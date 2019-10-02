تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
424بازدید
‍ پ

‘Fed Up’ Likud Voters May Oust Netanyahu to Avoid Third Israeli Election

On Wednesday, Israel’s Blue and White Party, led by Benny Gantz, announced that it would not meet with negotiators from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party that day as originally planned, claiming that the conditions needed to hold a productive meeting among the negotiation teams have not been attained.
کد خبر: ۹۲۷۲۳۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۰ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۰۹:۱۰ 02 October 2019

On Wednesday, Israel’s Blue and White Party, led by Benny Gantz, announced that it would not meet with negotiators from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party that day as originally planned, claiming that the conditions needed to hold a productive meeting among the negotiation teams have not been attained.

The possibility of a third Israeli election is very likely, political analyst Mitchell Plitnick told Radio Sputnik’s By Any Means Necessary Tuesday.

“First of all, I was [surprised] at how many people seem to think that a third election was not possible, that there was going to be a clear path for someone to form a government at the end of this. The polling numbers never suggested anything of the kind - not even close,” Plitnick told hosts Eugene Puryear and Sean Blackmon, noting that neither Blue and White nor Likud have a chance of reaching the 61-seat majority threshold necessary to form a government.

“I think a third election is the most likely outcome. The ways that can be avoided … and there are a few, but almost all of them end with a unity government between Blue and White and Likud … right now, neither side can even approach 61 seats, and the real problem is Netanyahu,” he continued. “The fact of the matter is that there would be a unity government already [if it weren’t for Netanyahu]. Likud and Blue and White would already be in partnership if Netanyahu would step down.”

“Netanyahu - beyond just wanting to hold onto power and all those things - I have to admit, he has good reason to not want to step down,” Plitnick explained, noting that once Netanyahu does step down, his protection from indictment goes away, “and it is overwhelmingly likely that he will end up in jail - even if he stays in office, there is a very good chance he will end up in jail. I can understand why he doesn’t want to give up that seat, and the question going forward is going to be: how much is that going to alienate Likud voters?

On Wednesday, Likud released a statement claiming to be "stunned by Kahol Lavan's [Blue and White’s] decision to blow up negotiations between Prime Minister Netanyahu and Gantz,” Haaretz reported.

"Kahol Lavan decided to halt unity government negotiations and go to elections – all because Yair Lapid [chairman of the Yesh Atid party] is sabotaging the unity government because he doesn't want to see a rotation between Netanyahu and Gantz; he will only agree to a rotation between himself and Gantz," the party's statement alleged.

According to Plitnick, both Likud and Blue and White saw their support from voters dip in the most recent election.

“Both Likud and Blue and White lost a bunch of seats between the first and second elections this year. A lot of the good seats were lost because people are fed up with Netanyahu and his shenanigans,” he said. “They stayed on the right. They went to other right-wing parties. A lot of them went to [Avigdor] Liebeman’s [Yisrael Beiteinu] party.”

“The real question is: is Likud going to rise up and vote Netanyahu out of the leadership, which would then open the door for that unity government? Right now, that can't happen. Netanyahu’s support remains too strong within the party, but I think if it starts to become apparent that there’s going to be a third election, and I think most people are not really considering that possibility … if people sense that more and more Likud voters are going to go to other parties, they may rise up against Netanyahu,” Plitnick explained, also noting that such a scenario may actually make justice for Palestinians even more challenging.

“Benny Gantz isn’t going to have very different policies toward the Palestinians than Netanyahu did. His rhetoric might be different because he will want to cooperate and be on friendlier terms not only with Europe and with the Trump administration, but also with Democrats in the US and the Jewish community in the US. All of them want to see a different tone coming out of Israel, one that talks about a two-state solution, one that talks about a peaceful future, etc. But on a policy level, they are really not demanding any major change from Israel,” Plitnick said.

“If there is a unity government, certain things will get better within Israel. I think there will be a lot less clear authoritarianism within the country. But in terms of its standing in the region, its attitudes toward its neighbors and particularly its attitudes towards the Palestinians - I don’t think much will change,” Plitnick concluded.

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
israel gantz netanyahu election
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
هزینه سفر اربعین حسین فریدون نیکول پاشینیان بیژن قاسم زاده گذرگاه البوکمال القائم مولانا اتحادیه اقتصادی اوراسیا
آخرین اخبار

جزئیات سند ادعایی ۴ بندی توافق‌شده برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ شکست طرح عربستان برای براندازی سه ساله در ایران/ چراغ سیز ولیعهد سعودی برای دیدار با مقامات ایران/بیانیه «عادل عبدالمهدی» درباره تظاهرات‌های سه‌شنبه در عراق

بازداشت مردی که برای بانوان تتو می‌زد

وب گردی

کلاس آنلاین رایتینگ آیلتس

سفارش آنلاین کتاب

ویزای کار بدون نیاز به مدرک زبان

ویزا و وقت سفارت

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!
قبرهای عجیب در شهر قم
بازتاب انتشار تصویر رهبر انقلاب در کنار سید حسن نصرالله و قاسم سلیمانی
بازپرسی که تلگرام را فیلتر کرد، بازداشت شد!
افشاگری از پشت پرده قتل محافظ شخصی پادشاه سعودی /عادل الجبیر: دست از مماشات با ایران بردارید! / اعلام جزئیات برنامه کاری کمیته قانون‌اساسی سوریه /بیانیه پلیس عربستان درباره ابهامات قتل محافظ ملک سلمان
ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس
سیگنال روحانی از امکان بازگشت آمریکا به برجام در پی کنفرانس تلفنی نافرجام ترامپ، روحانی و مکرون
آیا ۲۵۰ هزار یورو با پیک موتوری به دست نماینده مجلس رسید؟!
زشت‌ترین ماشین دنیا در ایران
کنایه غرویان به آیت الله جنتی/پاسخ دادستان تهران به ادعای وکیل معزول نجفی/حضور ناطق‌نوری در جلسه جامعه روحانیت پس از ۱۰ سال/ماجرای برخورد مأمور امنیتی سازمان ملل با ظریف چه بود؟/وام مسکن چقدر از قیمت یک خانه را پوشش می‌دهد؟
ساخت جزیره مصنوعی در ایران
عمران خان اعلام جهاد کرد
وداع با تولید هشت خودرو/ حراج ۲۵ خودروی لوکس پسر یک رئیس‌جمهور به دلیل پولشویی/ ۹ میلیارد اسکناس با حذف چهار صفر به ۲.۲ میلیارد اسکناس می‌رسد/ اختلاف فاحش قیمت مسکن در گزارش بانک مرکزی با وزارت راه
روایت ذوالنور از طرح جدید شفافیت/نظر کرباسچی درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک/احمدی‌نژاد: مردم اصرار می‌کنند که دوباره برگردم/روحیه لاریجانی با جریانی که تفکر احمدی‌نژاد دارد سازگار نیست
جسد صدام حسین طعمه سگ‌ها شد!

دزد به خانه «ت. ک» عضو کمیسیون اقتصادی مجلس زد/ ۳۵۶۲۵۰۰۰۰۰ پول نماینده مجلس را دزد برد!  (۴۲۵ نظر)

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا  (۲۰۷ نظر)

روایت ذوالنور از طرح جدید شفافیت/نظر کرباسچی درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک/احمدی‌نژاد: مردم اصرار می‌کنند که دوباره برگردم/روحیه لاریجانی با جریانی که تفکر احمدی‌نژاد دارد سازگار نیست  (۲۰۱ نظر)

تفسیر جدید آشنا درباره علت خنده‌های روحانی/مهاجری: یقین دارم احمدی‌نژاد متن موسیقی مایکل جکسون را هم نمی‌فهمد/نظر متفاوت زیباکلام درباره سفر روحانی به نیویورک  (۱۷۴ نظر)

ناطق نوری: توبه کنند و تحریم‌ها را بردارند تا پای میز مذاکره برگردیم/مردی که قادر به بازپرداخت وامش نبود، خودسوزی کرد/الجبیر: ایران می‌خواهد امپراتوری پارسی را احیا کند/شکایت مجری تلویزیون از رئیس مجلس  (۱۶۳ نظر)

بازپرسی که تلگرام را فیلتر کرد، بازداشت شد!  (۱۶۰ نظر)

بیژن نوباوه: «شجریان» یک ربنا دارد، آن را هم گفت پخش نکنید/سعید جلیلی: یکی از مصادیق «آتش به اختیار بودن» تشکیل دولت در سایه است  (۱۴۲ نظر)

فوری| اتحادیه فوتبال اروپا، بازی در ورزشگاه‌های ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۱۴۲ نظر)

دیگر برای لیست‌تان «تکرار» نمی‌کنم!/ سه توصیه مهم خاتمی به اصلاح‌طلبان برای انتخابات  (۱۴۰ نظر)

سیگنال روحانی از امکان بازگشت آمریکا به برجام در پی کنفرانس تلفنی نافرجام ترامپ، روحانی و مکرون  (۱۲۲ نظر)

ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد  (۱۱۴ نظر)

قطع قسمتی از انگشت دست نوزاد در بیمارستان فوق تخصصی!  (۱۱۱ نظر)

ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان  (۱۰۹ نظر)

دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

آیا ۲۵۰ هزار یورو با پیک موتوری به دست نماینده مجلس رسید؟!  (۹۲ نظر)