِ جنجالی شماره دیروز درباره زنان در ورزشگاه/خطر دوقطبی آزادی و آزادگی؛ انتقاد روزنامه ایران از کیهان/چهار رویداد مؤثر بر نرخ دلار در ایران
عروس‌های کتک خورده با سر و صورت کبود
اقدام جنون آمیز اقای داماد در مقابل خانواده عروس
چه کسی به نفتکش ایرانی حمله کرد؟ /حضور بانوان در ورزشگاه مدیون چه کسانی است؟ /چرا ترامپ به واسطه‌ها التماس می‌کند؟

مشکل ما در جمهوری اسلامی ایران از کجا شروع شد؟  (۲۸۱ نظر)

انفجار مشکوک در نفت‌کش ایرانی در دریای سرخ/ احتمال شلیک دو موشک به Sabiti/ نخستین تصاویر از نفتکش ایرانی/ حرکت کشتی با سرعت کم همراه با نشت نفت به سمت خلیج فارس!  (۲۷۵ نظر)

آخرین خبرها از درگیری ارتش ترکیه و نیروهای قسد/ واکنش‌های کشورهای عربی به عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه/واکنش اردوغان به طرح تحریمی سناتور آمریکایی/گفت‌وگوی رؤسای جمهور مصر و عراق درباره عملیات نظامی ترکیه در سوریه  (۱۸۰ نظر)

انتقاد یک امام جمعه از وضعیت حجاب: صدهای «جنیفر» و «تیلور سوئیفت» در خیابان‌ها هستند/آیت‌الله یزدی: رهبر معظم انقلاب از هدایای الهی بوده و هستند  (۱۵۷ نظر)

عضو مؤتلفه: پهپاد آمریکایی را ارتش منهدم کرد، نه سپاه/احمدی‌نژاد در یک شب، هفت مدیرعامل بانک را تغییر داد/انتقاد یک اصولگرا از انتصاب داماد یکی از معاونان صداوسیما به عنوان رئیس یک شبکه/فلاحت‌پیشه: پالرمو رد نشده، بلکه تبدیل به قانون شده است  (۱۵۷ نظر)

انتقاد کدخدایی از حرفِ روحانی/طائب: رهبری ساعتی از عمر خود را هدر نداده‌اند/خاطره وکیل دادگستری از بازپرسی که این روز‌ها در بازداشت است/واکنش صادق خرازی به عکس با متهم اقتصادی  (۱۵۰ نظر)

وزیر بهداشت ثابت کرد نه از سر سهو، که عامدانه «نامطلوب» حرف می‌زند!  (۱۴۵ نظر)

اعتراض عجیب میلیاردر‌های خسیس به حذف یارانه شان!/طعنه صادق خرازی به اصلاح‌طلبان/کنایه توئیتری عطاءالله مهاجرانی به ترامپ//اقدام وزیر احمدی نژاد خبرساز شد/کاندیداتوری سعید جلیلی در انتخابات مجلس از مشهد قطعی شد؟  (۱۳۷ نظر)

واکنش زائری به تیتر روزنامه‌ کیهان: دشمن را پیدا کنید / وزیر بهداشت: به کسی نگفتیم چهل هزار مبتلا به HIV کجا هستند/حرکت جنجالی بازیکنان تیم ملی ترکیه: سلام نظامی!/ شعار نویسی بر دیوار سفارت ترکیه در تهران  (۱۳۴ نظر)

نظر موسوی لاری در مورد بازگشت ناطق نوری/دیدار اعضای جبهه پایداری با آیت‌الله موحدی‌کرمانی/زنانی که مجبورند با ظاهری مردانه، کولبری کنند!/وقتی مسئولان و مدیران کشور، فاجعه وضع اقتصادی را به روی خودشان نمی‌آورند  (۱۲۵ نظر)

ورزشگاه آزادی با «فنس کشی» آماده شد/دادستان خوزستان: کارگران نيشكر هفت‌تپه آزاد شدند  (۱۲۳ نظر)

برخورد جالب یک روحانی با گربه گرسنه  (۱۲۰ نظر)

آیا ورود زنان به ورزشگاه حاصل «تصمیمات داخلی» بود یا «فشار فیفا»؟  (۱۲۰ نظر)

با تقاضای «مریم میرزاخانی» قانونی تصویب شد که به درد فرزندش نمی‌خورد!  (۱۱۰ نظر)

روایت امیرعبداللهیان از پیام رهبر انقلاب به بشار اسد/عباس عبدی: فراخوان تتلو را نباید آسیب شناسی کنیم؟/ماجرای درجه و خون نگاشت پاسداران/نظر چمران در مورد اتحاد با جبهه پایداری  (۱۱۰ نظر)