Iran hopes EU new high representative to confront US' unilateralism

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi expressed hope that Josep Borrell Fontelles as new High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy would succeed in confronting extreme unilateralism and bullying of the US and some regional role players.

Mousavi referred to the constructive actions taken by Borrell Fontelles' predecessor, Federica Mogherini, and her positive viewpoints on international relations, multilateralism, and effective diplomacy along with her role in negotiations which led to the JCPOA.

Nowadays unilateralism, as well as bullying of the US and some regional role players, has led to the challenges for constructive and respect based relations, he said hoping Josep Borrell Fontelles would be successful in dealing with the challenges.

He pointed out that the Islamic Republic of Iran would welcome cooperation with Borrell Fontelles and his colleagues based on mutual respect and goodwill.

IRNA