Houthis have captured three Saudi military brigades

The Houthis in Yemen who are engaged in a civil war with a coalition led by the Saudis claim they have carried out a successful attack near the southern region of Najran Saudi Arabia.

The Houthis in Yemen who are engaged in a civil war with a coalition led by the Saudis claim they have carried out a successful attack near the southern region of Najran Saudi Arabia.

A recent article reports: "The Houthis’ military spokesman said in a statement that three “enemy military brigades had fallen” in the attack, which he said was launched 72 hours ago and supported by the group’s drone, missile and air defense units. Houthi-run Al Masirah TV quoted the spokesman as saying the group had captured “thousands” of enemy troops, including many officers and soldiers of the Saudi army, as well as hundreds of armored vehicles. "

The Houthis claim as well that there were senior Saudi officers among those who had been captured. The Houthi spokesperson said that evidence of the captured troops and equipment would be presented in a press conference on Sunday September 29th. The spokesperson also said that the captured troops would be taken to a secret location to avoid them being subject to Saudi airstrikes.