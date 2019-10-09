Iran expects KSA to lift restrictions for Saudi nationals to visit Iran

Head of Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization of Iran Ali-Reza Rashidian said on Wednesday that the Saudi Government is expected to lift restrictions for the Saudi nationals to visit Iran.

Ali-Reza Rashidian told IRNA that It is one of the three conditions of Iran for the Saudi Government in order to resume Umrah Hajj from November.

Hoping that the Saudis will accept the condition, Rashidian said that the other two conditions are the requirement to accord respect to the Iranian pilgrims in the framework of a memorandum of understanding and establishing consular activities, which have already been accepted by the Saudi Government.

Exchange of tourists and pilgrims can be effective for friendship and and cooperation between the two nations, he said.

Iran has avoided to send pilgrims on Umrah Hajj in protest at misconduct of the Iranian pilgrims by the Saudi agents and the Saudis prevention of the nationals to visit Iran after the Saudi embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad were attacked.

IRNA