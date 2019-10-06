تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
Iran, Turkey agree to boost security cooperation

Iran and Turkey on Saturday agreed to boost security cooperation, Tasnim news agency reported.
Iran's ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Farazmand and Turkish Deputy Minister of Interior Muhterem Ince held talks on a range of issues, including ways to boost relations between the two neighboring countries in security fields.

"Iran and Turkey have cooperation in law enforcement, security, and the fight against terrorism, illicit drugs and organized crimes," Farazmand said at a meeting held in Turkey's capital Ankara.

Turkey, as a main trade partner of Iran, has emphasized that despite U.S. pressures it will continue oil and gas imports from Iran.

