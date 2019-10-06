تابناک جهان » ایران
70بازدید
‍ پ

Iran warns the Europeans over their possible withdrawal from the deal

As the latest deadline set by Iran for the European parties of the nuclear deal to fulfill their commitments is approaching, Tehran warns that new steps might be taken in its nuclear program. Meanwhile, Iranian officials warn that the Europeans have no excuse to withdraw from the deal.
کد خبر: ۹۲۸۲۰۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۹:۴۴ 06 October 2019

Tabnak – As the latest deadline set by Iran for the European parties of the nuclear deal to fulfill their commitments is approaching, Tehran warns that new steps might be taken in its nuclear program. Meanwhile, Iranian officials warn that the Europeans have no excuse to withdraw from the deal.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) says Tehran will continue to further scale back its commitments under the nuclear deal it clinched with major world powers in 2015 if the other signatories fail to keep their side of the bargain.

"Iran's decision to reduce part of its commitments under the JCPOA (the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) was taken after one-year strategic patience in response to a unilateral move by Washington to withdraw from the deal and with the purpose of striking balance between the [country's] rights and commitments," the AEOI's deputy head for international, parliamentary and legal affairs, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said at the opening ceremony of a training course on the nuclear rights in Tehran on Sunday.

The AEOI official added that the Islamic Republic stands ready to return to the full implementation of its commitments under the JCPOA if the other parties live up to their obligations. "Otherwise, the reduction of the commitments will continue."

Iran has been on track to abandon commitments under the nuclear deal in response to a move by President Donald Trump of the United States to withdraw from the pact and re-impose the "toughest ever" sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says the European signatories to a nuclear deal signed between Iran and major world powers in 2015 are legally in no position to withdraw from the accord.

Zarif made the remarks in Tehran on Sunday while addressing an open session of the Iranian Parliament, saying that the three European parties to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), have failed to fulfill their obligations under the pact and even violated it in some cases.

"In addition to the US that blatantly violated the agreement through its withdrawal, the Europeans (Britain, France and Germany) have also put on the same attitude in some cases," the top Iranian diplomat said.

Zarif emphasized that the JCPOA was an international agreement, which has been ratified by the United Nations and has a clear framework, emphasizing, "The US has pulled out of the deal in violation of international regulations."

US President Donald Trump is a stern critic of the nuclear accord, which was clinched by Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council plus Germany. Under the agreement, nuclear-related sanctions against Iran were lifted in exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear program.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
iran eu nuclear deal
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
چنار محمودی ایدز کامبوج عباس ایروانی مرز خسروی لردگان اعتراضات هنگ کنگ
آخرین اخبار

۳۰ درصد مردم روزنامه می‌خوانند

شوک ناطق نوری به اصولگرایان/رهبری موافق اقدامات خودسرانه با متهمان سیاسی نیستند /فرمانده سپاه: خانه‌ها شبیه هتل می‌شوند/انتقاد شدید آرمین از اصلاح‌طلبان: اصلاحات نیازمند خانه‌تکانی اساسی است/۱۰ درصد روحانیون در قدرتند و ۹۰ درصد عوارض آن را تحمل می‌کند

پیش بینی باران ۵ روزه در ۹ استان

وضعیت مالیاتی واحدهای صنفی در صورت انتقال مشخص شد

اعلام وصول طرح سازمان صنفی هنرمندان ایران

آخرین پیگیری‌ها در زمینه لردگان از زبان نماینده منطقه

باید قبل از مردم سفره من و شما در تمام سطوح مدیریتی کوچک شود

اگر می‌خواهید حقوق قشری را اجرا نکنید حقوق گردن کلفت‌ها را اجرا نکنید

۳ درصد مبادلات مرزی به پیله‌وران تخصیص یابد

طرح اصلاح قانون انتخابات هر چه سریع‌تر تصویب شود

وزیر بهداشت درخصوص موضوع لردگان در مجلس پاسخ دهد

درخواست دختربچه هرمزگانی از رئیس قضا محقق شد

هوای تهران برای گروه‌های حساس ناسالم است

چرا تل‌آویو باید از حملات آرامکو درس بگیرد؟!

ارز، طلا و سکه ارزان شد

وب گردی

قیمت خانه های لوکس تهران

زیبایی خود را به ما بسپارید !

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

رزرو هتل

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن عروسی

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اجاره سالن

جزئیات خودرو ضدگلوله ارتش در معابر تهران
خودرو «رویین‌تن» نیروی زمینی ارتش رونمایی شد
پیجِ تتلو به دلیل محتوای مستهجن مسدود شد
سقوط جرثقیل در تهران ۲ کشته برجای گذاشت
واکنش اسرائیلی‌ها به «طرح ترور نافرجام سردار سلیمانی»
چت‌های دردسرساز خواننده سرشناس
نامه افشاگرانه توکلی به رئیسی/چرا ناطق نوری در سال‌های اخیر به اصلاح‌طلبان نزدیک شد؟ /اجنه و ارواح سرگردان هم برای خودرو ثبت نام می‌کنند؟ / دو کاندیدای یَل داشتن بهتر از انبوه کاندیدا‌های ۷۲ ملتی است
دیدار کتایون ریاحی با دالایی لاما
مسیح مهاجری: روحانیت امروز آن جایگاه چهل سال پیش را ندارد/کدام موشک ایرانی ۷۴ سرکرده داعش را کشت؟/اظهار نظر چمران در خصوص کاندیداتوری قالیباف/کوشکی: اصولگرایان قدیمی خودشان را بازنشسته کنند
رزمایش‌ نظامی روسیه، ایران و سوریه در غرب دیرالزور/ استعفای قریب‌الوقوع طراح اصلی تحریم‌ها علیه ایران/ بیانیه شورای امنیت ملی عراق درباره ناآرامی‌های این کشور/ درخواست جدید فرانسه از ایران و آمریکا برای مذاکره
خودروی جایگزین پراید مشخص شد
بازگشت التهاب به لردگان و روستای چنارمحمودی/ آتش در دفتر امام جمعه و شبکه بهداشت و درمان
رفیق‌دوست: صدرالساداتی با شکایت من محکوم شده است/باهنر: چند هزار نفر رأی نمی‌آورند و می‌گویند تقلب شده/ماجرای درگیری جعفر کاشانی و صادق خلخالی چه بود؟/نگرانی احمدی‌نژادی‌ها و پایداری‌ها از حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت
ایروانی: برای دور زدن تحریم‌ها، رشادت‌ها که به خرج ندادم/ تنها شاکی ما معاونت اقتصادی اطلاعات سپاه است/ توضیح قاضی درباره قراردادهای متهم با همسر یک مدیر و دختر مدیر دیگر/ نصیحت صلواتی به متهم/ فرار متهم ردیف چهارم با دستور ایروانی
اسکناس‌های ایرانی کجا تولید می‌شوند؟

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!  (۵۰۴ نظر)

مطهری: مردم باید کار کنند و به دولت پول دهند، نه اینکه از دولت یارانه بگیرند/وزیر صمت: تا سه سال آینده در تولید چادر مشکی به خودکفایی می‌رسیم/واکنش وزیر به بسته شدن سایت‌های دانلود فیلم  (۲۱۵ نظر)

روایت ذوالنور از طرح جدید شفافیت/نظر کرباسچی درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک/احمدی‌نژاد: مردم اصرار می‌کنند که دوباره برگردم/روحیه لاریجانی با جریانی که تفکر احمدی‌نژاد دارد سازگار نیست  (۲۰۱ نظر)

بازپرسی که تلگرام را فیلتر کرد، بازداشت شد!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس  (۱۶۳ نظر)

دیگر برای لیست‌تان «تکرار» نمی‌کنم!/ سه توصیه مهم خاتمی به اصلاح‌طلبان برای انتخابات  (۱۵۸ نظر)

چرا هیچ مقام مسئول و غیرمسئولی این «رتبه نهم جهانی» را تکذیب نمی‌کند؟!  (۱۳۱ نظر)

سیگنال روحانی از امکان بازگشت آمریکا به برجام در پی کنفرانس تلفنی نافرجام ترامپ، روحانی و مکرون  (۱۲۷ نظر)

بازگشت التهاب به لردگان و روستای چنارمحمودی/ آتش در دفتر امام جمعه و شبکه بهداشت و درمان  (۱۲۵ نظر)

رفیق‌دوست: صدرالساداتی با شکایت من محکوم شده است/باهنر: چند هزار نفر رأی نمی‌آورند و می‌گویند تقلب شده/ماجرای درگیری جعفر کاشانی و صادق خلخالی چه بود؟/نگرانی احمدی‌نژادی‌ها و پایداری‌ها از حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت  (۱۲۳ نظر)

قطع قسمتی از انگشت دست نوزاد در بیمارستان فوق تخصصی!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

آیا ۲۵۰ هزار یورو با پیک موتوری به دست نماینده مجلس رسید؟!  (۱۱۶ نظر)

به عنوان نماینده ملت ایران برای هرگونه فداکاری آماده‌ام / هدف آمریکا از انجام مذاکره، صرفا استفاده داخلی بود/ رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا در پیام خصوصی گفت: تحریم‌ها را برمی‌دارد؛ اما ایران خواستار اعلام رسمی بود/ بن‌بستی برای مذاکره وجود ندارد  (۱۱۵ نظر)

مسیح مهاجری: روحانیت امروز آن جایگاه چهل سال پیش را ندارد/کدام موشک ایرانی ۷۴ سرکرده داعش را کشت؟/اظهار نظر چمران در خصوص کاندیداتوری قالیباف/کوشکی: اصولگرایان قدیمی خودشان را بازنشسته کنند  (۱۱۴ نظر)

رونمایی از تازه‌ترین سلطان فساد و قاچاق؛ مرد تسهیلات سه هزار میلیاردی و قاچاق ۷۰۰ میلیون دلاری!  (۱۰۱ نظر)