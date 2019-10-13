تابناک جهان » ایران
Iranian officials discuss regional developments with the Pakistani PM

In an effort to help decrease tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Tehran today to talk with high-ranking Iranian officials. In his separate meetings with Iranian president and Supreme Leader, the Islamic Republic elaborated its view on how to end conflicts in the region.
۲۱ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۲۱:۲۶ 13 October 2019

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said no country can create insecurity in the Persian Gulf region and simply get away with it. Rouhani made the remarks in a joint press conference with the visiting Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan in Tehran on Sunday, after the two sides held detailed discussions on various issues of mutual interest.

"If a country thinks they can create insecurity in the region without getting an answer, they are totally mistaken," Iran's president said.

He pointed to his discussions with Khan about regional developments and said, "The Middle East, particularly the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman, constitute a very critical region in the world. Therefore, during our negotiations, we held talks about the establishment of regional stability and sustainable peace."

Rouhani said he had voiced Iran's concern about security in the Persian Gulf, specifically a missile attack on an Iranian vessel off the Saudi coast during his talks with Pakistan's premier.

In the same vein, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says a proper end to the ongoing war waged by Saudi Arabia and its allies on Yemen can have "positive" effects on the region, highlighting Iran's plan as a suitable solution to this crisis.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has for a long time presented a four-point plan to end the war in Yemen," Ayatollah Khamenei said in a meeting with the visiting Pakistani Prime Minister, adding, "The end of this war in the proper way can have positive effects on the region."

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader lauded Pakistan’s concern about the establishment of peace and security in the region, noting that West Asia is a "very sensitive and critical" region.

Ayatollah Khamenei expressed regret about the destructive role played by “some regional countries” through their support for terrorist groups in Iraq and Syria and causing war and bloodshed in Yemen.

“We have no motivation for being hostile toward these countries, but they are under the influence of America and act against the Islamic Republic of Iran in line with what America desires.”

The Leader emphasized that the Islamic Republic has never initiated any war, saying, "If someone starts a war against Iran, they will undoubtedly regret it."

During the meeting, which was also attended by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the Pakistani prime minister said Tehran and Islamabad must further expand relations. Khan added that his country attaches special importance to relations with Iran as a crucial partner, particularly in the trade sector.

