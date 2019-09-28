تابناک جهان » آسیا
500بازدید
‍ پ

Pakistan warns of potential nuclear war over Kashmir

Pakistan's prime minister on Friday repeated his warning of a potential nuclear war with neighbouring India following a simmering crisis in disputed Jammu and Kashmir.
کد خبر: ۹۲۶۳۲۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۰۶ مهر ۱۳۹۸ - ۱۰:۵۵ 28 September 2019

Pakistan's prime minister on Friday repeated his warning of a potential nuclear war with neighbouring India following a simmering crisis in disputed Jammu and Kashmir.

Imran Khan's warning that echoed during his much-anticipated address to the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, came hours after the US pressed New Delhi to lift weeks-long clampdown in the disputed valley.

Tension between the two South Asian nuclear neighbours mounted in recent weeks after the Indian government scrapped the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on Aug. 5.

Since then, the region has been under a near-complete lockdown as the Indian government has blocked communication access and imposed restrictions on movement to thwart any protests in the region.

Anadolu Agency reported that with hundreds of Kashmiris and Sikhs protesting outside the UN headquarters in New York against India's controversial move, Khan's speech focused on highlighting human rights violations in the Muslim-majority region and calling on the international community to "intervene" to save the world from a possible nuclear war between the two longtime rivals.

"Has the world thought what would happen when the curfew is lifted There will be a reaction [from Kashmiris], and India will blame us for that", Khan said adding " This [blame game] will bring the two nuclear countries face-to-face", Khan said at the UNGA podium, attired in blue salwar-kameez (national dress) and a matching coat.

"When a nuclear war starts, it will have consequences for the whole world," Khan said underlining that it was "not a threat, it's fear".

Khan slammed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "cruel" policies in Kashmir and said "if Pakistan is left without a choice," it will "fight until the end."

"If a conventional war starts between two nuclear countries, what will a country several times smaller than its neighbor do We will fight till death", he went on to say.

"We hope for the best but we are ready for the worst".

"When a nuclear-armed country fight to the end it will have consequences far beyond the borders. It will have consequences for the world."

Demanding the lifting of weeks-long "curfew" and release of "thousands of detainees", Khan urged the UN to live up to its resolutions and responsibilities on Kashmir and said that it is a "test for the UN" to restore its credibility by giving the right of self-determination to Kashmiris.

"This is the time to take action. The number one action must be [that] India must lift its curfew lasting for 55 days. It must release all the detainees including 13000 children it has recently detained", he said.

Several rights groups including Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International have repeatedly called on India to lift restrictions and release political detainees.

India said that 93% of the restrictions have been eased in the conflict-ridden region, a claim that Anadolu Agency could not independently verify.

Fearing that there would be a "bloodbath" in the disputed valley once the restrictions are lifted, Khan urged the UN to immediately act to stop that.

"When the curfew is lifted and millions of people face 900,000 Indian security forces, there will be a bloodbath," Khan said, emphasising that 8 million Kashmiris are "locked in as animals.”

"Do you think the Kashmiris will quietly accept status quo" when their rights and special status are revoked, Khan asked Modi.

He dismissed the Indian government's claim that the new move would bring prosperity and development in Jammu and Kashmir, noting the people in the region will face more oppression. "They [Kashmiris] will out to streets and the troops will shoot them. They [the troops] have already used pellet guns against them [Kashmiris] massively... And so, Kashmiris will be further radicalised."

"There will be another Pulwama. And they [India] will blame us," he said referring to a suicide attack on an Indian army convoy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 44 Indian troops in February this year.

The cricketer-turned-premier also dismissed New Delhi's accusations that Pakistan has sent hundreds of terrorists to the Indian-administered Kashmir. "Why would we send 500 terrorists when there are 900,000 [Indian] troops there Why would we give an excuse to the Indian government to go ahead its terrorism propaganda against Pakistan".

He warned the "ultra-nationalist agenda" of the Indian government threatens peace in the region, citing the death of Mahatma Gandhi at the hands of the same "ideology of hate."

The Pakistani premier said the Kashmir policy of India will radicalize Muslims across the world.

"1.3 billion Muslims in all over the world are also watching this that Kashmiris are being targeted because of their religion." he said pointing out that along with Kashmiris, millions of Muslims in India and across the world "will be radicalised."

From 1954 until Aug. 5, 2019, Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed a special status under the Indian constitution which allowed it to enact its own laws. The provisions also protected the region's citizenship law, which barred outsiders from settling in and owning land in the territory.

India and Pakistan hold Kashmir in parts and claim it in full. China also controls part of the contested region, but it is India and Pakistan who have fought two wars over Kashmir.

Talking about the growing trend of global Islamophobia, the Pakistani leader noted that the phenomenon had risen after 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US and had created division among societies.

"No religion preaches terrorism," Khan said and warned against associating Islam with terrorism or extremism.

"The basis of all religions is compassion and justice which differentiates us from the animal kingdom."

Also, he noted, in some western countries, Hijab was being equated with weapons.

"All this is happening because of Islamophobia. We must address this issue. I am sad to say that Muslims leaders have not addressed this issue properly", he thought.

"This 'radical Islamic terrorism' [term] used by [some Western] leaders has caused Islamophobia and has caused pain for Muslims."

اشتراک گذاری
گزارش خطا
برچسب ها
pakistan kashmir india
نظر شما

سایت تابناک از انتشار نظرات حاوی توهین و افترا و نوشته شده با حروف لاتین (فینگیلیش) معذور است.

نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
برچسب منتخب
انتخابات افغانستان لایحه تجارت ابتکار صلح هرمز بوریس جانسون مجید تخت روانچی تالاخادزه
آخرین اخبار

صیاد آزاد شده: برای زنده ماندن برگ می‌خوردیم!

آمار دیابت در ایران

۷ ماده مغذی برای مقابله با استرس

قیمت دلار شنبه ۶ مهرماه ۹۸/ قیمت ۱۳ واحد پولی افزایش یافت

پایان اختلاف دو دستگاه برای انتشار آمار

ترکیه به سیاست‌مداران سوری اجازه ورود نداد

احتمال رای عدم اعتماد به جانسون قوت گرفت

وب گردی

ویزا و وقت سفارت

تور مشهد و عجیب ترین قرعه کشی سال

بهترین تورهای پاییزی مالزی در علی‌بابا

قیمت تورهای پاییزی دبی در علی‌بابا

بهترین تورهای پاییزی آذربایجان در علی‌بابا

اندیشه نگار پارس با بیش از ربع قرن تجربه در صنعت فناوری اطلاعات

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا
دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!
واکنش وزیر ارشاد به فتوای دو مرجع تقلید درباره سریال «شمس تبریزی»: با احترام به مراجع، قوانین کشور مسیر خود را طی می‌کند/۵ کشته و ۸۷ مصدوم در حادثه قطار زاهدان-تهران
ادعایی درباره هشدار خصوصی اتحادیه اروپا به ایران!/زنان دائمی و موقت ناصرالدین شاه چقدر حقوق می‌گرفتند؟/ماجرای حضور شاخ اینستاگرام در پرونده شبنم نعمت‌زاده چه بود؟/حکم تخریب ویلای داماد مقام ارشد کشوری تایید شد
ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان
پدر داماد احمدی‌نژاد، کفش انتخابات پوشید/توضیحات پژمانفر درباره فایل ویدیویی مجادله اش با لاریجانی/اصلاح‌طلبان در انتخابات شرکت کنند، بر سرِ هستی و هویت خود قمار می‌کنند /تقدیر حسین شریعتمداری از روحانی
توهین پژمان فر به لاریجانی: بی‌شعور
ماجرای هدیه لاکچری شبنم نعمت زاده به همدستش
برجام را کنار بگذاریم و در وضعیت صفر-صفر مذاکره کنیم
زیباکلام: دستاورد نیویورک؛ پایان امید‌ها/تمجید کیهان از سخنرانی رئیس جمهور: آقای روحانی دست مریزاد! /آیا راه بهانه‌جویی بسته شد؟
درخواست سردار سلیمانی برای اعزام حزب‌الله به عراق
پاسخ فرمانده کل ارتش به تهدید عربستان
خارج شدن قطار زاهدان-تهران از ریل/ ۵ جان باخته، بیش از ۱۵۰ مصدوم و یک تن مفقود!
عملیات روانی رویترز درباره تغییر در برجام/افشای نقش کُردهای سوری در حمله به الحشد الشعبی عراق/واکنش ترامپ به میانجی‌گری‌های ماکرون بین آمریکا و ایران/کشته شدن بیش از ۳۰۰۰ غیرنظامی در حملات ائتلاف بین‌المللی در سوریه
صحنه عجیبی که دوربین‌ بیمارستان ضبط کرد

نظر دو مرجع تقلید درباره ساخت سریال «شمس تبریزی»/آیت‌الله مکارم شیرازی: سبب ترویج فرقه ضاله صوفیه است و شرعا جایز نیست/آیت‌الله نوری همدانی: جائز نمی‌باشد و حرام است  (۲۲۱ نظر)

کنایه به مو‌های نامرتب جانسون از سوی نماینده لنگرود/چرا و چطور «تتلو» صاحب ۱۶میلیون کامنت شد؟ /پاسخ صریح دو فرزند شهید به یک پرسش جنجالی/آمار بُهت‌آور رئیسی از رشوه‌گیری در دستگاه قضا  (۱۸۷ نظر)

جزئیات یکی از بزرگترین پرونده‌های زمین خواری کشور/مصباحی‌مقدم: خاک زیر پای گربه را هم وارد کردیم!/انتقاد تند از دستمزد مداحان از تریبون مجلس  (۱۶۵ نظر)

سلحشوری: دروغ است، از خدا بترسید/ زاهدی و موسوی لارگانی قبل از موضع‌گیری از همکارشان سؤال می‌کردند!/ آیا پای دختر آبی در میان است؟  (۱۶۵ نظر)

زیباکلام: اصولگرایان جوری انتقاد می‌کنند که گویی در سوییس زندگی کرده اند/لیلاز: دست برخی صاحبان قدرت، پشت ناآرامی‌های دی۹۶ بود/یک نماینده مجلس: قانونی وجود ندارد که صداوسیما، پاسخ افرادی را که به آن‌ها اتهام وارد می‌شود، پخش کند  (۱۴۴ نظر)

اظهارات سلحشوری در مورد قصه برادرزاده‌اش/فرزند ارشد عسکراولادی به شایعات پایان داد/داعش چقدر ثروت دارد؟/در تهران باید هر رأی را چند بخرند؟  (۱۴۰ نظر)

آیا ۶۰ درصد اقتصاد ایران دست چهار نهاد است؟ دولت و بخش خصوصی چه سهمی دارند؟  (۱۲۹ نظر)

تا سوت آغاز نودمین شهرآورد پایتخت می‌توانید اینجا با هم «کل‌کل» کنید!  (۱۲۹ نظر)

فوری| اتحادیه فوتبال اروپا، بازی در ورزشگاه‌های ایران را تحریم کرد!  (۱۲۷ نظر)

اتهام آلمان، انگلیس و فرانسه به ایران در ماجرای حمله به آرامکو / استقبال آمریکا از توافق دولت سوریه و مخالفان درباره تشکیل کمیته قانون اساسی/ تلاش عربستان برای ائتلاف سازی علیه ایران در سازمان ملل/ روایت مجری سی‌ان‌ان از شرط ظریف برای دیدار روحانی و ترامپ  (۱۲۵ نظر)

یارانه‌هایی که قطع شود، چه می‌شود؟/پاسخ وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به شایعات درباره ریاست صداوسیما/واکنش سردار نقدی به ادعای شناسایی دو جاسوس در دفترش/احمدی‌نژاد کاندیدای جامعه روحانیت نبود  (۱۲۴ نظر)

ممنوعیت سفر مقامات ایرانی و بستگان آن‌ها به آمریکا به دستور ترامپ/درخواست شماری از رهبران جهان برای دیدار ترامپ و روحانی/ جلسه سنای آمریکا پشت در‌های بسته در مورد ایران/ اعزام نیروی نظامی آمریکا به عربستان  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سه عاملی که مانع می شوند «هپکو» با دستور رئیس‌جمهور نجات پیدا کند!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

دختر بیکار وزیر، حلقه ارتباط پیرزن روستایی و جوان مولتی میلیاردر؟!  (۱۰۳ نظر)

جزئیات مذاکرات ترامپ با تیم خود قبل از تصمیم حمله به ایران  (۹۶ نظر)