US acting secretary of homeland security resigns, says Trump

The acting secretary of US Homeland Security Kevin McAleenan submitted his resignation to the White House on Friday, announced President Donald Trump.

He was the fourth person to serve in the post since the Trump presidency began, CNN reported.

"Kevin McAleenan has done an outstanding job as Acting Secretary of Homeland Security. We have worked well together with Border Crossings being way down. Kevin now, after many years in Government, wants to spend more time with his family and go to the private sector," Trump said.

"Congratulations Kevin, on a job well done! I will be announcing the new Acting Secretary next week. Many wonderful candidates,!" he said.

Kevin's resignation comes at a time when Trump administration is facing a hard time to deal with the immigration issue. Several reports have appeared in the media signalling that administration officials and Trump are not on the same page when it comes to handling the contentious issue.

In an interview with The Washington Post on October 1, McAleenan -- whom Trump never formally nominated for the Cabinet position -- said, while he controls his department, "What I don't have control over is the tone, the message, the public face and approach of the department in an increasingly polarized time. That's uncomfortable, as the accountable, senior figure."

In a statement posted to Twitter, McAleenan thanked Trump for the opportunity to serve and department employees for their work. He said he would strive to ensure a smooth transition.

"With his support, over the last 6 months, we have made tremendous progress mitigating the border security and humanitarian crisis we faced this year, by reducing unlawful crossings, partnering with government in the region to counter human smugglers and address the causes of migration, and deploy additional border security resources," he said of Trump.